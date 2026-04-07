Expert Picks for the Masters: Sporting Life contributors pick out their best bets for Augusta

We asked some of our friends in the world of golf betting to pick out their favourite bets from the side markets ahead of the Masters.

Patrick Reed top-10 finish By Dave Tindall Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION PATRICK REED landing in the top 10 may be a slightly shorter price than in previous years but it's absolutely justified and still good value. The basic numbers are simple. Reed won here in 2018 and since then he's added tied 10th (2020), tied eighth (2021), tied fourth (2023) and solo third (2025). The American only just missed out when tied 12th in 2024 but, regardless, he's landed this bet five times in the last eight years. Reed returns in chipper mood after two wins and a second on the DP World Tour (also 10th last time) this season after giving up his LIV membership. "Every tool in my golf bag right now is sharp and ready to go," he said in Monday's press conference. Everything looks in place.

Xander Schauffele top-10 finish By Matt Cooper Matt Cooper is a golf journalist and long-time Sporting Life contributor who previews the women's majors for the website and provides tips for multiple tours for betting.betfair.com and others. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION XANDER SCHAUFFELE has recorded 17 top-10s in 34 major championship starts (and 14 in 26 American majors). The 2024 PGA Championship and Open winner has also got five of them in eight Masters appearances including each of his last three. Finally, he has three of them in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He knows exactly how to grind out a finish – and he's especially good at it in the majors.

Si Woo Kim top-20 finish By Niall Lyons Niall Lyons is a golf trader and betting expert who writes previews for Oddschecker, and provides weekly golf betting insight via @betgolfworld. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION SI WOO KIM is a popular selection this week but I can't quite get there in thinking that he's a contender to slip on the Green Jacket. Inexperience in the final few groups of a major is a big step to overcome and although it can't quite be ruled out, after all he is a former Players champion, he is a long time without a win and we should be looking to back him to play well without doing so. Kim has had a great year to date without landing a victory with second at Torrey and third at Scottsdale being particular highlights. His ball-striking has been imperious all season, so much so that he ranks fourth in strokes-gained tee-to-green behind Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy. That results in Si Woo being a shorter price than usual for a major and it's easy to see why, but these prices dictate odds for the sub-markets and that's where he looks to be well ahead of some in the same bracket. He has made the cut now seven years on the trot at Augusta National and hit the top 30 five times. If you're that way inclined take the 8/11 in places that he finishes in the top 30 again, but given the quality of his long-game and the fact that his troublesome putter performs better than average around here then I think we can expect slightly better and go odds-against for a top 20.

Jacob Bridgeman top debutant (each-way) By Martin Mathews Martin Mathews is a golf tipster who provides weekly betting previews for the PGA Tour via his own website, and major previews for Paddy Power. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION JACOB BRIDGEMAN arrives at Augusta as one of the year's form players having not finished outside of the top 20 to date. The jewel in the crown so far was his win at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational, a course that correlates well with Augusta National and where Rory McIlroy was runner-up behind him. There is always an element of speculation when trying to fathom how a debutant will take to Augusta, however with Bridgeman we have a player who is strong from tee-to-green while also leading the PGA Tour in putting. Add that to his high level of performance this year and you would expect a strong week on debut. His main competition in the market comes from Chris Gotterup and Marco Penge. Penge certainly has the length to thrive here however my suspicion is that his short game could let him down in the anticipated firm conditions. Gotterup is certainly a threat, however at bigger odds and with the safety net of the each-way element, it is the more consistent Bridgeman who gets the nod. Posted at 13:30 BST on 07/04/26