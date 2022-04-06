Given its small field, it's rare for the Masters to throw up a significant draw bias, and over the years we've seen first-round leaders from all parts of it. If there is a coveted slot it may in fact be the final few tee-times, but we should remember that these groups are packed with talent and therefore predisposed to better scoring. Ultimately, this looks carte blanche for punters.

As is the case with finding a Masters champion, early pacesetters have often shown their hands at Augusta before. Charley Hoffman and Justin Rose might be the best examples but there are many more, including Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey. The former had carded his best Augusta round on the Sunday of his previous Masters start before opening with a 66 here, while Casey was shooting 65 for the second time in four Masters rounds.

I'll take one such candidate from each side of the draw first of all, with TOMMY FLEETWOOD and RUSSELL HENLEY preferred.

Fleetwood has only twice broken 70 here – but on both occasions he shot 66. Bear in mind that it took course specialist Rose no fewer than 59 rounds to beat 67 here, and Padraig Harrington's best is 68 from 48 attempts. Harrington's got four top-10s to his name so the course suits, it's just that it's both difficult and very rare to shoot something better than four- or five-under here.

Yes, one of Fleetwood's rounds came in that lower-scoring-than-usual November edition but he shot the same score on a difficult Saturday in 2018 and his pre-Sunday scoring average here is well under-par. As for his current form, he led The PLAYERS after round one courtesy of another 66 and sat 12th following a 67 on his sole subsequent stroke play start at the Valspar Championship.

Rewind to the start of the year and he shot 68, 67 and 66 in his openers in the Middle East, confirming that he's definitely an improved golfer following a disappointing 2021. Despite struggling to put four rounds together, though, he has been inside the top 10 after round one no fewer than 10 times since last year's Masters, and he's well capable of breaking 70 here to get right in the mix.

Henley sits third in first-round scoring average this season and was 11th last. He led the US Open, the Houston Open and the Wyndham Championship in 2021, hitting the frame in the RSM Classic, World Wide Technology Championship, Sony Open and Honda Classic since the beginning of the year and marking himself down as a habitual fast starter.

He's also a Georgia boy who has played here five times, and twice been inside the top six following the first round. And his last look at Augusta saw him card his best round yet, a Sunday 67 to finish 15th. With some of the best ball-striking on the PGA Tour and a putter that can still run very hot for all it isn't consistent, he looks an ideal candidate from a group of Masters specialists teeing off at lunchtime.