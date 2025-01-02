NFL season week 18 player incentives – names to look out for

Here’s some players to keep an eye on:

Mike Evans

The famous 1,000-yard streak for Mike Evans has been talked about more than enough – as he’s on the cusp of hitting 1k receiving yards for the 11th year in a row. If he manages to finish the season with 70 catches (currently on 65) and 1,000 receiving yards (currently on 915) he will trigger a huge $3m bonus. The good news is he faces the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the fifth most yards to wide receivers this season. His entire team is aware of the 1k mark, and his quarterback Baker Mayfield has gone on record multiple times stating how desperate he is for Evans to achieve his goal.

Geno Smith

The playoffs may be out of reach for the Seahawks, but Geno Smith is on the cusp of two large bonuses. If he hits 4,283 passing yards (a new career high mark) then he achieves a $2m bonus, and then additionally if Seattle hits 10 wins on the season, he will receive another $2m bonus. The Rams are expected to rest a bounty of players, with their playoff spot clinched already. Their secondary is already ranked in the bottom half of the league, and back in Week 9, Geno threw for a huge 363 yards against the Rams.

Courtland Sutton

If Sutton manages to hit 1,065 receiving yards on the season, he will earn a $500k bonus. They are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in what is a must win games for the Denver Broncos – win and they’re in the playoffs. The Chiefs are a hard matchup on paper – but Andy Reid has stated that they’re resting key starters.