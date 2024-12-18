2024 Racing Quiz Answers

See how you scored by checking the answers to our Racing Quiz of 2024.
ANSWERS
1. Tommy Cullinan in 1930 - with Brown Tony, Easter Hero and Shaun Gollin
2. Sarah Humphrey and James Best -horse was Nickle Back
3. Elixir du Nutz
4. Ballyburn Paul Townend, Fact to File Mark Walsh, Jasmin de Vaux Patrick Mullins
5. Kitty’s Light finished fifth
6. Silvestre de Sousa
7. Ylang Ylang
8. Pledge Of Allegiance
9. Coventry Stakes (winner was Rashabar)
10. Bluestocking
11. Jack Mitchell
12. Get It
13. Los Angeles (Great Voltigeur Stakes)
14. Oneforthegutter - third in the Ebor
15. Karl Burke (horse was Liberty Lane)
16. The winning horse was Nurburgring
17. Kalpana (Fillies and Mares Stakes)
18. Envoi Allen and Hewick
19. Burdett Road
20. Sine Nomine
