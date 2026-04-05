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Sporting Life Plus customers will gain early access to our outright preview
Who will succeed Rory McIlroy in the Masters?

The Masters preview and betting tips: Ben Coley's best outright golf bets for Augusta National

By Ben Coley
Sporting Life Plus
Mon April 06, 2026 · 3 min ago

Ben Coley previews the Masters, where several big names have questions to answer. Find out who he's siding with at Augusta National.

Ben Coley's Masters preview is available exclusively to Sporting Life Plus readers until noon on Tuesday, when it will be unlocked.

To sign in to Sporting Life Plus, use your existing credentials or Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, ITV7 and Super 6 details below. If you do not have an account already, click here to join.

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