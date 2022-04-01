Ben Coley provides an exhaustive player-by-player guide to the entire field for The Masters, from Abraham Ancer to Will Zalatoris.

ANCER, Abraham Masters form: 13-26

Augusta scoring average: 71.13

Sub-70 rounds: 4/8 Abraham Ancer won at Southwind last summer, the first win of his at top level. Hit a brilliant approach, and then holed the putt; denied 80/1 Burns, the devil! So they sing in the bookmakers of Louisiana, where Burns backers are still seething. Ancer won't care: it was a deserved and welcome breakthrough after he'd been unfortunate more than once, and sets him up for a return to the International side at this year's Presidents Cup. Unfortunately, he hasn't quite backed it up and his iron play so far in 2022 has been pretty poor, which he can't afford as one who bases his game on precision. It's relatively early days and he is the sort of gritty, unsmiling operator who never surprises anyone if popping up in a high-class tournament like this one. He also has course form in the book and while he was one of those who enjoyed a gentle Augusta introduction in November 2020, he backed it up with a good 26th on his April debut. After a big step forward at the Match Play, however, his withdrawal from the Texas Open is a red flag.

BERGER, Daniel Masters form: 10-27-32-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.64

Sub-70 rounds: 1/14 Self-styled policeman of Ponte Vedra who returned to the elite when winning the first event back in the summer of 2020, and has remained encamped within the world's top 30 ever since. Lauded recently for proving that sacrificing distance in the name of control can work, he's the definition of an all-rounder now that his short-game is sharp again, and he doesn't lack for belief which can sometimes come across as arrogance – although that's largely because it is arrogance. I like it, personally. Equally difficult to assess is his record in majors, which presents some contradictions. On the one hand, he's regressed at Augusta having been 10th on debut, and the only time he's been in the mix in a major was when leading the 2018 US Open through three rounds. On the other, he finished seventh in the same event last year and then eighth in the Open, doubling his career tally of top-10s and hinting at better to come. The challenge will be to start better, because all of these high finishes came on the back of comparatively quiet first rounds. If he does get in the mix early, expect him to stick around. BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan Masters form: 38-40

Augusta scoring average: 72.38

Sub-70 rounds: 1/8 Impressive South African with a brilliant short-game, so rarely suffering bad weeks – he's missed just two cuts since the beginning of 2021 and has built a really solid platform on the PGA Tour, without threatening to win. Has though done that in South Africa and Spain and he's played some solid golf in majors, getting off to strong starts on both previous appearances here. Conventional wisdom would tell you he doesn't hit the ball far enough to become a Masters champion but that's not the be all and end all. Typically, winners here excel with their approaches and with their touch, and he's certainly capable of both. Meanwhile, as you'll see below, he continues to inspire people who suffer from a stutter, as he has since swallowing rat poison as a child. It's a story which within purists' golf circles feels well-worn, but should he make an impact on this famous stage it'll be repeated to a broader audience. And so it should be.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, #58 golfer in the world, was bullied growing up because he stutters.



Tonight he shared his story at @UTexasMoody's Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education.



"I want to give hope to people around the world who stutter." @CbezGolf @DellMatchPlay pic.twitter.com/im4VcpvyQp — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) March 23, 2022

BURNS, Sam Debutant One of the real breakout stories of the last 12 months, Burns has won three times and it could so easily have been four or five. The latest of those came in the Valspar Championship where he successfully defended his title and he is now right towards the top of the list of likely US Ryder Cup debutants in Italy next year, having been close to selection back in September. Key to his rise has been to bring his approach play to the levels of his driving and putting and there's no reason he won't continue to improve, and properly establish himself among the game's elite. Still missing are strong results in majors but he's only played in a handful of them and never this one, so we should expect pretty sharp improvements here, too. He came within a whisker of winning a World Golf Championship title in August and has a quiet self-assuredness that suggests he won't be overawed by this first crack at Augusta National. Those on the 16/1 that he wins a major this year probably don't need to go in again at 40/1 but it's certainly a fair price. CANTLAY, Patrick Masters form: 47-MC-9-17-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.31

Sub-70 rounds: 3/16 One of the potential spoilers in 2019, Cantlay finished bogey-bogey-par to fall from the lead to ninth and take the shine off a 64-68 weekend clinic. It was his first taste of contending in a major and has probably helped inspire some better displays under the gun subsequently, such as when beating Collin Morikawa for his second Memorial title last summer, and Bryson DeChambeau in a play-off for the BMW Championship. The disappointing thing is that he has not since been a factor in a major championship, with third place in the following month's US PGA coming from off the pace and without the pressure associated with trying to win. Last year he managed one top-20 finish and missed two cuts, which considering he was the FedEx Cup-winning PGA Tour Player of the Year has to go down as very poor. He has a great game for Augusta, though, especially now he's looking so assured on the greens. He says he has a strategy, too, and it's a traffic light system: red for a flag you don't attack, yellow (we call it amber here, pal) for one you might in the right circumstances, and green for one you must. Perhaps this explains why at various points in his rounds, he appears to have come to a complete standstill. CASEY, Paul Masters form: 6-MC-10-11-20-MC-38-MC-6-4-6-15-MC-38-26

Augusta scoring average: 72.46

Sub-70 rounds: 17/50 A golfing Popeye who has looked an ideal sort for this ever since making a mid-tournament charge en route to sixth on his 2004 debut. It's certainly a good course for one of the strongest ball-strikers in the sport but he has been a bit of a disappointment in recent years, shooting 81 to open in 2019 and then fading having led after round one in 2020. Last year's 26th saw him stay on when it was too late and the fact of the matter is his best chance to win came 18 years ago. Will look to follow the lead of Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia and conjure an overdue major breakthrough and there's a chance he could do it, but back spasms which forced his withdrawal from the Match Play are another worry and his fitness has to be taken on trust, although prior to Austin he was a bit unlucky when going close in The PLAYERS. When people say to him would you rather be thought of as a great man or a great golfer, his answer’s always the same: to Casey, they’re not mutually exclusive.

Paul Casey rolled his drive into what looks like a pitch mark on the 15th fairway. Horrific break. pic.twitter.com/T4y5gAUCUi — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 14, 2022

CHAMP, Cameron Masters form: 19-26

Augusta scoring average: 71.38

Sub-70 rounds: 3/8 Admirable youngster who is clearly keen to achieve things beyond trophies, as he positions himself as a spokesman among the few African-Americans on the circuit. Indeed he's spoken in the past about Augusta's past, all aspects of it, and how his grandfather wasn't allowed to play because of the colour of his skin; he also made a pact with his own father, that nobody from the family would come to Augusta National until Cameron had qualified to play in it. That he did ahead of the delayed 2020 edition and in finishing 19th and 26th, he's shown what unbridled power can do here. To turn those efforts into something more he'll need his iron play to be much sharper and there are also ongoing fitness worries which suggest he's unlikely to achieve everything he wants to for the time being. CINK, Stewart Augusta form: MC-23-27-28-MC-24-17-20-10-17-3-MC-MC-MC-50-25-14-MC-12

Scoring average: 72.89

Sub-70 rounds: 7/64 Veteran who played really well here last year, finishing 12th, which guaranteed his return. However, better was to come as he picked up another title in the RBC Heritage a week later, thereby earning the more coveted type of exemption, and he's shown that he can remain competitive in this Indian summer he's enjoying, including when seventh in the Valspar recently. It was on the back of a similar uplift that he spent all week on the fringes last April and he can again make the weekend on the strength of solid ball-striking and the experience of a 48-year-old who was third here once upon a time. CONNERS, Corey Masters form: MC-46-10-8

Augusta scoring average: 71.43

Sub-70 rounds: 5/14 Masters form has a pleasingly progressive quality, and suggests he demands respect as an each-way contender once more. Certainly, his long-game is good enough for the challenge, a classic swing producing some of the most consistent numbers in the sport. His oft-maligned putter isn't a total hindrance, either, as he's about bang-average in PGA Tour terms lately. The devil, though, is in the detail: Conners either putts poorly or well or about standard. He is never one of the best, and there are players whose averages say they're worse putters, but whose volatility means they can capitalise on a rare hot week. Conners hasn't been inside the top 10 putters in an event not called the Sony Open in his entire PGA Tour career. Bad putters win the Masters, but his lack of explosiveness – a comment which applies to his whole game, impressive though it is – will likely confine him to the periphery once the fireworks begin on Sunday afternoon, even if five sub-70 rounds in 14 put him halfway to Jordan Spieth's 10 in 28, and a recent third at the Match Play was a big step forward. COUPLES, Fred Augusta form: Winner, 1992

Scoring average: 72.53 since 1996. Want more? Visit your local library

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2013 Beginning to show his age albeit arguably still looks younger than me so I'll move swiftly on to say that he hasn't played so far in 2022, and will very probably miss the cut if he does return here. DAVIS, Cameron Debutant Ambidextrous Aussie™ who has made a solid start to life in major championships, making the cut in both the 2018 Open and the 2021 US PGA. Perhaps this shouldn't surprise us, given that he won the Australian Open so early in his career and has since brought those talents to the US, winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and then at PGA Tour level in last summer's Rocket Mortgage Classic (hurrah!). After that he wasn't able to take up his Open invite due to issues processing his green card so this is his first major since becoming a PGA Tour winner, and indeed his first Masters. It's an event he has a good game for, as he's long, his approach play can be excellent (thanks in no small part to a beautiful swing), and he is very good around the greens. Nevertheless, the pieces haven't fallen into place so far this year so he arrives lacking in both experience and form, and probably with one goal in mind: be around for the weekend. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Masters form: 21-38-29-34-46

Augusta scoring average: 72.35

Sub-70 rounds: 3/20 Won the 2020 Masters after a massive drive on the 10th hole, his first. Wait! No he didn't, and it would be fair to say that the extremely loud noise generated by his victory in the US Open earlier that autumn has quietened, or at least it has since he blasted his way to victory at Bay Hill the following spring. Since then, DeChambeau has mainly made headlines for entering the World Long Drive thingy straight after the Ryder Cup, and for his persisting flirtation with the objectively flawed LIV Golf project. His 2022 campaign has been blighted by injury, one picked up not lifting weights, not cooking those 38 rashers of bacon required to sustain his training regimen, but in a gentle game of ping-pong. "My terminal velocity was too high," explained DeChambeau PhD. OK, he didn't, but those are words he did once say, other highlights including but not limited to "that’s kind of what breaks your neurological CNS" (no it isn't), "I just felt like I wanted to leave the game" (no you didn't) and, infamously, "I'm looking at (Augusta) as a par 67 for me." By his own calculations, then, DeChambeau is 43-over for his last eight rounds at the course, and it would be fair to say he hasn't quite cracked it. Why is that? Because the things he does worst – approaches and chipping from tight lies – are really important here, and he's had to make do without the greens book he'd relied on elsewhere. He's yet to better a very impressive T21 as an amateur and though he will do so at some stage, has to be hard to fancy this time. FINAU, Tony Augusta form: 10-5-38-10

Scoring average: 70.63

Sub-70 rounds: 5/16 Finished 10th here on debut despite that incident in the par-three competition, which saw him almost lose an ankle. Went on to contend in 2019, firing a brilliant third-round 64 to join Tiger Woods in the final group, and was again in the mix last April after a Friday 66. Indeed, the only time he's missed the top 10 here was the softer, November edition, and there's no doubt he's extremely comfortable around Augusta National. Equally true is that, in the latest evidence to suggest golf is for nihilists, since ending one of the most famous win droughts in the sport, he's been pretty poor. Much of this can be blamed on the putter – 201st for the season going into the Texas Open – but he's also been sloppy around the greens, perhaps affected by a lack of confidence in the flat stick. It could all turn around though and after a strong finish to the Match Play, he again hit the ball well early on in Texas. Not to be dismissed at a price bigger than we might've expected.

TONY FINAU WHERE HE BE NOW pic.twitter.com/xAdmsI3JGQ — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 23, 2021

FITZPATRICK, Matthew Augusta form: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34

Scoring average: 72.38

Sub-70 rounds: 3/26 One of the most underrated players in the sport, with seven DP World Tour wins at the age of 27, and has been pretty much a permanent fixture in the world's top 50 since entering it for the first time in 2015. That's to be admired and with four top-10 finishes in five stroke play starts on the PGA Tour prior to the Masters, perhaps the stateside breakthrough is coming. Might it happen here? Well, he does like Augusta, and is a brilliant shot-maker who likes to shape the ball around twisting courses. He has a top-10 to his name here, is by no means a short hitter for all he hits the ball flat, and has the experience of Billy Foster by his side. The one quibble would be that it's unsettling to see him chip cross-handed, and while the stats say it's working, I thought it notable that he exited the Match Play when getting a chip all wrong, but for which he might've beaten the winner. Nevertheless, a big year for a proper player who will, I believe, threaten to win majors at some stage. FLEETWOOD, Tommy Augusta form: MC-17-36-19-46

Scoring average: 72.06

Sub-70 rounds: 2/18 Boasts a solid but unspectacular Augusta record, having never really been close enough to the lead and yet demonstrated that it's a good course for his once metronomic draw off the tee. That shot let him down a lot last year but there have been encouraging signs so far in 2022, including when putting in a strong tee-to-green display at Sawgrass and then being the only man to beat the Match Play winner in Austin. Has played in the final group of an Open Championship and set a commanding clubhouse target in a US Open so knows what it feels like to be in the mix for major honours, but does have to get back to the levels of four or five years ago and for now looks likely to finish mid-pack at a course where he became a member of the hole-in-one club last year. Note that he's 17-under for Friday and Saturday rounds since a debut MC, but 10-over for four final rounds having managed nothing better than 74. GARCIA, Sergio Augusta form: 38-40-MC-8-28-4-MC-46-MC-MC-38-45-35-12-8-MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.00

Sub-70 rounds: 11/72 Love-hate relationship with Augusta summed up by the fact that since winning here so brilliantly in 2017, he's missed three cuts from as many visits. Indeed having once said that the course wasn't one he really likes and that his Masters performances demonstrated that perhaps he doesn't have a major in him, you wonder whether the Spaniard is content with what he achieved here five years ago and sees his best opportunities for a second major elsewhere. Certainly, eight missed cuts from 22 starts is a poor return given how easy this cut is to make. As for his game right now, driver remains excellent but there's been a worrying downturn in his approach play and short-game. Might make the weekend this time but wouldn't be certain: he's made just six cuts in 17 as a major champion.

Sergio Garcia after winning the Masters

GLOVER, Lucas Augusta form: MC-20-36-MC-MC-49-42-MC

Scoring average: 74.25

Sub-70 rounds: 1/24 Proper, old-school ball-striker whose career highlight came courtesy of a victory in the 2009 US Open, albeit a bit of a freak renewal. Since then has won a couple more times, latterly last summer to end a long wait, but he's not likely to be any kind of factor at a course where his short-game frailties have been exposed. His best so far is 20th, that 15 years ago, and one sub-70 round in 24 says plenty. Off the top of my head, not sure whether he still plays without a glove, which is up there in the hilarious stakes with the fact sometimes Tyrrell Hatton takes his hat off, Maverick McNealy is actually a conformist, and Luke List famously hates writing down the shopping. Now, onto Talor Gooch... GOOCH, Talor Debutant That's a shame. Anyway, debutant who scored his first PGA Tour win in the RSM Classic, impressing from the front in round four. Has shown that to be no fluke with a string of good efforts since, including when contending for both the Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, albeit his trademark consistency has disappeared as he's missed three cuts already this year compared to just four throughout the whole of 2022. Will have eyes on the US PGA in his home state of Oklahoma and not an obvious Augusta type for all his iron play can be very good. GREASER, Austin (a) Debutant Runner-up at the US Amateur last year and not all that far off the very elite in the amateur game having enjoyed plenty of success at UNC. When he four-putts the first, can we all agree that I get to be first to say (by which I mean tweet) 'well these greens are Greaser lightning!'? Thanks in advance. HAGESTAD, Stewart (a) Masters form: MC-44-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.60

Sub-70 rounds: 3/10 Became the first US Mid-Am winner to make the cut when 36th on his debut here in 2017. Has since played in three editions of the US Open, failing to advance to the weekend each time, but this cut is easier to make and the set-up of the course is also less of an obstacle, for all its fearsomeness. Hopefully the 30-year-old does get through to the weekend as part of an odd-number of qualifiers, and gets to play with Jeff Knox. One for the purists.

Amateur Stewart Hagestad is playing his fifth major next week, which is the same number as the No. 11 golfer in the world, Sam Burns. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 28, 2022

HARMAN, Brian Masters form: MC-44-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.60

Sub-70 rounds: 3/10 One of several to demonstrate in plain and simple terms the benefits of course experience, having improved with every visit. Right in the mix to halfway last year thanks to a pair of 69s and these turning, tree-lined courses suit a player who was dominant in college (in Georgia, where he is from) but is up against it in a power-first pro game. He'll probably win a third PGA Tour title at some stage, when his dead-eye putter and flashy iron play marry up under the right conditions, and in the absence of Phil Mickelson is a strong player in the top left-hander market. There's a case for him pinching some place money, too, as he looked very good at the Valspar and that's a decent guide. Would nevertheless be a surprise champion. HARRINGTON, Padraig Masters form: 19-27-5-MC-13-MC-27-7-5-35-MC-MC-8-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.71

Sub-70 rounds: 8/48 Showed that the fire still burns with an exhilarating charge at the US PGA, playing alongside protege Shane Lowry on Sunday and sharing fourth place with his fellow Irishman. Not really a surprise that he managed to remain competitive despite the burden of Ryder Cup captaincy, something others have struggled with, as this three-time major champion has one of the best minds in the sport. Says he will arrive at Augusta believing he can win and that's understandable given his effort at the US PGA, plus the form he's shown lately: one missed cut since November, which came by a single stroke, and four top-20 finishes on the DP World Tour. Seven years since he played here and 10 since he had a chance to win but must be a strong favourite in the over-50s market and could outperform the expectations of others, even if he fails to reach his own. HATTON, Tyrrell Masters form: MC-44-56-MC-18

Augusta scoring average: 73.50

Sub-70 rounds: 1/16 Back-to-form in 2022 after an uncharacteristically inconsistent 2021, which featured an underwhelming Ryder Cup effort. Runner-up finish in the Arnold Palmer and 13th place in The PLAYERS both courtesy of red-hot putter but there's been substance to all aspects of his game and it'll be fascinating to see whether this carries over into the majors, which have been a disaster post-shutdown (is that what we're calling it?): MC-MC-MC-18-38-MC. Much better here last year at least and though lacking a little in power, the rest of his game is elite when he's on. Dusted by Seamus Power in the Match Play but scored fine and no doubting his preparation has been better than most of his compatriots. It's up to him to prove that the narrative which says he hasn't got the head for this is total hogwash.

Happy 30th birthday to the always entertaining @tyrrellhatton. May the mics get hotter as Tyrrell gets older. pic.twitter.com/velVJ40biW — Skratch (@Skratch) October 14, 2021

HENLEY, Russell Masters form: MC-31-21-11-15

Augusta scoring average: 72.28

Sub-70 rounds: 3/18 Four-from-four here since a nightmare debut in 2013, and makes his return four years on from 15th place, his third top-25 in a row. It's a good course for a player whose approach play has become a real weapon, and he arrives with one of the most robust form books in the sport. The negative is that he's found all kinds of ways to lose, including when reeled in by the Masters champion in the Sony Open having led by five during the final round. That absence of the ruthlessness we saw early in his career tempers enthusiasm but Georgia-born Henley otherwise has plenty to recommend him, as silverware aside he's a better player now than he was when 11th in 2017. Each-way option. HERBERT, Lucas Debutant Won the Bermuda Championship in what was just his third start as a PGA Tour member, adding that to a pair of DP World Tour victories also under tough conditions. Possibly best suited to the Open Championship of the four majors but does give it a mighty whack and has the around-the-greens game to thrive here. Approach play would be the biggest concern and statistically he is in fact one of the very worst ball-strikers on the circuit so far this season. HIGGO, Garrick Debutant Another first-timer who successfully crossed the divide from European to PGA Tour last year, taking the Palmetto Championship to make it three wins in five starts. Without a single top-20 finish anywhere since, however, and flashes of encouragement in Phoenix have failed to materialise into anything of substance. Loads of ability and bright future but surely going to struggle. HIGGS, Harry Debutant Everyman entertainer who lifted up his shirt after holing a putt on the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open, before Joel Dahmen went a step further and took his off altogether. It was a classic, meme-making moment on a hole now synonymous with drunkenness, and if the PGA Tour has fined/is going to fine him then... well, how ridiculous, especially given the below tweet. Indeed the primary concern here on his Masters debut would be if officials let him through the gate. Perhaps he'll need to button up a little higher if he's to be allowed the chance to match last summer's top-five in the US PGA, which got him an invite here.

HOGE, Tom Debutant Proof that you don't need to win as a rookie or hit the ball miles or be built like an athlete to succeed on the PGA Tour, having put his precision iron play to use at Pebble Beach to secure a breakthrough at the age of 32. That sort of short, technical test far more likely to suit than Augusta but he has continued to hit the ball to a high standard since winning and is one you could see carding four solid enough rounds, albeit with the odd alarm along the way. One to neither support (financially) nor necessarily oppose, unless perhaps he's in a three-ball with a fellow debutant and a third option who has some experience here. HOMA, Max Masters form: MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.25

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Seeking to get it right at the third attempt having missed the cut narrowly on both starts so far, sampling both November and April conditions. His three PGA Tour wins include two at what you might call proper, championship courses (Quail Hollow and Riviera, the latter a good Masters guide), and he has all the tools, but there's a big question mark over his majors return in general: MC-64-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-40. You wonder whether this popular character still lacks a little belief but it might just click given how well he's playing pretty much through the bag and there's definite scope for a big upturn in fortunes. HORSCHEL, Billy Masters form: 37-MC-17-MC-56-38-50

Augusta scoring average: 73.54

Sub-70 rounds: 0/24 A golfing Lee Trundle (ex-soccer player for the Swansea Saboteurs): classy, better than most and capable on the face of it of competing at the very highest level, yet unable to quite do so. That's of course harsh, because he did once win the FedEx Cup, and there was that time he hit all 18 greens in one round at Merion. He's won some huge events, too, such as the BMW PGA Championship (it's a tournament in Europe, Mr Azinger) and the WGC-Match Play last year. Plus, I like the fact his approach play has come round as he'd been hiding behind the putter just a little. But he's just not been able to properly contend in a major, nor make a US team for either a Ryder or Presidents Cup, and these things could just remain cruelly out of reach. Here at Augusta, he's played 24 rounds and is yet to break 70. He's ended just one of those rounds in the top 10. And he just says everything that little bit louder than is absolutely necessary. HOVLAND, Viktor Masters form: 32-21

Augusta scoring average: 71.63

Sub-70 rounds: 0/8 Low amateur here in 2019 and having been kept out of the 2020 renewal, Big Vik returned for the first time as a professional to finish 21st in 2021. It's worth noting that he started off with a triple-bogey seven that week, largely because of his continuing short-game failings, and it's that aspect of the game which raises doubts as to whether he's quite ready to win the Masters, even as an established member of the world's top five who has already won six times as a professional. The latest of those came in Dubai, which in both 2016 and 2017 threw up the subsequent Masters winner, and so good is his ball-striking that he could overcome those short-game failings which see him prop up the PGA Tour's around-the-green stats. What happens when he does miss a green is a huge worry, though, and combined with a lack of course experience might be enough to encourage me/you to look elsewhere. He'd be the standout bet here at 20+ with a convincing short-game, but he doesn't have one.

Viktor Hovland after winning in the Bahamas

HUGHES, Mackenzie Masters form: MC-40

Augusta scoring average: 75.17

Sub-70 rounds: 0/6 Has taken his form to new heights since wisely abandoning the idea of making everyone call him 'Mack', contending in the US Open and adding a top-10 finish in the Open Championship. He plays tough courses well as we also saw at Olympia Fields in 2020 and though his form figures this year don't look great, he's probably played a shade better than they imply. Putter hasn't been quite as reliable as it had been but remains second-favourite to Spieth in the 'who will hole back-to-back 50-foot par putts?' market, nevertheless if you are backing Corey Conners to be top Canadian you can do so with a good deal of confidence. IM, Sungjae Masters form: 2-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.67

Sub-70 rounds: 3/8 Runner-up on debut in the November 2020 renewal and after shooting 77-80 to miss the cut last April, it's possible to conclude that his first try represents a misleading form line. That said, he's since doubled his PGA Tour tally to two and put in some outstanding tee-to-green displays, and he's not been that far away from his best so far in 2022. Will need to get back to the form he showed late last year though and the most recent evidence we have suggests his ball-striking isn't good enough right now. Is prone to turning things around quickly but both wins came amid positive signs and there have been few of those of late. JARVIS, Aaron (a) Debutant Not to be mistaken for the Scunthorpe United striker, Jarvis is an amateur who goes to UNLV and won the Latin America Amateur Championship last year. From the Cayman Islands, so it's a shame Phil didn't decide to turn up as that feels like a bit of an opportunity missed. JOHNSON, Dustin Masters form: 30-38-38-13-MC-6-4-10-2-1-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.20

Sub-70 rounds: 11/40 Did what many a Masters winner has done and missed the cut as defending champion last year, having only enjoyed that title for five months. That performance was emblematic of a wider dip in form and it's fair to say he's remained below his best, yet so high is the bar that criticism comes despite seven top-10 finishes in his last 13 starts, and a 5-0-0 return at the Ryder Cup. Suspect he feels pretty good about where things are after reaching the semi-finals of the Match Play to quickly return to the world's top 10, and the fact that Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson all won this for a second time two years after their first underlines that he has to be considered a big threat. The nagging worry is that he's managed just one genuinely outstanding tee-to-green display on the PGA Tour since he won this in November 2020 and much will depend on whether he really is ready to put everything together on the biggest stage of all.

Dustin Johnson won the Masters with a record score in 2020

JOHNSON, Zach Masters form: MC-32-1-20-MC-42-MC-32-35-MC-9-MC-MC-36-58-51-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.24

Sub-70 rounds: 5/54 Trends-busting winner of a wet and brutal 2007 renewal, in which he famously laid up on every par-five and won thanks to a final-round 69. He's since added a second major, achieving the coveted and rare Augusta-St Andrews double, and next year will be a doubtless teary-eyed Ryder Cup captain in Italy. On the course he's not managed a top-10 finish in more than a year and if you take out the win, his record here is poor. More likely to accidentally hit his ball with a practice swing than to feature towards the top of the leaderboard. KANAYA, Takumi Masters form: 58

Augusta scoring average: 73.25

Sub-70 rounds: 1/4 Youngster who topped the World Amateur Golf Rankings and has already won three Japan Golf Tour titles, including the illustrious Dunlop Phoenix. Made the cut here on debut by the skin of his teeth before an excellent third-round 68, and is part of a wave of talent coming from Japan, one which should only grow after Hideki Matsuyama's win last year. Made the knockout rounds at the Match Play and has top-10 finishes to his name already on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, so looks to have a really bright future, one based on accuracy and a sharp short-game. Probably too much, too soon to expect him to make a significant impact here, though. KIM, Si Woo Masters form: MC-24-21-34-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.11

Sub-70 rounds: 3/18 Few things sum up this huge talent better than an incident that happened here last year, when he snapped his putter (OK it was kind of an accident, but born out of anger) because of his frustration over a bad chip, which still left him with a very good birdie chance he was unfortunately unable to hole with his three-wood. That was Friday, and he started Saturday's third round three shots off the lead. Yeah, you heard – less than two rounds into the Masters, a player broke his putter, not because of a missed putt, and while absolutely right there in the mix. Si Woo! What a hero, and someone who can do all the things needed to win this tournament, as his long-game can be sensational, his chipping dynamite, and even his putter sometimes behaves, possibly for fear of what he might to do it otherwise. Unspectacular form keeps him off the radar to some degree but he played some good stuff at the Match Play and is definitely one who should appeal to those chasing extra places, or opposing the defending champion in the top Asian market. KISNER, Kevin Masters form: 37-43-28-21-MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.00

Sub-70 rounds: 3/20 Short-hitting southerner who has talked himself out of playing well here, missing the cut in each of the last two renewals. Came alive in the Match Play as he so often has, demonstrating how well suited he is to Austin, and is one who appears to truly believe he can only win a handful of tournaments on specific courses. This isn't one of them but I wouldn't be in a rush to back him to extend a run of missed cuts, as he looks in good enough shape to halt that slide and at least enjoy a low-key weekend in the middle of the pack. KOEPKA, Brooks Masters form: 33-21-11-2-7-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.41

Sub-70 rounds: 5/22 Halfway leader in 2019 and looked like he might be a big player on Sunday until finding water at the 12th. Rallied to finish runner-up and was seventh in November 2020 despite an interrupted preparation, before the first blemish arrived last April with a missed cut. There's a big caveat, however, as he clearly wasn't fit enough to play, so there's every chance he leaves that behind having proved his fitness so far in 2022. Big eye-catcher at the Valspar, where he struck the ball really well, before quarter-final defeat to Dustin Johnson at the Match Play, and there's a sense he's put together pretty much the ideal Augusta preparation. Contended for another pair of majors last year, too, although reputation for being borderline unbeatable in them come the crunch suffered another blow at Kiawah Island. Big chance nevertheless and victory would send him to St Andrews with eyes on the career grand slam.

A little more than 2 weeks from The Masters.



Most strokes gained total per round in the majors since 1995, minimum 100 rounds played:



Tiger Woods, 2.32

Brooks Koepka, 2.10

Jordan Spieth, 1.81

Rory McIlroy, 1.78

Dustin Johnson, 1.73 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 21, 2022

KOKRAK, Jason Masters form: MC-49

Augusta scoring average: 73.83

Sub-70 rounds: 0/6 Seeking to become the first impoverished winner of the Masters, having claimed earlier this year that signing up to LIV Golf would give his family the kind of financial security which estimated earnings of over $20m just can't cover. Started well last year to lie eighth after round one but no factor thereafter and has to improve on that if he's to do what his sugar daddy Greg Norman could not and win the Masters, thus providing us with one of the more awkward presentation ceremonies but some great, great content on the twitter. LANGER, Bernhard Masters form: <upload error - file too large>

Augusta scoring average: 73.28 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: Yes Ageless veteran who won again on the Champions Tour in February and is in better form than when missing the cut last April. Had yet again defied all logic in finishing 29th the previous November and has now made six cuts in nine here, having missed six in a row from 2006 to 2012 (skipped the 2011 edition). Makes him a big threat in the top seniors market and one to respect in three-balls as you're going to feel really stupid if you take even-money some 25-year-old and they get schooled by a pensioner. My favourite thing about Langer, though, remains the fact he used to rock up for the German National Open Championship, a non-tour event he won in 1975, 1977, 1979, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992. Should've called ahead. LEE, Kyoung-hoon Debutant Impressive winner of the Byron Nelson last summer, having served notice when runner-up in Phoenix. Those TPC courses with an emphasis on all-out attack appear to suit best though and he's very hard to pin down, often doing one thing well on any given week but with a total lack of consistency and predictability. Hasn't missed a cut since the very first event of the season but Augusta could place that run under serious threat, unless he does what he sometimes does and becomes an absolute genius around the greens. LEE, Min Woo Debutant Big-hitting younger brother of LPGA major winner Minjee, and with similar potential to her. Hasn't yet shown it on the PGA Tour (did win US Amateur in 2016) but has in Europe, where he won a Scottish Open play-off last summer and confessed to running on empty a week later in the Open itself. Augusta might well suit as he hits it long, generally right-to-left, and is highly capable around the greens, but the putter can be a problem and he'll do well to overcome inexperience. So hard for players of his profile to establish themselves over in the US but he'll get it right at some stage. LEISHMAN, Marc Masters form: MC-4-MC-MC-43-9-49-13-5

Augusta scoring average: 72.03

Sub-70 rounds: 4/30 Watched on as Adam Scott bashed down the door for Aussie golfers here in 2013, finishing fourth having been in the mix following an opening 66. Either side of that he struggled, but he's now on a run of five cuts made including 13th and fifth over the last two renewals, plus ninth place in 2018. That means he's teed off in one of the final few groups at the weekend six times now and he's one of those seeking to demonstrate, as Hideki Matsuyama did last year, that experience is still really significant in this tournament. Perhaps the best stat to underline his comfort levels here is that 13 of Leishman's last 16 Augusta rounds have been par or better and it's a great course for one who can be inaccurate off the tee but deadly thereafter. A quiet spring has seen him slip out of view but he could soon be back into it in the major he appears most likely to win. LIST, Luke Masters form: 33

Augusta scoring average: 73.50

Sub-70 rounds: 1/4 Big-hitting ball-striker extraordinaire who found peace on the greens to win the Farmers Insurance Open, benefitting from the fact the other bloke in the play-off is equally shaky with putter in hand. That was an overdue win and so is his return to Augusta National, 17 years after he played here as an amateur and fought back from an opening 77 to shoot a Friday 69 and make the cut. Form looks to have dipped since Torrey Pines but as is so often the case, that just reflects the fact he's had some shockers with the putter. It's fair to expect another here but if he can survive the greens he could go really well at a big price, as a 2022 winner with the required long-game talents, a sub-70 round here in another life, and someone who ranks inside the top 20 in both strokes-gained approach and around the green. Note that while he's not qualified for the Masters until now as a pro, he has lived in Augusta for a while, so home support is another nice element to one of the more appealing outsider profiles. LOWRY, Shane Masters form: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21

Augusta scoring average: 73.28

Sub-70 rounds: 3/18 Yet to really shine here despite a couple of strong starts, notably in 2016 when lying second after the opening round. Has only played here twice as a major winner, though, and followed 25th in the November edition with 21st last year, again starting well. Says he learned plenty from playing with Tiger Woods back in 2020, and was fifth in strokes-gained approach on his return. Given that he boasts some of the best hands in the sport, and that his approach work in general has reached newfound levels of quality and consistency over the last year, I could very well see him stepping up markedly on previous efforts and properly contending for this. Unfortunate not to win the Honda Classic in February and arrives absolutely full of confidence, just as he did before dancing his way to victory at Portrush.

Shane Lowry was living the dream of playing alongside Tiger Woods in a Masters... that was until Tiger's meltdown on the 12th hole last Sunday. The Offaly native talks about the whole experience 😲



👉 https://t.co/eublgEKAwr pic.twitter.com/LZeCMUENYQ — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) November 17, 2020

LYLE, Sandy Masters form: Winner, 1988

Augusta scoring average: 75.57 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: Not since 2010 Generally propping up fields on the Champions Tour these days and hasn't made the cut here since 2014. Big numbers common, too, with three of his last 12 Masters rounds in the eighties and nothing par or better since 2014, and I really do think he'll probably take up far too much of the book in whatever three-ball. The only way he wins is if both partners struggle badly, so consider it a two-ball between the others and see if there's a spot of value in either of them. MACINTYRE, Robert Masters form: 12

Augusta scoring average: 71.50

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Has quickly become an extremely popular youngster, owing to a spread of endearing qualities, two of which stand out: his being a soft-spoken Scotsman from the coastal town of Oban, where he enjoys playing shinty with friends perhaps more than he does golf; and the fact he takes that shinty aggression to the golf course, attacking whenever he can. Such an approach helped him to an excellent share of 12th last year, enough to secure a return invite, and nobody in the field made more birdies than this Masters debutant. It's fair to say he hasn't enjoyed the success many had forecast since then, despite another fine major display in the Open, but he's played nicely so far in 2022 and the best is yet to come. Definitely one who could establish himself as something of an Augusta specialist, though to do so he'll need opportunities and that means another high finish, or cementing a place in the world's top 50.

MATSUYAMA, Hideki Masters form: 27-54-MC-5-7-11-19-32-13-1

Augusta scoring average: 71.45

Sub-70 rounds: 9/38 Magnificent winner here last April, bursting into life during Saturday's third round and really impressing in the way he held firm, the only real moment of alarm coming when he found water through the back of the 15th green. Steadied himself for a historic victory and has since won twice more to demonstrate that his self-belief has been boosted hugely, having suffered many a knock from 2017 to 2021. Playing nicely when last seen but forced to skip The PLAYERS and the Match Play through injury, so all eyes on his performance in Texas where he made a poor start on his return. Generally, defending champions struggle, partly because a lot is asked of them here, and I would think there are sufficient reasons to temper expectations given that Japanese media reported that he was still below his best fitness-wise in San Antonio. MCILROY, Rory Masters form: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5-MC

Augusta scoring average: 71.48

Sub-70 rounds: 14/48 Back for another crack at the career grand slam, something he's been chasing since capturing the Open Championship in 2014. Has tried all kinds of preparation and has arrived in-form, out of form, favourite or 20/1 shot, and has been a persistent threat with four top-10 finishes throughout this period. Best chance came in 2018 when really disappointing from the final group, whereas in November 2020 he was out of things early and cut through the pack for a distant fifth. Clearly, he can score here with his eyes closed and he's won twice since last year's disappointing missed cut, while the consistency he's showing off the tee and around the green shows that much of what he's doing is very good. Inconsistent putting and below-the-best approach play are the two main worries and it's notable he's been way down the greens-in-regulation stats here in recent years, which will surely need to change if he's to contend. Everything else makes him a perfect fit and he definitely has more majors in him, with this arguably the best fit these days given the benefits of experience. St Andrews also ideal so this is a big year for one of the sport's superstars.

Some interesting lines from Rory McIlroy about his Augusta prep here. First time he's played the week before since 2014. @PlanetSportcom https://t.co/0evUZzaDN7 — Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) March 30, 2022

MIGLIOZZI, Guido Debutant Wouldn't look out of place riding a moped around Naples in Gomorrah but instead has forged a career in golf, bringing it to a new audience through his association with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf Management stable and the fact he's all handsome and Italian. Once, I tweeted something tongue-in-cheek and ended up in One Direction land, which let me tell you is every bit as scary as it sounds. Back to Migliozzi, and he qualified for this with fourth place on his major debut in last summer's US Open, a brilliant effort at the sort of course he seems to enjoy. Augusta could well be another, but he's struggled recently and is still adapting to wearing glasses on the course. MIZE, Larry Masters form: Winner, 1987

Augusta scoring average: 74.97

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2009 when opening with 67 to lie fourth Born in Augusta and won this in 1987, famously chipping in from the side of the 11th green to break Greg Norman's heart. Shame. Shot 84-79 here last year having remarkably opened with a round of 70 in the rain-softened, November 2020 renewal. Still missed the cut then and will surely do so again. MOLINARI, Francesco Masters form: 30-MC-19-MC-50-33-20-5-MC-52

Augusta scoring average: 73.00

Sub-70 rounds: 4/34 When Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2019, everything that happened over the first 54 or even 63 holes was lost, rightly, in the celebration of one of sport's finest comeback stories. It's easy now to forget that before Francesco Molinari dunked his tee-shot into the water on 12, he looked like he'd not just win the Masters, but do so comfortably. At the time he was the reigning Open champion who had made history in the Ryder Cup, and it would've been hard to argue against him being the best golfer in the world had he played the final nine holes here in one-under, rather than two-over, and denied Woods that famous 15th major. But Molinari did hit it in the water, and he did do it again on 15. Since then, his career has stalled, with injuries and a move out to California, not to mention issues caused by the pandemic, cutting him down in his prime. There have been occasional flourishes and sixth place in The AmEx this year was his best result since that Masters blowout, but it seems fair to conclude that his magnificent 18 months will not be repeated, that a second major is probably beyond him, and that if it does come, it won't he here. MORIKAWA, Collin Masters form: 44-18

Augusta scoring average: 71.88

Sub-70 rounds: 1/8 Everyone had that kid at school who looked great, who had a nice house, who could run, jump, kick, throw, but was also really nice, and who you therefore really wanted to hate because that's what humans and specifically teenage humans do best. Didn't they? Well, I think of Morikawa in kind of that way. There's just something, something within the ease of his success, the way he speaks, the sense he gives that all of these things that come to him are normal, expected even... that I want to dislike. But I can't, not really, and the best I'll manage is a mean-spirited tweet. He seems like a good egg, and he's a brilliantly adaptable golfer who learned so much from a naff week at the Scottish Open last summer that he could turn things around and win the Open days later. Two down, two to go, and a Masters title would seem an obvious fit given that his primary strength is his approach play. He's had two looks now, under contrasting conditions, and a step forward on 18th place last year will be expected following an encouraging start to 2022. Perhaps it'll free him up or else agitate him that Scottie Scheffler beat him to world number one, too, and he's thoroughly deserving of one of the top few spots in the betting. I can't really see any negatives, except that he's yet to end a round here better than 13th. Nobody's perfect, Col. Not you, not Keogh, not anybody.

Collin Morikawa with the Claret Jug

NA, Kevin Masters form: MC-MC-12-59-12-55-MC-46-13-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.76

Sub-70 rounds: 3/34 Punching above his weight here in recent years, making seven of his last eight cuts, missing the other by one, and even briefly threatening in 2015. Led the field in putting on his way to 12th here last year, playing really well over the final three rounds following a slow start, but that remains his best Augusta finish (has managed it three times now) and will likely be fighting over scraps again. Could be worth a go in the top Kevin betting but otherwise no real interest despite the nappy factor and a good few spins at the Match Play. NAKAJIMA, Keita (a) Debutant Number one amateur in the world after winning the Japan Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021. Also managed to bag a pro title on the Japan Golf Tour and when making his PGA Tour debut in the Sony Open back in January, he was fifth at halfway after a second-round 64. That kind of play and experience makes him the obvious standout among the amateurs here and the top amateur prize does often go to form, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Nakajima's compatriot Hideki Matsuyama all past winners. NIEMANN, Joaquin Masters form: MC-40

Augusta scoring average: 74.17

Sub-70 rounds: 0/6 Missed the November edition through Covid and was unable to make much of an impact in April, although under-par rounds on Friday and Saturday had him 21st entering Sunday's finale. Previous visit came as an amateur in 2018 so it's very much early days for a brilliant shot-maker whose front-running win in the Genesis Invitational ranks as one of the performances of the season so far. That it came at Riviera, so often a good guide to Augusta, suggests he could find a big upturn and he's certainly keen on bentgrass greens (putted well here last year). He's also continued to hit the ball well on a light schedule and will surely benefit from a practice round with his mentor Sergio Garcia, winner here in 2017. There's definitely a case there at 50/1, but so too is a nagging suspicion that we're a year or two early. OLAZABAL, Jose Maria Masters form: Winner 1994, 1999

Augusta scoring average: 73.40 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: None since a closing 66 for third in 2006 Two-time winner who admits that after the first, he felt a little underwhelmed, asking 'is this it?' Returning in 1999 for a second title, he benefited from the advice of old friend Seve on the eve of the tournament, who encouraged him to slow down his backswing and get the ball in play. Perhaps those words were ringing in his ears when he made the cut last April, for the first time since 2014. OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Masters form: MC-MC-MC-2-MC-25-19-15-41-12-29-23-26

Augusta scoring average: 72.23

Sub-70 rounds: 8/44 Holds the curious distinction of being a runaway major winner who is simultaneously considered one of the most notorious bridesmaids in major history, having completed a grand slam of seconds. Frustrations continued last year when denied by Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island and then Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines, before finishing third in the Open. In total, he has six runner-up finishes to his name in majors, another pair of thirds, and hasn't missed a cut since the 2017 Open Championship. All of which is to say you have to respect his ability to deliver when he wants to and in some ways it's not all that relevant that he's played largely ho-hum stuff so far this year, including at the Match Play. There is though a definite cause for alarm in his approach play, poor in five of his last six starts, and he hasn't a top-10 finish here since a luckless second in 2012, so with bookmakers giving little away isn't one I'm all that interested in.

Maybe my favorite stat in golf is that Louis Oosthuizen is seven swings from five majors, the career slam and two Opens at St. Andrews. Seven!



2012 Masters: 1 swing

2015 U.S. Open: 2 swings

2015 Open: 1 swing

2017 PGA: 3 swings — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) November 10, 2020

PALMER, Ryan Masters form: 39-MC-10-MC-33-34

Augusta scoring average: 72.80

Sub-70 rounds: 3/20 Tony Christie fan who scraped into the field via the year-end world rankings. At 45 and with his ranking now heading in the wrong direction, opportunities to make a splash here may be lacking in future unless he can hang around over the weekend. Has been thereabouts in his last two visits, separated by six years, and was on debut back in 2005. Certainly a course where an in-form version would be interesting in side markets but out of sorts prior to decent start in Texas. PIOT, James (a) Debutant Won the US Amateur last year and may therefore already be the best golfer from Michigan, unless Walter Hagen counts in which case OK he definitely isn't. Added the Georgia Cup to his collection, an annual battle between winners of the Amateur Championship and the US Amateur. Past winners include Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia, Ryan Moore and Romain Langasque, who really does just follow me wherever I go. POWER, Seamus Debutant Irishman whose rise over the last couple of years has been phenomenal, and no doubt helped by the disruption of 2020 which allowed him to reassess. I'm saying nothing about who his coach used to be and the zenspeak which may, or may not, have clouded the brain of a clear talent. Anyway, in the here and now he confirmed his Masters spot with a brilliant run at the Match Play, returning to the form that saw him threaten to add a second PGA Tour win in the early months of the season. Might go well if building on Austin as his short-game is a real strength when on-song, and we've seen how good his long-game can also be. RAHM, Jon Masters form: 27-4-9-7-5

Augusta scoring average: 70.30

Sub-70 rounds: 7/20 Immediately comfortable here having been in the mix at some point and to varying degrees ever since his 2017 debut. Worst finish since then is ninth and a closing 66 last April, soon after the birth of his son, demonstrated once more that he looks every inch the fourth Spanish winner of this, having also been the halfway leader in 2020 following a similar, six-under 66. Hitting it as well as ever this year, too, leading the PGA Tour in strokes-gained off-the-tee, ball-striking and greens hit, and there were good signs at the Match Play after a poor effort in The PLAYERS. Much then depends on his short-game, as he's way down the chipping and putting stats for the season and they've been the source of all of his outward frustration. Losing world number one tag will have stung and I've a feeling he arrives here and puts it all together. The question is whether his price allows for the fact his biggest weakness right now is something you can't gloss over at Augusta and I think the answer is no.

Jon Rahm is the only player to finish in the top-10 at each of the last 4 Masters. His ranks in that span:



Score to par - 1st

Rounds in 60s - 1st

SG Off the Tee - 1st

SG Putting - 11th

SG Approach - 43rd (0.08 per round) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 30, 2022

REED, Patrick Masters form: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10-8

Augusta scoring average: 71.89

Sub-70 rounds: 7/24 Memorably stared down Rory here before holding off charges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler and winning the title in 2018. That was a trends-buster as he hadn't done anything at the course before and missed the cut in 2017, proof that there's no substitute for good golf as he was bang in-form at the time. Typical of the player, he's used that as a springboard to more success here and it's notable that those seven sub-70 rounds noted above have all come since 2018, i.e. seven of his last 16. Thirteen of those 16 have been par or better, so there's no doubting his course credentials. Form-wise, his iron play and putting at least improved at Sawgrass, but he's driving the ball terribly and that may be too much of an issue for even this dogged competitor to overcome. Hopefully this is a sufficiently accurate use of golf facts. ROSE, Justin Masters form: 39-22-5-36-20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23-7

Augusta scoring average: 71.68

Sub-70 rounds: 14/62 When people used to do the 'Charley Hoffman always leads at Augusta' lols, really they should've been doing them for Rose instead. Astonishingly, he led here after the first round in three consecutive appearances (2004, 2007, 2008) and then sat inside the top four in three more (2015, 2016, 2017) before a first-round 65 saw him lead again in 2021. Twice he's converted fast starts into top-fives, playing in the final group in 2007 (fifth) and 2017 (second) and heartbreakingly missing good chances to win, especially when beaten by Sergio Garcia having traded at a very short price. Tempting to say his chances have now come and gone but he's shown sporadic signs of encouragement over the last six months and often at courses he loves, like this one. Away from golf he's likely to be found wearing logos, always, or explaining that despite Saudi Arabia's 'controversial' regime, "I've always enjoyed my time there." Good for you, JR, subliminally executing (poor choice of word, I admit) another sponsor's message in the process: There are some things money can't buy. For everything else, there's Rosey. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Masters form: 50-2-17-3

Augusta scoring average: 70.88

Sub-70 rounds: 5/16 Habitual major contender who was runner-up here to Tiger Woods in 2019 and finished third behind Hideki Matsuyama last year. Did that deflective thing of explaining away the shot which cost him, telling reporters of his water-ball on 16 that he "hit a perfect shot." Some... questions. In fairness, did bounce back to win Olympic gold in summer and impressed at the Ryder Cup, while his golf this year has been very solid and includes a couple of extremely impressive tee-to-green displays. Clearly has all the tools for this but his blend of obvious course and major form but absence of titles does make for a pretty unappealing betting proposition, one which requires a dollop of hope rather than expectation. In fairness, backers ought to get a run and for many who only bet a few times a year, that's all that really matters. If that indeed is the requirement, X Gon' Give It To Ya.

SCHEFFLER, Scottie Masters form: 19-18

Augusta scoring average: 71.13

Sub-70 rounds: 1/4 New world number one who will be seeking to defy one of the flimsiest trends in sports betting, that which says world number ones don't win here unless they're Tiger Woods. I mean forgive me for being a details bore but exactly how many non-Tiger Woods number ones have tried? Hmm, not many. Snideness aside, there might be a question mark about the burden of expectation for a player who has raced from no wins to three wins in two months. The other major concern would be experience, as he's only played here twice and just once under April conditions, finishing 18th without ever being in the mix. The same was true of 19th place in November's edition so he's not tasted contention in this tournament. Indeed, of the six majors he's played since the start of 2020, only here has Scheffler failed to make the top 10. Positives, however, are plentiful: he's the undisputed form player, is a better putter than most at the top of the sport, is on a run of six straight major top-20s, and has no weaknesses whatsoever. Certainly, those who snaffled 40/1 earlier in the year or even 25/1 during the Match Play have value tucked away. Whether it pays the bills is down to the sport's new top dog. SCHWARTZEL, Charl Masters form: 30-1-50-25-MC-38-MC-3-MC-MC-25-26

Augusta scoring average: 72.38

Sub-70 rounds: 7/40 Birdied the last four holes to win here in 2011, having capitalised on Rory's meltdown to land what had become a wide-open renewal. Third in 2017 to add more substance to his Augusta record and has been 25th and 26th in the last two, despite generally struggling to find his best golf, attempts to do so undermined by a silly hat and a golf ball nobody else appears keen to use. Remains a player who can find form out of the blue but he's missed every PGA Tour cut this year, largely because he can't drive the ball, and while Augusta is more forgiving than most places, expectations are at a minimum. SCOTT, Adam Masters form: 9-23-MC-33-27-27-25-MC-18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34-54

Augusta scoring average: 72.37

Sub-70 rounds: 13/76 Iconic winner of the Masters in 2013, the first Australian to do so thanks to brilliant putts on the 18th hole and then again in the play-off. It had been coming in some respects, but he'd blown the Open the previous summer and had he not beaten Angel Cabrera that day, perhaps he never would have become a major champion. It was a victory which demonstrated how much has to go right to get one of these Green Jackets – I remain of the view that the rain that fell, softening the greens, massively helped him that day. World number one soon after, a brilliant career had threatened to drift away but he's been rejuvenated of late, not least on the greens where I dare say he looks really good from long range. You do wonder just a little what might happen to this pendulum stroke should he need to make one but he hasn't missed the cut here since 2009 and was the halfway leader in 2019, so it's very easy to imagine him being in the mix. I'll no doubt be tempted to back him to beat Cameron Smith to top Australian honours, which may be one of several mistakes I make next week. Can't wait. SHEPHERD, Laird (a) Debutant Famous winner of last year's Amateur Championship, having been eight down at one point in the 36-hole final and still trailing by four with four to play, only to defeat Monty Scowsill in extra holes. Serious now: has anyone checked in on Monty to make sure he's OK? Shepherd meanwhile did himself justice despite missing the cut in last summer's Open and the St Andrews resident at least has that major experience behind him. SIMPSON, Webb Masters form: 44-MC-MC-28-29-MC-20-5-10-12

Augusta scoring average: 72.18

Sub-70 rounds: 5/34 Struggled here early in his career but has cracked it lately, with four top-20s in his last four visits and a best of 64 in 2019. Iron play is a real strength and he is certainly capable of overcoming a lack of power to play well, as we've seen, but can he really win it? I'm not so sure. Besides, he's only recently returned from surgery and while two 67s to open the Valspar offered promise, there's a strong chance he's undercooked. SINGH, Vijay Masters form: 39-17-MC-24-1-18-7-6-6-5-8-13-14-30-MC-MC-27-38-37-54-MC-MC-49-MC-WD-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.09

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2006 Hardworking former world number one and Masters champion who finished third in his first Champions Tour start of the year. Mesmerisingly rhythmical still and retains suppleness which many a younger man would admire, but shot 80 in two of his last five rounds here and set to struggle. SMITH, Cameron Masters form: 55-5-51-2-10

Augusta scoring average: 71.50

Sub-70 rounds: 7/20 Course and current form meet spectacularly, with The PLAYERS Championship winner having been fifth, second and 10th in just five visits to Augusta, making each and every cut. Six of his last 10 rounds have been sub-70, albeit four of them came in the November edition when he became the first player in history to shoot four rounds in the sixties, yet wasn't quite able to keep tabs on Johnson. Becoming harder and harder to underestimate for all that he's usually unimpressive off the tee and looks vulnerable to the more modern golfers against whom he competes. Indeed he's probably the next best thing to Spieth on that front but personally I'm not sure I could take sub-20/1 on a player who will again need to putt the lights out to win (all three solo PGA Tour wins saw him lead the entire field in putting). Of course it could happen, and his iron play can also be brilliant, but my view is you're either on antepost or not at all.

SPIETH, Jordan Masters form: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46-3

Augusta scoring average: 70.44

Sub-70 rounds: 10/24 The undoubted Augusta specialist of his generation, having been second on debut, won in 2015, blown a big lead in 2016, threatened to steal it with a closing 64 in 2018, and been in the mix throughout on his way to third last April. Even at his lowest he dug deep to make the weekend and that's why you'll see him right towards the front of the betting, despite a pretty disappointing run since Pebble Beach. Definite potential for magic to happen once more as his game is made for this challenge, one that doesn't hurt him off the tee, rewards his iron play and short-game, and so often sees him pour in putts from everywhere. That wasn't the case last year when it was only the putter that cost him a second Green Jacket and that's the club to be most concerned about, as he missed stacks of short ones at the Match Play and again early in the Texas Open. All about whether he comes alive here as he usually does but even allowing for that, not sure prices at the time of writing are great. STRAKA, Sepp Debutant Became the first Austrian winner on the PGA Tour after a brilliant finish to the Honda Classic, which has so often been a good major trial. Certainly had the cards fall right there as he was able to hit the 18th green in two before foul weather denied Shane Lowry the chance to do so, but took his opportunity well and since added a top-10 at Sawgrass. Looks like he's settled on trying to make the European Ryder Cup side (holds dual-citizenship and had previously said he wasn't sure) as he's joined the DP World Tour, which may seem irrelevant but when else am I going to get the chance to write about Sepp Straka? Well, maybe at the Open if his rise continues. SWAFFORD, Hudson Masters form: MC-MC

Augusta scoring average: 77.25

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Highly capable southern slugger who landed his third PGA Tour win at The American Express earlier this year. Longtime Georgia resident who will be desperate to improve on two poor efforts in this, but scoring average makes for ugly reading and so far he's been nowhere close to making the cut. Look to oppose him. THOMAS, Justin Masters form: 39-22-17-12-4-21

Augusta scoring average: 71.50

Sub-70 rounds: 6/24 Halfway leader in 2020 following an electric burst of scoring during round two, and was again on the fringes in 2021 before a poor weekend. It would be unfair to say that's been a theme here as his weekend scoring average is under-par, but he's failed to light it up on Sunday to this point and hasn't yet entered that back-nine with a real chance to win. That ought to change soon, as his approach play and chipping from tight lies mark him down as an ideal Masters candidate, with the next three or four years sure to provide opportunities. Having Phil Mickelson's former caddie on the bag has to be advantageous and there's a clear sense he's prepared to deliver, having been third at the Valspar thanks to a field-leading tee-to-green display, and hopefully turned a corner with his putter. That's the club to have failed him here but Bones might just help with reads as well as knowing when to attack and when not to. He might be the final piece of the jigsaw for all that we have to acknowledge that JT has generally disappointed in majors since winning the 2017 US PGA. Huge chance.

One week away @themasters @ Augusta National Golf Club https://t.co/c3hsd6wXTs — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 28, 2022

VAN ROOYEN, Erik Masters form: WD

Augusta scoring average: 76.00

Sub-70 rounds: 0/1 Earned a second crack at this with a breakthrough PGA Tour run last autumn, winning the Barracuda and then making the TOUR Championship, and will hope for better than on 2020 debut. Back then he'd been ticking along nicely until injury struck, after which he bogeyed his final five holes and withdrew. Strong start to this year in the Middle East and went really well at Sawgrass, finishing 13th courtesy of some world-class iron play. If he can produce that hear then a big run is certainly possible as he has the required length and is seemingly improved around the greens. VARNER, Harold Debutant Patchy form so far this season and remains in search of a PGA Tour breakthrough, but confirmed once again he's good enough by beating a strong field in the Saudi International. Did so with a monster eagle putt on the final hole to pip Bubba Watson by a stroke and spark seasons of jubilation in front of the enormous crowds who lined the fairways of one of golf's most iconic and prestigious events, and at some stage ought to do what he's now done there and in Australia and win in the US. That win also effectively sealed his Masters debut and as a rock-solid ball-striker he'll doubtless be hopeful he can make the weekend. WATSON, Bubba Masters form: 20-42-38-1-50-1-38-37-MC-5-12-57-26

Augusta scoring average: 72.02

Sub-70 rounds: 12/50 Weeping winner in 2012 after one of the most famous shots in Masters history, a hooking wedge from the trees on 10 to set up the par that proved good enough to deny Louis Oosthuizen. Won again in 2014 when fending off a rookie Jordan Spieth and only once in 13 appearances has this absurdly talented left-hander failed to make the weekend at a course he simply adores. Runner-up in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year and struck the ball really well in Phoenix, so not impossible that he again comes to life despite a quiet spring. WEIR, Mike Masters form: 28-27-24-1-MC-5-11-20-17-46-43-MC-MC-MC-44-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-51-MC

Augusta scoring average: 73.78

Sub-70 rounds: 6/68 Play-off winner in 2003 and after the standard difficulties defending, went 5-11-20-17 on his next four appearances. Did well to make the cut here in 2020 for the first time since 2014 but hasn't necessarily enjoyed the Champions Tour success many would've forecast, and has been a non-factor so far this year. Likely to miss the cut again. WESTWOOD, Lee Masters form: 24-44-6-MC-44-MC-MC-30-11-43-2-11-3-8-7-46-2-18-38-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.44

Sub-70 rounds: 11/72 Habitual Masters contender who went five years without finishing worse than 11th at his peak, coming closest when leading through 54 holes in 2010 only to bump into a flying Phil Mickelson. Showed when 10th after an opening 68 in 2020 that he can still do it here even in missing the cut last year, fought back with a second-round 71. Old putting woes have since returned though and as a result he's not been a factor for a year, albeit seldom failing to make the weekend. He can do that again and guarantee four rounds in what could well be his final appearance at Augusta.

A special place. Lee Westwood has fond memories of Augusta National as he makes his 20th start this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZsA6UFPmyU — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2021

WILLETT, Danny Masters form: 38-1-MC-MC-MC-25-MC

Augusta scoring average: 72.75

Sub-70 rounds: 2/20 Purveyor of the royal 'we' who benefited from Jordan Spieth's collapse to win here in 2016. Deserves much credit for the way he closed it out, however, and that's become the tagline of a player who has won some of the biggest prizes on the DP World Tour since landing this. Shows how things can change as early in his career found it hard to win; these days is a version of Padraig Harrington, in that his golf (in relative terms) does seem to improve when the pressure goes up. Ten of his 12 rounds here as Masters champion have been over-par, however, and he's without a top-20 since winning the Dunhill Links. WOLFF, Matthew Masters form: MC-DQ

Augusta scoring average: 74.33

Sub-70 rounds: 0/3 For a player who almost won the US PGA on debut, then almost won the US Open on debut, his Masters experience so far has been nothing short of horrendous. First, he let slip an encouraging start to miss the cut in 2020, and then last year he'd shot 76-79 to miss the cut, but was disqualified instead having signed for an incorrect score. Officially then his scoring average is as above; unofficially it's more than a stroke higher at 75.5, and it would be nice if something rather better could happen at the third attempt. Unfortunately, his game has been poor outside a good stab at winning the Saudi International, and he was swearing a lot when exiting the Match Play. Clearly, things are not coming easily at the moment and it's worth remembering that for every Hovland or Morikawa, there are dozens who never quite do what they were expected to. Hopefully, Wolff is not the latest example. WOODLAND, Gary Masters form: 24-WD-26-MC-MC-MC-32-MC-40

Augusta scoring average: 73.48

Sub-70 rounds: 2/27 Back in 2011, when he opened up with a round of 69 on his Masters debut, I'd have been happy to put forward Woodland as a potential Masters winner of the future. Three years later, when he returned to lie fifth after round one, I'd have stuck to my guns. But now, on his 10th appearance, it seems difficult to imagine: he's shot three-times as many rounds of 76 and above than he has sub-70, has never really been in the mix, and plainly struggles at the course perhaps due to an iffy short-game and a left-to-right shot shape. On the plus side, he's definitely shown improved form since last year's renewal and given the fitness issues he's struggled with since winning the 2019 US Open, the bigger picture is all that really matters. WOODS, Tiger Masters form: 41-MC-1-8-18-5-1-1-15-22-1-3-2-2-6-4-4-40-4-17-32-1-38

Augusta scoring average: 70.76 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: 26/86 since 1996 Absent since car crash last February and participation had appeared in great doubt until arriving at Augusta earlier this week. We should find out on Friday whether he's giving it a go and if he does, clearly the excitement around the tournament is elevated. He has been and remains the single most important player in the history of the professional game and it would be another remarkable chapter were he to play here, because losing a leg was very much on the table after the crash, and playing again seemed fanciful. By all accounts the challenge if he does take part will be the walk, notoriously tough here even for those who are match fit. That plus a possible lack of power will place his record of never having missed a cut here as a professional under real threat and those making comparisons with his famous 2019 win are massively wide of the mark. Back then he was in-form, fit, and one of the world's best players. Incredible achievement though it was, winning this would eclipse it and seems borderline unthinkable, even for Lazarus himself.

Tiger Woods celebrates winning The Masters for a fifth time