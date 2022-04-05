Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year, but confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to contest the year’s first major at Augusta National.

The 15-time major winner will tee off at 1034 local time (1534 BST) on Thursday and at 1341 local time (1841 BST) on Friday.

Woods has not competed in a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but raised hopes of being able to play this week after a practice round at Augusta last Tuesday.

The 46-year-old played nine holes on both Sunday and Monday and plans to play nine more on Wednesday, with bad weather forcing the course to be closed shortly before he gave his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday morning.

Rory McIlroy faces a lengthy wait until he gets his eighth bid to complete the career grand slam under way, the four-time major winner teeing off in the final group on Thursday at 1403 local time (1903 BST) alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter for the first time, with the star-studded trio hitting tee shots on the opening hole at 0740 local time on Thursday.