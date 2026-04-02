The Masters: Player-by-player guide to 2026 Masters field including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm

Ben Coley provides a player-by-player guide to the entire field for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, from Ludvig Aberg to Cameron Young.

ABERG, Ludvig Masters form: 2-7

Augusta scoring average: 70.30 Contender on Masters debut and again on second try last year. Leaderboard tells you he was solo seventh but very much the forgotten man of those final few moments, as he was 10-under playing the 17th, with 11-under the clubhouse target, only to drop four shots over the final two holes. Without a win since and having blown a handy lead in The Players some questions persist as to finishing effort but is still well ahead of the curve, a comment which also applies to his Augusta record. Has fallen in love with these ultra-fast greens and usual high-class ball-striking would surely see him go well. Big threat and should be high on shortlist. BERGER, Daniel Masters form: 10-27-32-MC-50-21

Augusta scoring average: 73.00 Chewy Floridian who ought to have won the Arnold Palmer in his home state but got mugged by Akshay Bhatia. Approach play is very good and won't miss many fairways but short-game has become unreliable and just isn't the right type for this on paper, as he hits a flat cut off the tee and lacks pop. Record of five cuts made in six without ever doing more than flirting with the top six or seven says it all and hard to fancy having made late decision to skip Texas Open, without being one I'd be looking to take on in three-balls necessarily. BHATIA, Akshay Masters form: 35-42

Augusta scoring average: 73.25 Missed his first two cuts this year but transformed by third in Phoenix and barely missed a beat since, capturing biggest win of his career at Bay Hill and playing nicely either side of it. That win had plenty to do with the mistakes of the runner-up and some dazzling short-game stuff but eagle to make it possible was world-class and continues to impress at young age. Made the cut on both Augusta starts without threatening the top 10 or breaking 70, but bigger worry would be how wise it was to play Indian Open in preparation. Admirable nod to heritage but might it have waited until another event in the same country in the autumn? Can take heart from the way he battled back there, but still missed the cut and not an obvious path to a Green Jacket. I may still put him up.

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BRADLEY, Keegan Masters form: 27-54-MC-22-52-43-23-22-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.13 Got the Ryder Cup captaincy for all the wrong reasons and will be a shame if the effects of that commitment extend much further, as he has plenty to offer with his 40th birthday still a few months away. Shown little this year though and even less at Augusta: this will be his 10th start and he's yet to crack the top 20, never so much as sniffing the lead. BRENNAN, Michael Debutant Bypassed the Korn Ferry Tour when winning a PGA Tour event as a sponsor invite late last year and had plenty purring about his awesome driving prowess. Since then has largely backed that up but woes with the putter have stalled progress significantly, and short-game in general doesn't look up to the task as of yet. BRIDGEMAN, Jacob Debutant Rapid improver to begin the year and while clinging on for dear life in the end, victory in Genesis Invitational was a serious statement he's since backed up. Putter his notable strength prior to this year but solid off the tee and has taken a leap forward with his irons so has the look of a player who will pop up on a major leaderboard soon. Looks the pick of the debutants on paper with worst finish this year T18 and note that the best PGA Tour form guide to this is undoubtedly Riviera, scene of that win over Rory McIlroy. BURNS, Sam Masters form: MC-29-MC-46

Augusta scoring average: 73.67 No fewer than 10 top-10 putting performances since last year's Masters but that club went missing when it mattered in Canada. Followed play-off defeat there with first real taste of major contention and was a bit unlucky with the way the US Open played out, so one who could become a major threat this year should long-game improve. Some hints of promise at Sawgrass and again in Houston but needs these flashes with his irons to last for four days, which they tend not to, and ultimately has become as disappointing as Alton Towers. CABRERA, Angel Masters form: 32-2-MC-22-24-MC-MC-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 74.12 Described himself as 'repentant and embarrassed' after completion of 30-month prison sentence for domestic abuse against two women, and while Augusta's leadership didn't do a very good job of dealing with his awkward return the course certainly did, sending him packing after rounds of 75-80 to finish last but one. Will struggle again. CAMPBELL, Brian Masters form: 32

Augusta scoring average: 72.25 Earned 2025 debut with unlikely Mexico win and went and repeated it at the John Deere Classic for another go. Fun fact: Billy Horschel has zero sub-70 rounds in 34 attempts, whereas Campbell breezed to a closing 68 at the fourth attempt. The bad news is that 68 cost us a two-ball winner, the good news is we'll get it back by taking him on this year. You're still thinking about the bad news, aren't you? CANTLAY, Patrick Masters form: 47-MC-9-17-MC-39-14-22-26

Augusta scoring average: 72.47 Ninth in Tiger's 2019 renewal but that doesn't do justice to the fact he hit the front on Sunday. Since then has built up a solid Masters record and often ranks among best ball-strikers, finally adding a good putting week last year only to do something else wrong. That's a bit of a theme with a player who has been below his 2021-23 best for too long for comfort and can no longer be considered among best players without a major win given plummeting world ranking. That being said, doesn't look far away and seventh last time was first in over a year where he's gained strokes through bag, his putting the best it's been since last June. At 66/1... oh stop it. CLARK, Wyndham Masters form: MC-46

Augusta scoring average: 74.00 2023 US Open champion whose golden 12 months was bookended by wins at two other championship venues. Nothing like as good since with the exception of fourth place in the Open, not that anyone really recalls him being part of the story that week. Indeed made more headlines by smashing up locker at Oakmont a month earlier. Irons the one recent positive but not nearly enough. CONNERS, Corey Masters form: MC-46-10-8-6-MC-35-8

Augusta scoring average: 71.93 One of many ropey putters to have found strange comfort here (he's also a fine argument for right-handed drawers being at an advantage) and made it four top-10s in eight tries when hanging around throughout the 2025 edition. Hopes of a repeat depend on clear fondness for the course and improved ball-striking recently, but hasn't won anything not named the Texas Open and probably lacks a bit of cutting edge. Always attracts some each-way support due to his flashes of Wikipedia yellow. COUPLES, Fred Masters form: MC-18-38-MC-MC-MC-MC-50-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 74.77 Still silky smooth but time waits for no man my friend, and dear Fred will struggle. Ideal scenario for punters is that he matches last year's opening 71 to win a three-ball he then proceeds to lose by a handful on Friday. Should note here that for select elderly players I've used their last handful of appearances for scoring average and form figures rather than waste any more of your time and mine. DAY, Jason Masters form: 20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC-39-30-8

Augusta scoring average: 71.88 Over 10 years now since he was the game's best player and 15 since he was in the mix throughout on debut in the Masters. Third in 2013, fifth in 2019 and eighth last year so has kept on popping up at a course where his simple, confident chipping action and sky-high ball flight are obvious weapons. Obvious weakness, however, is iron play and while better in Houston, lacklustre Florida swing tempers enthusiasm in player who has one low-key win in seven-plus years. I'm getting old. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Masters form: 21-38-29-34-46-MC-MC-6-5

Augusta scoring average: 72.44 First announced himself to the world when in the mix as an amateur but took years to get this place right, infamously saying 'par for me is 67' during a period where he could not get close to winning. Led after rounds one and two in 2024 and in the final group last year, when shooting 75 as rival McIlroy clung on, so has done that now albeit without yet avoiding at least one bad day at the office. Excellent recent form (won last two LIV starts, both in play-offs) means he could well be back in contention but must cope better if playing partner doesn't want to spend the biggest day of their life chatting to someone they don't much like. One of the big four, each of whom has some negatives, and his would be single-length irons which seemingly contribute to issues on approach and particularly around the greens. Positives are he's arguably the best prepared of that quartet and appears the most likely new Masters champion on paper.

Bryson DeChambeau

ECHAVARRIA, Nico Masters form: 51

Augusta scoring average: 74.00 Took advantage of Shane Lowry's collapse to win the Cognizant and that's three 'B-list' PGA Tour wins for the Colombian, whose approach play and putting both have spike potential. Was 10th through 54 holes on debut after excellent Saturday 69 but faded to 51st after a not so excellent 81 on Sunday. Seems an unlikely contender from the outside looking in and not one to keep a close eye on. ENGLISH, Harris Masters form: MC-42-21-43-22-12

Augusta scoring average: 73.05 Lumbering southerner who finally showed something here with 12th place last year, including a closing 68 for his first sub-70 round. Driving it better than ever and runner-up in two majors since, so with approach play and putting both strengths, has a likeable profile for one at a big price if you take the positive view of seven top-30s in eight this year. Others would take the negative view of zero top-20s. FANG, Ethan (a) Debutant Bit quiet since a golden summer which included capturing the Amateur Championship. Not much else for punters to get their teeth stuck into but has been to Augusta a couple of times to prepare, which not everyone elects to do. FITZPATRICK, Matt Masters form: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34-14-10-22-40

Augusta scoring average: 72.36 Undoubtedly one of the best 10 performers in the world over the past nine months as work with coach Mark Blackburn reaps rewards. Put in a brilliant Ryder Cup display then won his third DP World Tour Championship and looked set to add The Players before a couple of late mistakes and Cam Young's brilliance confined him to second, but gained measure of compensation by winning Valspar the following week. Arrives here in form and having made 10 cuts in 10 tries as a professional clearly knows his way around, but has never been in the mix to win and game not a perfect fit given the things he does best are not the things that tend to separate here. Still, red-hot major champion merits respect and were he to win, 66.7% of England's Masters champions would be from Sheffield, which alone would have more wins than Australia. And that's the real quiz. FLEETWOOD, Tommy Masters form: MC-17-36-19-46-14-33-3-21

Augusta scoring average: 72.00 Slightly strange 2026 so far with plenty of good mixed with more bad than we're used to, but perhaps this was to be expected after such a draining, ultimately rewarding 2025. That saw him bag a first PGA Tour title and an away Ryder Cup, plus a DP World Tour event too, and began this year the third best player in the world. Not sure he can be called that now but isn't far off it and looks a big summer for him in majors, with form at all four courses now that he's cracked Augusta. Third two years ago was the breakthrough but he was every bit as good from tee-to-green when a more modest 21st last year, so looks a big each-way threat after leading the field in that department at Sawgrass.

Tommy Fleetwood

FOX, Ryan Masters form: 26-39

Augusta scoring average: 72.88 Quietly established as a high-class but not-quite-elite PGA Tour player these days, with wins in 2024 (low-key Myrtle Beach Classic) and 2025 (Canadian Open) plus a load of solid major performances. Does tend to struggle to do it for four days at this level, as evidenced by form figures of 26-39, but is long, hits his irons beautifully, has a touch of class around the greens, and occasional waywardness can be overcome around here. Aftermath of recent kidney stones? Less sure. My only knowledge of their repercussions is from Friends. GARCIA, Sergio Masters form: MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC-23-MC-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.13 Six missed cuts in seven since winning Green Jacket and scoring average during this period is 74.75, exactly two strokes higher than it was up to and including that famous play-off victory over Justin Rose. Remains highly capable and contended for a DP World Tour event earlier in the year, but arrived here in great shape last visit and it made no difference. Probably done competing at the very highest level. GERARD, Ryan Debutant Quirky swinger who went travelling to Mauritius deep into December in order to be sure of this Masters invite and delivered the goods with second place. A couple more have followed so it's been in some ways a frustrating patch for this quality iron player whose putting seems to be very hot or very cold. Debut in this but top-10 finish in PGA Championship last year bodes well. Missed cut in Houston less so. GOTTERUP, Chris Debutant Four-time PGA Tour winner whose ascent has been so rapid that this will be his Masters debut. Unlikely to be fazed by it and improvements to approach play and short-game make him a potential contender if able to recapture the levels of January and February. Would be somehow fitting if we got a first debut winner since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 given that the record-setter passed away in November but for reasons I can't quite explain I'd be cooler on him at the highest level than some. Far more likely a US Open champion in my eyes. GREYSERMAN, Max Masters form: 32

Augusta scoring average: 72.25 Nice debut 32nd and added two similar performances in PGA and US Open, before another couple of runner-up finishes to take his tally to five without yet going one better. Note of caution is that he relied on putter and with form coming in no more than decent, very hard to envisage the dam bursting open at this level, with iron play not really good enough. GRIFFIN, Ben Debutant One of the stars of 2025 after winning a pairs event, then at Colonial, then again in Mexico, while also featuring for the USA in the Ryder Cup. This year has not gone to plan and you'll forgive me for having a little chuckle about a debate I had with someone last August regarding who is the better golfer, him or Collin Morikawa. Suppose he was for a month or two but please be serious in future thank you. HALL, Harry Debutant Quirky Cornishman with a flat cap and a short-game from the gods. Played well seemingly every week last year without ever really looking like he'd win, including in two majors, and if he can bring his confidence on and around the greens with him here he'll do OK on debut. Still, needs to hit it better more often to properly progress and no doubt the defining example of a player whose data looks better than his actual impact on golf tournaments. More to come in time if he can sharpen up long-game but this place unforgiving. HARMAN, Brian Masters form: MC-44-12-MC-MC-MC-36

Augusta scoring average: 73.45 Dominant Open winner in 2023 when ability to nudge, nurdle and not miss a single putt found a happy home at Hoylake. Bit of a lull during hunting season (hello, friends!) but signs of promise at Sawgrass, though that place suits better than this one. Six April appearances show four missed cuts and a best of 36th so don't be fooled by a bright start to that peculiar November edition. Dylan Frittelli was fifth, remember. HATTON, Tyrrell Masters form: MC-44-56-MC-18-52-34-9-14

Augusta scoring average: 73.31 Remember those glorious days when Tyrrell Hat(t) On played with his Hat Off? Simpler times, but now we've the more complicated issue of weighing his fairly humdrum LIV Golf form versus an improved Augusta record and the fact he contended for the US Open last summer. Instinctively doesn't feel like a Masters champion and most likely is that he plots his way to a top-20 finish without ever looking like one, that's if his recent short-game issues go away in time.

Augusta is set to serve up another fabulous Masters

HENLEY, Russell Masters form: MC-31-21-11-15-30-4-39-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.41 Threw in a shocking opening round last year when very well-fancied despite lack of length. Positives back then still apply: few better iron players in this field and has operated at a very high level for a long time now, threatening to get involved at the finish of a major (albeit fourth place here in 2023 was never going to be much better). Would need to hole the lot, you feel, but second-round 68 last year was a gutsy reminder that he won't be cowed by this place. Loves to get the guitar out and gets a lot of 'ooh Russell, you're a brilliant singer-songwriter, you're stuck playing the Masters when it's Garth Brooks making all the money', and he goes 'don't slag him off.' HERRINGTON, Jackson (a) Debutant Lost final of the US Amateur and hasn't necessarily progressed from that, but youngster clearly has talent and potential and will carry plenty of support from neighbouring Tennessee. HOJGAARD, Nicolai Masters form: 16-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.33 I had a nice little joke prepared about how he should swap in with Rasmus as he'd do better but that's that ruined after Nicolai qualified via the OWGR when finishing runner-up in Houston. Led the field in strokes-gained approach there in a continuation of his good form which includes three other top-six finishes including in the Phoenix Open cauldron and seems at the top of his game. Should leave behind MC from last year and don't forget 16th on debut saw him hit the front briefly during the third round. Sneaky one at a price as his powerful draw is perfect and definitely has scope to become a major champion in time. HOJGAARD, Rasmus Masters form: 32

Augusta scoring average: 72.25 Quality young powerhouse with all the tools to become a top player but still quite raw in some ways. Made the cut in all four majors last year en route to Ryder Cup and loads of high-class form on the DP World Tour, though yet to win in the US and hasn't done enough this season to be considered a realistic option, even for Top Hojgaard, though might just edge Top Rasmus. HOLTZ, Brandon (a) Debutant Winner of the US Mid-Am and as his name isn't Stewart Hagestad, that presumably means he's in for two big scores and one weekend off. HOMA, Max Masters form: MC-MC-48-43-3-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.85 Cracked the code to be third in this two years ago and has the right tools when on-song, as he's a particularly good iron player who putts with confidence. Return 12th can be upgraded as he was struggling everywhere else (this was the first cut he'd made all year) and has gradually worked his way back to some kind of form since reuniting with old coach later in the year. Too soon to expect him to be in the mix really but could be one of those players who comes alive regularly in this now he knows how to handle Augusta, where driver wides can be overcome. HOVLAND, Viktor Masters form: 32-21-27-7-MC-21

Augusta scoring average: 72.05 Sense of deja vu hard to escape after another coaching change as this habitual tinkerer searches for something he doesn't even want to find. Right now that quest is hurting him off the tee but otherwise there's plenty to like as he remains a world-class iron player and adept putter, though will have to hit more than his share of greens here given short-game frailties. Hopefully still on a path to becoming a major champion and nearly did it at Oakmont last year, but it's proving longer and windier (as in windy, not windy) than anticipated and MC as defending Valspar champ hardly helps. HOWELL, Mason (a) Debutant Dominant winner of the US Amateur who went on to become the third-youngest Walker Cup player in history (the first and second are also in this field). He's from Georgia and that could be an advantage versus his amateur competitors, especially if it means not having to sacrifice a good night's sleep by cramming into the Crow's Nest. All very silly, isn't it. IM, Sungjae Masters form: 2-MC-8-16-MC-5

Augusta scoring average: 71.75 Debut runner-up who has since proved that April conditions are no barrier with three more good finishes in five, his metronomic driving and sharp short-game behind a strong record. Approach play has bizarrely become the missing piece of the puzzle though true to maverick form produced some of the best of his career to lead after round one of the Valspar. Early on the comeback trail to be winning anything, let alone this, but has looked a potential major champion since 2019 and would be nice to see that realised at some point. JARVIS, Casey Debutant Back-to-back DP World Tour winner this spring and that's four titles in no time having done a quick double on the Sunshine Tour at the end of last year. Stacks of ability and this hyper-aggressive shot-maker could shoot anything from a dazzling 66 to a befuddling 82 when he tees off for his debut round, watched I'm sure by every single one of those new golf fans created in South Africa recently. JOHNSON, Dustin Masters form: 6-4-10-2-1-MC-12-48-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.87 Seems happy in semi-retirement and continues to embarrass those who leap to defend his honour every time he produces one single good round of golf, which is bound to happen from time to time given his awesome talents. They took him to this title in 2020 but a repeat has seemed less likely with every passing season and while he might well pick up another LIV Golf title at some stage, just doesn't seem sharp enough to compete at this level. Up to him, his own decisions.

Dustin Johnson won the Masters in 2020

JOHNSON, Zach Masters form: MC-MC-36-58-51-MC-MC-34-MC-8

Augusta scoring average: 73.18 Made a winning Champions Tour debut recently but this is a million times tougher, although here's a fun fact: has one top-10 finish away from the senior silliness in the last five years, and it came here 12 months ago. How exactly? No idea. May win Top Senior by default. KATAYOKA, Naoyuke Debutant Won the Japan Open to earn this Masters invite, his first victory since the 2021 Japan Players Championship very early on in his career. Big ask to make the cut. KEEFER, John Debutant Usually goes by Johnny but it's John here apparently. Yet to really back up reputation as one of the hottest rookies around despite signs of ball-striking promise on the PGA Tour, where his putter too often lets him down. This eagerly awaited debut at least follows some more encouraging golf in Houston but if he can look lost on the greens at his home golf course, which he did in round one of the Texas Open, imagine what these might do to him. KIM, Michael Masters form: MC-27

Augusta scoring average: 73.50 Popular winner of the Open de France in the autumn but yet to really catch fire since the restart despite sounding positive on social media. Putted his way to 27th on return last year but will do well to match that despite insisting he's close to something really good. KIM, Si Woo Masters form: MC-24-21-34-12-39-29-30

Augusta scoring average: 72.50 Almost 10 years since he became the youngest ever Players champion but better than ever now, his pure ball-striking behind six top-six finishes in his last 15 or so appearances. Putter continues to be a major issue and explains why none of these have been wins, but has gained strokes four years running at Augusta, where he's on a run of seven successive finishes of 12th-39th. As this is presumably too soon for Sungjae could look the banker of the week for top Korean honours without threatening to win. KITAYAMA, Kurt Masters form: MC-35

Augusta scoring average: 74.33 Nicknamed 'The Problem' in college which would be awfully embarrassing over here but is presumably a perfectly normal thing over there. His own problem has been the putter and it cost him a weekend tee-time on his Masters debut three years ago before managing 35th on his second try when shooting 82-68 at the weekend. Long off the tee and can be a superb iron player too so after some good performances on the west coast and again in Houston might manage another step forward. KNAPP, Jake Masters form: 55

Augusta scoring average: 75.25 Bomber who is among the best putters on the PGA Tour at the moment hence run of 11-5-8-8-6-MC-6 to begin the year, closing with a round of 62 in Houston. Approach play has started to improve too with three top-10 performances in his last six starts so plenty to like albeit so far has won only a low-key Mexico Open and that two years ago. Made the cut on debut and will expect to do better with confidence sky high. KOEPKA, Brooks Masters form: 33-21-11-2-7-MC-MC-2-45-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.97 Prodigal son who seems more popular for his return to the PGA Tour this year. Has shown stacks of promise without delivering a big result as yet and there will be those who expect it to all come together here given five-time major champion's pedigree. Note that only difference between 2023 runner-up finish and 2025 missed cut was the short-game (ball-striking numbers basically identical) but putter does continue to confound him. Fix it and he's a threat at a course where he seemingly always drives it well, but as with a handful of big names didn't want to be preparing with a missed cut.

Brooks Koepka

LAOPAKDEE, Fifa (a) Debutant Scored a big win in the Asia-Pacific Amateur where he overcame a six-shot deficit and won a play-off to punch his Masters ticket. All the product of a lot of hard work at Arizona State where, during a rough spell, his coach demanded he play a nine-round qualifier against a teammate to test his mettle. Described by his college as 'pound-for-pound one of the longest hitters' in the system, and one I'm excited to learn more about. Presumably owns a games console. LEE, Min Woo Masters form: 14-MC-22-49

Augusta scoring average: 73.29 Supreme talent who made a good debut here but needs to solve approach play weakness to become genuinely elite. Or at least it was his weakness. This year has shown three big flashes with his irons having said at the end of last year that he knew what he needed to do, and along with an excellent body of work that makes him interesting. Rotten golf in the four majors last year possibly the big worry and sense that he'll need to start brightly and ride it if he's to threaten to emulate Adam Scott. Shortlisted though as he has so much talent and is at the top of his game. As with Bhatia, left wondering if the time is now or in the months and years to come. It is coming though, that's for sure. LI, Haotong Masters form: 32-43

Augusta scoring average: 72.00 Loveable fruitcake who has as many major top-fives as Patrick Cantlay, both of them coming via the Open Championship. Returns to the Masters after seven years away and would you know he has the game for this, as he's long, his iron play is very good, and his short-game has improved. Rounds of 68 and 69 across two previous starts underline potential suitability and maybe one to look at for a first-round leader flier. I plan to try to talk myself out of that, though, and run of missed cuts should help. LOWRY, Shane Masters form: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21-3-16-43-42

Augusta scoring average: 72.82 Figured out Augusta with help from Tiger Woods in November 2020 and has brought that to April's tougher conditions, or at least had until shooting catastrophic 81 to fall from sixth to 42nd on Sunday last year. No doubt blend of supreme iron play and chipping confidence is a good one and while often guilty of falling just short, tends to win big when he does win. Not one you could dismiss but since blowing a golden chance to win the Cognizant (not for the first time) has largely been poor, with irons failing to fire in Houston except for annual hole in one. Needs those irons to make improved putting count but did leave Texas buoyed by performance on far less suitable course than this one, and would dearly love to have Rory handing him a Green Jacket. MACINTYRE, Robert Masters form: 12-23-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.70 Good 12th on debut then closed with a personal-best 69 for 23rd on second visit. Has to put MC behind him from last year and while arrival of first child seemingly (and understandably) meant for a slow start to the year, was right in the mix down the closing stretch at Sawgrass where as ever he remained on the front foot. Other positives include strong major record and was close to winning US Open before seventh at Portrush, so has to be of some interest given that he's driving and putting to a very high standard on a consistent basis, is capable of more with his approaches, and has a Mickelsonian magic in his hands. Only quibble is it's very rare to win this the year after a missed cut. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Masters form: 27-54-MC-5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14-16-39-21

Augusta scoring average: 72.70 Winner in 2021 and that was always on the cards as he's long looked an Augusta natural, certainly a statistical fit, and was destined to win at the highest level (I don't really mean that, just couldn't work out to say he's dead good). Four good efforts since bagging Green Jacket and three of them particularly strong from a tee-to-green perspective. Back hitting it well early on in Texas which might've been the cue to go and back him, but what about his actual back, which he appeared to be nursing? Health issues nothing new though and a danger to all if fit. MCCARTY, Matt Masters form: 14

Augusta scoring average: 71.25 Clung on to top 50 ranking despite poor run of form since the beginning of March, although wasn't exactly firing when 14th here on debut. Adds a bit of depth to the top lefty market without being someone you'd expect much from, with his ball-striking poor and his putter doing too much heavy lifting. Probably one to take on. MCILROY, Rory Masters form: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5-MC-2-MC-22-1

Augusta scoring average: 71.45 The greatest European golfer of all-time and one of just six Grand Slam winners following last year's truly remarkable victory. Lost it with an opening double on Sunday. Won it back with shot from the heavens on seven. Lost it again with a fat wedge to 13. Won it with that sling hook around the trees on 15 and subsequent approach to 17. Lost it with second worst shot of his life on 18. Won it in the end with wedge in close in play-off which broke Justin Rose's heart but delivered some of the greatest scenes this sport has ever witnessed as the golden boy roared and wept having somehow cleared the final hurdle while on his knees. Whatever happens from here it doesn't really matter but in terms of the difficult first Masters defence, prep could certainly have been better given mediocre form away from Riviera and back issue at Bay Hill. Still, it would be oh so very McIlroy to defend this title when few really expect him to.

MCKIBBIN, Tom Debutant Earned this Masters debut with commanding Hong Kong win and while underwhelming since, that says as much about what's already expected. Did OK on debut in the other two US majors and can here too, with long, high hitting a certain advantage and a practise round with the defending champion a likely one too. MCNEALY, Maverick Masters form: 32

Augusta scoring average: 72.25 Quietly progressive and amassed bank of high-class performances in defeat since rather more low-key RSM Classic win late in 2024. Drives it well, approach play improved, good around the greens and a highly capable putter, so progress on debut 32nd possible. Irons have dropped a level and that'll likely limit possibilities unless changing. MORIKAWA, Collin Masters form: 44-18-5-10-3-14

Augusta scoring average: 71.33 Never outside the top 20 in April here and never outside the top 10 when putting to a decent standard. One of the finest iron players around, able to gain strokes off the tee here despite mid-length fade, and basically looks every inch a Masters champion in the making, which would move him to within a US Open of matching McIlroy's Grand Slam. The problem? Withdrew due to back issue which surfaced when making a practise swing during early stages of The Players and wasn't ready in time for Texas Open, final pre-Masters event. Earlier win at Pebble Beach and promise after marked him down as a key threat and had sounded positive regarding health, but has to be a worry. Would've been less than half the price had he say finished 10th without alarm at Sawgrass. NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus Debutant Impressive young talent who captured the Australian Open in dramatic fashion late last year. Yet to really catch fire on the PGA Tour but generally performing with credit and his long-game is already good enough to compete with the game's best. Another big learning experience and it comes at a bad time. NOREN, Alex Masters form: MC-MC-62-MC

Augusta scoring average: 75.40 Calloused veteran who bagged two wins on the DP World Tour at around Ryder Cup time and almost captured the Hero World Challenge in December. Still has more to offer but very little about his game matches up with this test, as he's a relatively short fader. Ten rounds so far and averages a whopping 75.4, so one to look to get after and hope he doesn't throw a half a dozen 20-foot putts at you out of pure spite. NOVAK, Andrew Debutant Gets in here not because of Zurich Classic pairs win but for making it all the way to East Lake. Form since end of breakout season largely a step down but top-10 finish at tough Torrey Pines offers something to work with and it was at this time last year that he really hit his straps. Familiarity with conditions part of that but would like to have arrived here with something closer to his A-game and even with it, top 20 would be a good target. OLAZABAL, Jose Maria Masters form: MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-50-MC-MC-45-MC

Augusta scoring average: 76.13 Made the cut somehow in 2021 and 2024 and no worse a player than he was two years ago. Both were courtesy of short-game magic and it'll be some feat if he can do it again. ORTIZ, Carlos Masters form: MC

Augusta scoring average: 76.50 US Open contender who has improved since joining LIV Golf and at his best is a quality ball-striker with the game for this, but shot 82-71 on sole previous visit so has something to prove. Shame he left the PGA Tour as I was hoping one day to ironically tweet 'thank you for the tip, Ortiz' after he'd talked himself up and shot 80, a little nod to Sandra Bullock's ability to retain a good level of snark while staying above 50. PENGE, Marco Debutant Star of the DP World Tour last year after returning from suspension to capture three titles in about six months. Some interruptions to rookie PGA Tour campaign (house move, new clubs, new baby) but better at the Valspar where, importantly, iron play was much more like it. Will need it here as power and putter aren't enough but walks and talks like he belongs and might just show us that he does by featuring at some stage. POTGIETER, Aldrich Masters form: MC

Augusta scoring average: 75.50 Missed the cut by a wide margin as an amateur but returns a fully-fledged PGA Tour winner having blasted his way to the title in Detroit last summer. Lost weight and changed clubs in the off-season but doesn't seem to have cost him distance and is one of the most raw, powerful players around. Might need a bit more subtlety. PULCINI, Mateo (a) Debutant Became the oldest winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship when riding a hot putter and a fortunate bounce or two to victory in Peru. Form in US college system leaves him as one of the outsiders for amateur honours. RAHM, Jon Masters form: 27-4-9-7-5-27-1-45-14

Augusta scoring average: 71.00 Underwhelming here since beating Koepka in a head-to-head in 2023 but got back in the major conversation with Sunday charge at the PGA Championship last May before another top 10 in the US Open. Having returning to winning ways in Hong Kong and briefly hit the top of the DataGolf rankings comes back here expecting better and with all parts of game firing, seems likely to produce it. LIV depth isn't good but 2-2-1-5-2 makes him the form pick from that tour in my eyes and having closed with a round of 69 here last year, his best since winning, rates a big player.

Jon Rahm celebrates winning the Masters

RAI, Aaron Masters form: 27

Augusta scoring average: 71.75 Meticulous, double-gloved, pro's pro from the Midlands. Encouraging debut and he's a high-class iron player with a tidy short-game, one who will play most of those approach shots from the fairway. Trouble is the timing: he was very poor at Sawgrass then capitulated after a strong start to the Valspar, which is not how he'd have liked to prepare. REED, Patrick Masters form: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10-8-35-4-12-3

Augusta scoring average: 71.73 Shocked us all with LIV departure after Dubai Desert Classic win opened some doors and all but guaranteed him PGA Tour status come the autumn, when suspension runs out. Won again since in Qatar and continued to hit his irons very well in South Africa so comes back to scene of finest hour in excellent form, arguably better than he was prior to third place a year ago. Slight issue is he had two choices for prep run – India or nothing – and chose nothing. Has never played Masters off a longer absence. REITAN, Kristoffer Debutant Played his way into the majors with an excellent DP World Tour year capped by victory in the Nedbank, which actually isn't the worst form guide for Augusta. Asking a lot for one so lacking in major experience and it's been a mixed bag so far on the PGA Tour. No major weaknesses when firing but isn't right now. RILEY, Davis Masters form: 21

Augusta scoring average: 71.50 Has at various points looked like a world-beater and at others looked like a total imposter, his long-game prone to going AWOL. Finished a sound 21st on debut and invited back after shock second in PGA Championship, a level of form he's only once threatened to get close to since, yet that's now four good major performances in limited opportunities. Very much his time of year and his part of the US so could surprise a few if he finds something, but was rotten in The Players and not much better in Houston. ROSE, Justin Masters form: 20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23-7-MC-16-MC-2

Augusta scoring average: 71.76 Runner-up in 2015, 2017 and 2025, so nobody in the last couple of decades has played better in the Masters without winning it. Whether he can do so having come as close as he ever has in losing play-off to McIlroy we will see but easy to think that was his final chance. That said, defiant again since, winning FedExCup Playoff event in August, taking absolutely no shit from anyone in the Ryder Cup, and winning again early this year. Five first-round leads and really has done everything but win it, so if in the mix it's your duty to support him. A-game remains elite as does self-belief and 13th at Sawgrass came at a good time. Price is bad so just give him your heart instead. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Masters form: 50-2-17-3-MC-10-8-8

Augusta scoring average: 71.30 One of the also-rans in 2019 (runner-up in the end) and has five top-10s in eight including when right in the mix five years ago. Since become a two-time major champion and after a largely difficult follow-up year culminated in a low-key win in Japan, has looked back to his best again since. Iron play electric at times at Sawgrass where third after late burst and can be argued he's best of the rest behind the big four (?) after similar performance at the Valspar. Depends a bit whether you see 2024 as a golden year he'll never rekindle or as the level he's about to return to, but can't argue with the fact few have prepared better. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Masters form: 19-18-1-10-1-4

Augusta scoring average: 70.33 Two-time Masters champion who has never been outside the top 20 in six appearances and averages just a shade over 70, which is all-time good, as is a staggering 22 par-or-better rounds in 24 played. Added the PGA Championship and the Open last summer during another imperious year atop the tree so is now just one away from matching McIlroy's Grand Slam but first will seek to become just the ninth man ever to win the Masters three times. Withdrew pre-tournament in Houston due to arrival of second baby (first came just after a Masters win) and has seemingly gone at the game having finished a pathetic 24th and 22nd on his last two starts. Still, merits clear favouritism and he'll worry less about his preparation than absolutely every other person in the world of golf. Seems sure to play well and is a bigger price than last year despite doubling majors tally since and not having to defend.

Scottie Scheffler is seeking an Augusta hat-trick

SCHWARTZEL, Charl Masters form: 30-1-50-25-MC-38-MC-3-MC-MC-25-26-10-50-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.69 Capitalised on McIlroy's meltdown to win in 2011 though still had to go and win on a packed leaderboard and did so with birdies at holes 15, 16, 17 and 18. Two top-10s since but none since joining LIV Golf and not showing anything like enough to suggest another is imminent. At least he's stopped wearing the silly hat. SCOTT, Adam Masters form: 18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34-54-48-39-22-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.62 Created some of the greatest Masters scenes this century when winning this in the rain, first with the 'C'mon Aussie!' roar when thinking he'd done it and then when holing a similar putt to win a play-off. Halfway leader in 2019 but basically not a real factor here in a dozen subsequent appearances and might be more likely in each of the other three majors, having contended for the US Open last year. Some of his best iron play in a while lately, though, and is longer than ever, so I do keep wondering if there's another big one in him somewhere. SINGH, Vijay Masters form: 54-MC-MC-49-MC-WD-MC-MC-MC-58

Augusta scoring average: 75.84 Fijian workhorse made the cut on his latest Masters start two years ago but hasn't played since January and surely misses it this time, that's if he plays. SMITH, Cameron Masters form: 55-5-51-2-10-3-34-6-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.76 Short-game wizard who captured the Open at St Andrews and seeks to become the latest to do the Augusta double. Has shown time and again that he has the skills for this test, arguably something of a natural Spieth successor you might say, but must recover from first missed cut last year when capitulating in round two. Ended 2025 seemingly more determined than he has been in a while and some better results on LIV Golf circuit now make him a bit of a live one at a price, the kind you could see sneaking seventh but with the added bonus of believing he could actually win if at his best. Trouble is it is all short-game and his long-game simply doesn't look up to it right now. SPAUN, JJ Masters form: 23-50

Augusta scoring average: 73.25 Last year's US Open hero has made both Masters cuts and, notably, each time he coped just fine with these greens. As that's been the issue lately perhaps he can take heart from those past experiences and certainly been some good signs with his approach work. That said overall balance of 2026 form means victory would be even more surprising than Oakmont was last summer. Like both Bill and Ted, went to high school in San Dimas, which is excellent. SPIETH, Jordan Masters form: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46-3-MC-4-MC-14

Augusta scoring average: 70.98 Remains a shadow of the player who went 1-1-4-2 in the 2015 majors but there have been loads of good signs this year and few play this course better when on-song. Whether he can walk the precipice for four days and survive to become a two-time Masters champion I'm not sure, particularly after the events of 2016 when he gifted an opening to Danny Willett, but easy to fall for the fact he's making a load of putts again or at least was until Texas. Hard to square the fact he went off just a couple of points bigger than Aberg there when a shockingly short price yet could be three-times the odds here and is surely better suited to Augusta, with irons much better lately and 14th last year coming via a good weekend's work to set him up for another crack. Tempting. Honestly.

Never forget.



Peak Jordan Spieth lost this Masters.



By three shots. pic.twitter.com/YcA4n7xZCC — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) March 26, 2026

STEVENS, Samuel Debutant Highly capable PGA Tour maiden whose prodigious driving has of late been complemented by improved iron play, which makes the future appear bright. Also makes him a likely type for top rookie honours if handling the occasion and avoiding the extremely bad putting weeks that undermined some good stuff in a couple of recent Signature Events. Back to form in Houston and means business as he skipped the Texas Open despite the fact I know he would've won it. You know he's Sam, I know he's Sam, but the Masters say Samuel and who are we to argue. STRAKA, Sepp Masters form: 30-46-16-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.36 Josef 'Sepp' Straka, born 1993; Austrian but raised here in Georgia. Has become a fine player at the very highest level, although alongside a couple of major top-10s he has missed 50% of his last 14 cuts (or seven, for the maths fans among you). Game is built on accuracy rather than power and hard to believe this is the perfect course for him, hence perhaps why he's 14 rounds without breaking 70 so far, and among bigger names (if he can be called that) is one of those most likely to struggle. TAYLOR, Nick Masters form: 29-MC-40

Augusta scoring average: 73.40 Former world amateur number one who has just kept on getting better as a pro, collecting a handful of titles along the way including, famously (in a golfing sense), in Canada. Record here comes with an asterisk, as he did fine on debut but that was the 2020 edition. Since then has carded five over-par rounds in six but is capable of a little better as his strengths, summarised as APP+ATG, are the right ones for Augusta. THOMAS, Justin Masters form: 39-22-17-12-4-21-8-MC-MC-36

Augusta scoring average: 72.00 Back from surgery with a wide-margin MC at Bay Hill only to find himself in the mix at his beloved Sawgrass a week later. Mixed messages from the Valspar subsequently (30th) and most would feel this is simply too soon for a player whose Augusta record is full of promise but lacking in actual substance for one so capable. Given that I've been saying he'll win one of these since about 2017 but simply can't stick to that view in these circumstances, they might as well get him measured up for a Green Jacket now. VALIMAKI, Sami Debutant Finnish god of paspalum who has climbed the ladder from the ProGolf Tour, through Q-School to the DP World Tour, via two wins there to the PGA Tour, where he won the RSM Classic in November to earn the right to emulate Mikko Ilonen by playing in the Masters. Tell me again how the pathways are closed? WATSON, Bubba Masters form: 20-42-38-1-50-1-38-37-MC-5-12-57-26-39-MC-MC-14

Augusta scoring average: 72.39 Winner in 2012 and 2014, first when producing a shot for the ages from the trees on 10 and then when fending off a rookie Spieth. Returned to something like competitive form with 14th place last year but while he's been a bit better in the last couple of LIV events, both came on courses made for longer hitters and his game just doesn't look sharp enough for this.

The stage is set for the Masters