Tiger Woods will partner Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann in the first two rounds of the Masters following his latest remarkable recovery from injury.
Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year, but confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to contest the year’s first major at Augusta National.
The 15-time major winner will tee off at 1034 local time (1534 BST) on Thursday and at 1341 local time (1841 BST) on Friday.
Woods has not competed in a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but raised hopes of being able to play this week after a practice round at Augusta last Tuesday.
The 46-year-old played nine holes on both Sunday and Monday and plans to play nine more on Wednesday, with bad weather forcing the course to be closed shortly before he gave his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday morning.
Rory McIlroy faces a lengthy wait until he gets his eighth bid to complete the career grand slam under way, the four-time major winner teeing off in the final group on Thursday at 1403 local time (1903 BST) alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.
Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter for the first time, with the star-studded trio hitting tee shots on the opening hole at 0740 local time on Thursday.
USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs
1300 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun
1311 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)
1322 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1333 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
1344 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
1355 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
1406 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
1417 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)
1439 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1450 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
1501 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1512 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1523 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)
1534 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1545 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)
1556 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
1616 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)
1629 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ
1640 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)
1651 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)
1702 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1713 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)
1724 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1735 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)
1757 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1808 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III
1819 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns
1830 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
1841 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1852 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele
1903 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)