Brian Harman to finish in the top 20 By Dave Tindall Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications. CLICK HERE to back Harman for a top-20 finish with Sky Bet Left-handers have a superb record at Augusta National and, without necessarily getting in the thick of contention, BRIAN HARMAN has the credentials to give southpaw backers another nice payout. Harman has improved his Masters result on each visit, finishing tied 12th last year, and he backed that up with a pair of top-20s in the final two majors of 2021. Also runner-up in the 2017 US Open, Harman returns to Augusta in decent nick with a fifth at the Valspar Championship two starts ago and a top 15 in Phoenix. A top 20 seems a very reasonable expectation at 3/1.

Padraig Harrington to be the top senior By Ben Coley Ben Coley is Sporting Life's deputy editor and long-serving golf columnist and tipster. CLICK HERE to back Harrington top senior with Sky Bet In the end I've left this selection out of my specials preview after the top-price 5/2 was slashed, but the remaining 6/4 about PADRAIG HARRINGTON proving the pick of the seniors is still perfectly fair. Last week he warmed up by dropping down to the Champions Tour and finishing second, with Bernhard Langer a long way behind in 39th. Tellingly, Fred Couples didn't take part, and hasn't done in a tour-level event since November. He's been practicing at Augusta with Tiger Woods, but there are huge doubts as to his fitness. The rest are unlikely to threaten unless Mike Weir can improve upon recent results and Harrington, who has been threatening to win on the DP World Tour and was fourth in the US PGA last May, is by far the man to beat. He might be worth putting in multiples with the rest here.

Brooks Koepka to finish in the top 20 By Matt Cooper Matt Cooper is a long-time Sporting Life contributor who previews the women's majors for the website and provides tips for multiple tours for betting.betfair.com and others. CLICK HERE to back Koepka for a top-20 finish with Sky Bet There's surely no need to highlight how relentlessly BROOKS KOEPKA has been able to peak for the major championships. On the other hand, the focus is most often on his superb win count (four) and top-10 ratio (16 in 30). It makes perfect sense, of course, because they are staggering numbers. But since he became a full-time operator on the first tier in 2014 he’s also landed 21 top-20s in 27 major starts. That tally also includes eight in his last 10 and 16 in his last 20. In the Masters, he’s three-for-six, but all three came in his last four starts until injury ruined hopes of another last year. Arriving this time in good health and encouraging form, Koepka is priced up as close to a 50-50 chance to finish in the top 20. Everything he's done as a professional suggests he's entitled to be much shorter than that.