Singapore Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

The last two races have been a nightmare for ALPINE , but that was expected. In the ground effect regulation era they have never performed well on low downforce tracks, mostly due to their power-lacking engine. Monza and Baku both have exacerbated that weakness and made the French team seem like it was a competitor of Sauber, rather than a points contender.

Formula One jets off to Singapore for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. Last time out we were treated to one of the races of the season where Oscar Piastri held of Charles Leclerc for his second Formula One win. This week the drivers face a significantly different task around the tight and twisty Singapore streets.

The return to a high downforce, non-engine reliant track will be music to the ears of Alpine management. In the eight races prior to Monza, the team had a 50% success rate of scoring points (eight points finishes in 16 attempts), including PIERRE GASLY being the best-of-the-rest in Zandvoort.

Alpine have also had a strong recent record in Singapore, with Gasly finishing P6 last year while ESTEBAN OCON retired while running P6. They are genuine points contenders this weekend and I will be backing both drivers as singles, and the double points finish at a massive price.

Perez for podium

Whenever SERGIO PEREZ arrives in Baku he turns into one of the best on the grid and last week was no different. The Mexican's recent slump in form was forgotten about as he was challenging for the win throughout the race while easily outclassing Max Verstappen.

Having backed Perez in this market last week, we were unlucky not to get a winner in the end as he collided with Carlos Sainz to DNF on the penultimate lap, but with him being the same price this weekend on a track he likes, he's worth another shot.

While not Baku levels or form for Checo, he has won here in 2022 and has expressed that he prefers street circuit driving in this Red Bull so it will be no surprise to see him continue this run of form.

Posted at 1525 BST on 19/09/24