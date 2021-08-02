Olympics bets: Preview, tips and analysis ahead of Tokyo 2020 women's golf

The Women's golf competition at Tokyo 2020 begins late on Tuesday night in the UK, and Matt Cooper has two selections for the gold medal.

When Baron Pierre de Coubertin reintroduced the Olympics at the back end of the 19th century he was correct to believe he had unleashed a marvellous monster but, for a few editions at least, the vibe was less elite-level-sporting-endeavour than deliciously-chaotic-village-fete. There was, for example, the British tourist who entered the Athens 1896 tennis event because he happened to be passing – and won gold. Then there are tales of the javelin getting repeatedly stuck in the trees of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris four years later (locals refused to have the branches cut back). Even better, world records were being smashed in the swimming – a natural consequence of the action taking place downstream in the River Seine. Matters hadn’t improved four years later in London. In the tug of war the British team wore absurdly weighted shoes. A furious American official wrote: "One fellow could barely lift his feet." They could only drum up one golfer that year, too, following a dispute and, with that shoddy showing, the sport disappeared from the Games for over a century. The preposterous nature of those early Olympics had been upheld in the only women’s event prior to golf’s return five years ago. In 1900, Chicago native Margaret Abbott and her mother, much like the British tennis player eight years earlier, entered on a whim while on a European vacation. Absurdly, Abbott didn’t know she was competing in the Olympics and would die 55 years later unaware that she was both a gold medallist and a pioneer of women’s sport. In complete contrast, Inbee Park, who succeeded Abbott in 2016, knew all about the importance of her win. "It was the most pressure I’ve ever felt in my life," she said on Monday. She’d won six major championships in the previous three seasons, was the world number one, a super hero in her home country, but injured. "The whole of Korea was worrying about my condition," she said. "It was very, very hard. Very stressful. To overcome that and win gold was amazing."

"The fact I completed four rounds of Olympic golf under the most pressure I ever felt in my career, I was just really proud of myself."



She played no golf for two months before that win in Rio and none again until March the following year. It was an astounding effort, but at what price? She’s won plenty since, but never in the majors. Can the Olympic spirit revive her? She’s so consistent it would be a surprise if she is not involved. But, having expressed concern at the length of the course, she’s under no illusions that it’s a factor which disadvantages her. Park also referenced the firm greens which will further help the longer hitters, who can launch short irons to hold them. Gaby Lopez, who carried the flag for Mexico in the opening ceremony, described the test as, "like a US Women’s Open… narrow off the tee... rough very thick… firm greens… grass a little spongy." If we’re talking US Women’s Open winners then this year’s champion seems to make sense, especially given that there’s more to YUKA SASO’s case than her stunning triumph at San Francisco’s Olympic Club in June. Click here to back Saso with Sky Bet In her next appearance she got off to a sluggish start in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but her new status in the world of golf must have been slightly bewildering and to close with a 67 for T21st counts as a decent effort. Moreover, she backed it up with tied fifth in the Marathon Classic and then teamed up with Minjee Lee for another tied fifth in the Dow Lakes Invitational. Lee used that experience as a springboard for major success and Saso will have enjoyed congratulating her partner (and also seeing her hero Rory McIlroy at the weekend). But beyond being a major winner – a relevant major winner, too – who has played decently since that breakthrough, she also has lots of experience playing in Japan. Moreover, it is winning experience because she claimed back-to-back titles last August on the JLPGA.

