NFL season week 18 player incentives – names to look out for

As we enter the final week of the NFL regular season, there’s so much to still play for – and for a handful of players, there’s a range of incentives that can be hit this week to trigger some impressive bonuses.
Here’s some players to keep an eye on:
Mike Evans
The famous 1,000-yard streak for Mike Evans has been talked about more than enough – as he’s on the cusp of hitting 1k receiving yards for the 11th year in a row. If he manages to finish the season with 70 catches (currently on 65) and 1,000 receiving yards (currently on 915) he will trigger a huge $3m bonus. The good news is he faces the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the fifth most yards to wide receivers this season. His entire team is aware of the 1k mark, and his quarterback Baker Mayfield has gone on record multiple times stating how desperate he is for Evans to achieve his goal.
Geno Smith
The playoffs may be out of reach for the Seahawks, but Geno Smith is on the cusp of two large bonuses. If he hits 4,283 passing yards (a new career high mark) then he achieves a $2m bonus, and then additionally if Seattle hits 10 wins on the season, he will receive another $2m bonus. The Rams are expected to rest a bounty of players, with their playoff spot clinched already. Their secondary is already ranked in the bottom half of the league, and back in Week 9, Geno threw for a huge 363 yards against the Rams.
Courtland Sutton
If Sutton manages to hit 1,065 receiving yards on the season, he will earn a $500k bonus. They are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in what is a must win games for the Denver Broncos – win and they’re in the playoffs. The Chiefs are a hard matchup on paper – but Andy Reid has stated that they’re resting key starters.
JK Dobbins
It’s been quite the comeback season for JK Dobbins after a slew of terrible injuries. He is now just 58 rushing yards away from cashing in a $150k bonus. He faces the Las Vegas Raiders, who he had a monster game against all the way back in Week One – 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Dante Fowler
The veteran edge rusher is enjoying a stellar year with the Commanders – as he’s racked up 10.5 sacks already. He just needs 0.5 more sacks to trigger a huge $1.5m bonus. He faces the Cowboys who are conceding an average of 2.2 sacks per game.
Zach Ertz
In this game it’s worth looking at Zach Ertz as well. He needs a lot to go his way, but he can trigger a total of $750k on Sunday. He needs two touchdowns for $250k, nine catches for $250k and 90 receiving yards for $250k.
