Shane Lowry looks set to build on a strong start to the Masters as the rain arrives at Augusta National this afternoon.

The Masters produced all kinds of fireworks on day one and a leaderboard as strong as you're ever likely to see, with only amateur Sam Bennett muscling on on the game's elite – a group Brooks Koepka suggested he might still belong to after matching the seven-under 65s of Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were the main disappointments but in truth there weren't many of those on a day where only a departing Sandy Lyle failed to break 80. Augusta National was there for the taking and for the most part the game's best stepped up and obliged. With the leaderboard as it is, it's almost unthinkable that an ailing Woods could play his way back into things. Not even the weather is likely to prove enough to save him in that respect and a Masters missed cut is now on the cards should he stumble on Friday afternoon. The anticipated rain and wind which will follow should have a big impact on the tournament from here on in, so while conditions might not help Woods and still leave McIlroy plenty to do, they could yet see something less obvious emerge from a leaderboard that is currently headed by one of the world's best players, a four-time major winner, and a player in Hovland who has already done just about everything bar win one of these. Hovland is the one with most to prove as he putted the lights out on Thursday and I still feel sure his short-game will cause problems at some stage. Perhaps rains-softened conditions will continue to be his friend but he'd be the least appealing of the current from three, although it should be noted that Friday's early starters could enjoy at least some kind of advantage before the storm arrives. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Justin Rose all broke par for followers of Monday's outright preview and while none could be said to have got the most out of their rounds, all remain just about within shouting distance. Finau and Rose are among the earlier starters although the former is last out among that wave and that could mean he, along with Jordan Spieth and McIlroy just before them, has landed the worst of it. Ultimately we just have to wait and see what the weather brings and hope that it doesn't interfere too much with a tournament set up so promisingly. Assessing the outright market now requires too much in the way of weather-related guesswork.

Best three-ball bets for Friday It's that weather which also demands a degree caution when it comes to Friday's three-balls but PATRICK CANTLAY looks well worth supporting at odds-against despite the fact that Adam Scott outscored both him and Kurt Kitayama on Thursday. CLICK HERE to back Cantlay/Lowry double The simple truth is that Cantlay hit his ball far better than Scott but got nothing back for it, his putting issues continuing and his usually sharp work around the green rather more blunt on this occasion. Scott led the entire field in strokes-gained short-game and you may not need me to tell you that he's most unlikely to get close to doing so again on Friday. It was just one of those mornings where the chips threatened the hole and the putts dropped – one that tells us very little about what to expect in round two. There's obviously a bit of a worry that Cantlay's short-game issues have been there for a month or so but his ball-striking was among the very best in the field and is far more sustainable. If he were to produce something similar I feel sure he'd take some beating here and the drift in price is very much the icing on the cake. For the most part those who scored best in round one make little appeal to do so again, with Thursday's scores always likely to be overvalued somewhat, but SHANE LOWRY and Seamus Power look obvious exceptions. Power was mentioned in my first-round preview as a bet at odds-against and won his three-ball convincingly. Sky Bet and BoyleSports are now best at even-money for round two but I wouldn't want to take anything shorter than that and he's left out of the staking plan accordingly. Despite missing from inside three feet on the first having hit one of the approach shots of the day there, Lowry remained patient and got round in a four-under 68. No wonder he was pleased with himself, particularly having birdied the 18th following another missed chance at 17. Thomas Pieters did little right in a two-over 74 which adds to a string of disappointing knocks since his debut top-five here, while Mackenzie Hughes was four-over and has never looked at ease at Augusta. Lowry really does now and is well-set for a fourth straight top-25 finish, so he'd have looked solid here on a calm and clear day. The fact that he's the best-equipped of the trio to battle foul weather probably enhances his prospects a little, especially as he'll have something to fight for all day whereas his playing partners may not.