Tiger Woods could be set to announce his shock return at this year's Masters - 25 years after he won his first of 15 major titles at Augusta in 1997.
The 46-year-old, who hasn't played competitively since his Masters title defence in November 2020, was involved in a life-threatening car crash last February and still wasn't expected to make his comeback anytime soon.
That was, of course, until his plane was spotted in Georgia earlier this week as he headed to Augusta for a practice round with his son Charlie, sparking rumours that may now become reality.
If he does play, Woods is highly unlikely to be in good enough condition to challenge for a sixth Green Jacket that would equal the record of the great Jack Nicklaus, who also won his last at the age of 46, but his mere appearance would represent another iconic moment in a legendary career.
Here, we look back at his five previous victories plus his best Masters statistics.
Tiger Woods set the tone for his record-breaking career in emphatic fashion when becoming the youngest ever champion at the age of 21 years, three months and 14 days with a staggering 18-under par total of 270. He was almost two years younger than Seve Ballesteros, who triumphed four days after his 23rd birthday in 1980, while his score also broke Jack Nicklaus' 32-year record for the lowest in Masters history by one shot. It lasted until Jordan Spieth matched it in 2015 and Dustin Johnson eclipsed it in 2020. By finishing 12 shots clear of Tom Kite, his victory margin was the second widest in major history behind Old Tom Morris's 13-shot victory at the 1862 Open Championship - but just three years later he broke it at the 2000 US Open, when triumphing by 15 strokes at Pebble Beach.
Woods arrived at Augusta National in 2001 needing to win to complete the unprecedented feat of holding all four major titles at the same time following his victories in the US Open, Open Championship and US PGA in 2000. Five shots behind after an opening 70 and two behind following a second round of 66, Woods added a 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. A closing 68 saw Woods hold off the challenges of Mickelson and runner-up David Duval to win his second Masters title and complete the “Tiger Slam”. It was also the second of five occasions when he'd compiled four under-par rounds, which is more than anyone else in history.
Only Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966) and Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) had ever successfully defended their titles so his three-shot victory over Retief Goosen earned him another slice of golfing history. At the time he became the seventh player to win three or more Green Jackets - since then only Phil Mickelson has joined the elite club - and by doing so in just eight starts, he reached the milestone as quickly as Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer did.
Woods held a one-shot lead over playing partner Chris DiMarco with three holes to play when he pulled his tee shot on the par-three 16th long and left of the green. With the collar of rough closely behind his ball, Woods was faced with a difficult shot – television co-commentator Lanny Wadkins called it “one of the toughest pitches on the entire place here” – away from the pin, but judged it perfectly and watched as his ball rolled inexorably towards the hole. It paused on the edge momentarily, neatly showing the manufacturer’s logo, before toppling into the cup to spark wild celebrations. However, despite this unforgettable moment, his fans still had to endure the torture of a play-off with Chris DiMarco before a birdie at the 18th sealed his fourth green jacket and a ninth major title.
Two years after believing his career was over, Woods held his nerve on a wonderfully chaotic final day to win his 15th major title, and a first in 11 years, in the 83rd Masters. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari was two clear with seven to play but dumped his tee shot on the 12th into Rae’s Creek, ruefully admitting that his back-nine mistakes had made him “a few new fans” as a closing 70 was enough for Woods to claim a fifth Green Jacket and his first since 2005. It was the first time Woods had won a major after trailing heading into the final round and an incredible 3,954 days since he beat Rocco Mediate in a play-off for the 2008 US Open, despite a double stress fracture and knee injury which prompted season-ending surgery.