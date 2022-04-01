The 46-year-old, who hasn't played competitively since his Masters title defence in November 2020, was involved in a life-threatening car crash last February and still wasn't expected to make his comeback anytime soon.

That was, of course, until his plane was spotted in Georgia earlier this week as he headed to Augusta for a practice round with his son Charlie, sparking rumours that may now become reality.

If he does play, Woods is highly unlikely to be in good enough condition to challenge for a sixth Green Jacket that would equal the record of the great Jack Nicklaus, who also won his last at the age of 46, but his mere appearance would represent another iconic moment in a legendary career.

Here, we look back at his five previous victories plus his best Masters statistics.

Maiden triumph in 1997

Tiger Woods set the tone for his record-breaking career in emphatic fashion when becoming the youngest ever champion at the age of 21 years, three months and 14 days with a staggering 18-under par total of 270. He was almost two years younger than Seve Ballesteros, who triumphed four days after his 23rd birthday in 1980, while his score also broke Jack Nicklaus' 32-year record for the lowest in Masters history by one shot. It lasted until Jordan Spieth matched it in 2015 and Dustin Johnson eclipsed it in 2020. By finishing 12 shots clear of Tom Kite, his victory margin was the second widest in major history behind Old Tom Morris's 13-shot victory at the 1862 Open Championship - but just three years later he broke it at the 2000 US Open, when triumphing by 15 strokes at Pebble Beach.