Liberty Lane wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire
Liberty Lane wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire

2024 Racing Quiz Answers

By Mike Vince
Horse Racing
Wed December 18, 2024 · 7h ago

See how you scored by checking the answers to our Racing Quiz of 2024.

ANSWERS

1. Tommy Cullinan in 1930 - with Brown Tony, Easter Hero and Shaun Gollin

2. Sarah Humphrey and James Best -horse was Nickle Back

3. Elixir du Nutz

4. Ballyburn Paul Townend, Fact to File Mark Walsh, Jasmin de Vaux Patrick Mullins

5. Kitty’s Light finished fifth

6. Silvestre de Sousa

7. Ylang Ylang

8. Pledge Of Allegiance

9. Coventry Stakes (winner was Rashabar)

10. Bluestocking

11. Jack Mitchell

12. Get It

13. Los Angeles (Great Voltigeur Stakes)

14. Oneforthegutter - third in the Ebor

15. Karl Burke (horse was Liberty Lane)

16. The winning horse was Nurburgring

17. Kalpana (Fillies and Mares Stakes)

18. Envoi Allen and Hewick

19. Burdett Road

20. Sine Nomine

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

