Historical stats for the Masters including largest comeback and biggest winning margin

Further down, you'll find historical statistics from the Masters, including key scoring holes, course records, and more.

First, we provide some key stats and pointers to help narrow down those in-play options.

How far back can a player be after round one and still be considered a realistic winner?

Seven, according to history. Nick Faldo was that far behind in 1990 and so was Tiger Woods in 2005. Both needed play-offs to win.

That said, Jack Burke was eight shots behind after rounds two, three and four when he captured the 1956 renewal, so in reality we ought to be open-minded to a player coming from further back after just 18 holes.

Woods, for the record, was the last champion to shoot over-par in round one. That has been done five times since 1970, with 75 the very worst score anyone has overcome.

Since Woods (2005), all 18 champions broke par on day one, and 13 of them broke 70. There have been five wire-to-wire winners in history, and Jordan Spieth (2015) was the first since 1976.

How far back can a player be after round two and still be considered a realistic winner?

Just one of the last 28 Masters champions was outside the top 10 at halfway. That player, Charl Schwartzel (2011), was six strokes behind, as was Woods in 2005, though Woods sat third on the leaderboard.

Twenty-three of the last 28 champions shot par or better in round three. Note that 10 of them were tied for the lead or alone in front.

In total, 44 players have been T1 or better at halfway since 1996. Among clear leaders, the strike-rate is eight-from-20 (40%), with Chad Campbell, Chris DiMarco and Greg Norman those to have surrendered leads of three or more shots.

How far back can a player be after round three and still be considered a realistic winner?

Faldo's infamous 1996 comeback, when he reeled in Norman, came from six behind with a round to go. It has been bettered twice – by Gary Player (1978) and by Burke.

Since Faldo's 11-shot turnaround (he won by five), only Schwartzel has overturned a deficit of four shots. Nine of the 27 subsequent champions trailed into the final round, but the telling numbers relate not to shots, but to leaderboard position: each was T5 or better.

Note that there has been some particularly late drama, most recently when Danny Willett (2016) trailed by five with just six holes of his final round remaining. Fuzzy Zoeller, when winning on debut in 1979, had been three behind with three to play.

How do 54-hole leaders fare?

Pretty well, in short. Since 1996, half of the 34 players to lead or share the lead have gone on to win, and in cases where there was a tie, clearly one or more of those players had to lose.

Those holding a clear lead, of which there have been 22 during this period, have all finished in the top five bar Rory McIlroy following his 2011 collapse. Thirteen of the 22 won, but only five broke 70 in the final round.

Five of the 13 champions extended their lead and, given the small, exclusive, elite field, it's not uncommon to see a thinned-out leaderboard with very few potential winners come the back-nine on Sunday.

On the PGA Tour, clear leaders have won at a strike-rate of 47.3% since 1996. Augusta's 54.5% represents a slight upgrade, therefore, but perhaps not a significant one when we account for the generally superior ability of leaders of the Masters.

How often is there a play-off?

There have been 17 in total, most recently in 2017, and six this century at a rough strike-rate of 25%.

Since that most recent play-off, three of the six renewals have been decided by a single shot, but the last two champions were both able to walk up 18 knowing they would soon slip on a Green Jacket.