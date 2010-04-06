The Masters is less less than a week away and where better to begin the countdown than with Ben Coley's player-by-player guide to the entire field.

ANCER, Abraham Masters form: 13-26-MC

Scoring average: 72.00

Sub-70 rounds: 4/10 Rock-solid operator who joined LIV Golf last summer, giving up a Presidents Cup spot along with PGA Tour membership. Solidified his place among the world's top 50 with victory in Saudi Arabia at the start of the year and while best Masters effort came under easier conditions in November, is the kind of player who often pops up in the mix before lack of firepower tells. Nothing against him but if he does fail to qualify for next year, at least someone else will get a spin at the top of this feature. Where's Anders Albertson when you need him? BENNETT, Sam (a) Masters form: Debutant US Amateur champion, the first in the history of Texas A&M, who showed what he can already do when making the cut as a US Open qualifier last year. If he can manage the same it'll have been a successful first trip to Augusta and surely not his last. Lost Georgia Cup to Aldrich Potgieter and good chance one of them is top amateur here. BRADLEY, Keegan Masters form: 27-54-MC-22-52-43

Scoring average: 73.36

Sub-70 rounds: 4/22 Got back to winning ways in the ZOZO Championship, with subsequent form good enough to keep him on the periphery of a Ryder Cup return. Has generally remained a top-class ball-striker and it's therefore been a putting upturn that has seen him return to a lofty world ranking, but suspect he'll come unstuck again here as he always has so far. New slimmed-down physique all well and good until he bumps into Miguel Angel Jimenez backstage somewhere, and newfound putting confidence all well and good until he goes Full Ernie at the first.

BURNS, Sam Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 74.50

Sub-70 rounds: 0/2 Five-time winner whose profile would've looked altogether unappealing but for the fact the latest of the five came in the final big event before the Masters. No doubt rode his luck to win the WGC-Match Play but convincing display in the championship match could set him up for an improved one here having missed the cut on debut last year. Worry would be that his ball-striking has been unconvincing for a long time now and is best watched with the PGA or US Open in mind. Backers though will hope he repeats the Scheffler double of 2022. CANTLAY, Patrick Masters form: 47-MC-9-17-MC-39

Scoring average: 72.60

Sub-70 rounds: 3/20 Produced a 12-under weekend in the famous 2019 renewal, hitting the front late on before limping home as Tiger Woods swept through to win major number 15. That's the closest he's come to winning a major, even if his best finish came elsewhere, but does need to tidy things up having produced at least one destructive round on all six starts so far and short-game is a worry both in terms of past efforts at Augusta and the here and now. That said has become a prolific PGA Tour winner and it feels like a matter of time before he features in the last couple of groups, especially with his long-game looking really, really good. Speaking of time, should Sky Sports join him at the very start of his putting routine, why not start that book you've always said you'd write.

Patrick Cantlay with the FedEx Cup

CARR, Ben (a) Masters form: Debutant Runner-up in the US Amateur for whom this is a home game having been born and raised close to the Georgia-Alabama border. Keep the Carr running. CHAMP, Cameron Masters form: 19-26-10

Scoring average: 71.58

Sub-70 rounds: 3/12 One of the most explosively long hitters in the sport and has put that power to use around Augusta, producing three rounds of par or better in each of his three starts. That means he'd be a factor if able to eliminate the poor round that has had him too far back to challenge going into Sunday, but a bigger worry right now would have to be the overall state of his game. Can find it out of nowhere and will interest DFS players (that means Daily Fantasy Sports, not Discount Furniture Store) but makes Viktor look like Seve around the greens. CONNERS, Corey Masters form: MC-46-10-8-6

Scoring average: 71.39

Sub-70 rounds: 5/18 Shot 80 on his first try as an amateur, but responded to that with a fabulous round of 69 and has since built a progressive Augusta record. Placed (assuming you got 10 places) in each of the last three renewals, one of just two players to manage a hat-trick of top-10s, and ability to keep out of trouble plus relative comfort putting on these greens will again mark him down as a potential each-way candidate. One of many who confirm that the key to sustained success around here is control of your irons, which remain excellent, and it's 20 years since Mike Weir won this you know. COUPLES, Fred Masters form: Winner 1992

Scoring average: 72.63 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2013 One of the veterans who could make good go of making the cut, as he's played more golf coming into the event than has been the case for a while and still knows how to score at Augusta. Recently called Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' (I prefer the Scottish version, personally) and Sergio Garcia a clown, rubber-stamping his status as the coolest m*****f***** at the Champions Dinner. CROWE, Harrison (a) Masters form: Debutant Won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship having already captured a title on the PGA of Australia circuit. Some good amateur form lately but exposed when stepping back up in grade. Recent Augusta reconnaissance mission might help as will the fact his family have made the trek across to America, but odds-on to miss the cut.

The kid who hit this insane trick shot in @erikanderslang’s St. Andrew’s YouTube video last summer is literally playing in the Masters next week😂😂



Harrison Crowe is 21, from Australia, and he won the Asia-Pacific Am in October to punch his ticket to Augusta pic.twitter.com/zba8QHTS9I — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) March 29, 2023

DAY, Jason Masters form: 2-WD-3-20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC

Scoring average: 71.70

Sub-70 rounds: 8/37 Debut runner-up who returns via the world golf rankings having been one of the success stories of the season. Everything about his remodelled swing has been impressive and his once-golden putting touch has returned, although so did his allergies/vertigo/general sickliness during the WGC-Match Play which is always a nagging worry. No doubt he's one of the form players in the sport, however, with 11 top-25s in his last 12 starts, and we saw in 2020 that when he gets a sniff in a major he can hang around even if he's not been in that situation for a while. At the time of writing, he's shorter in the betting than Finau, Zalatoris and a few others who are still better golfers, and whose Augusta records have more recent substance to them. I can absolutely see why but it's rare for a player to end a lengthy drought in a major and if you do want to side with him, maybe go top Aussie and hope Cam Smith's wrist is a problem. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Masters form: 21-38-29-34-46-MC

Scoring average: 72.86

Sub-70 rounds: 3/22 Cast your minds back to November 2020, when Bryson DeChambeau hit driver-wedge to five feet at the 10th, his first hole, and cancelled golf in the process. What a time to be alive! It didn't happen in the end. He was rubbish. Since then this regressive meathead with bad opinions has confirmed himself one of those people who says 'everybody' when he means 'me' by arguing that 'everybody' wants to see Augusta's greens approached with wedges and nothing much else. Certainly plays by his own rules and to an Augusta par of 67 if I remember rightly, which, along with his abject displays on the LIV Golf tour and wrist and hamstring complaints, might explain odds of 100/1. Form a disorderly queue.

The "par 67" comment might follow Bryson for longer than "Brooksie" — Garrett Morrison (@garrett_TFE) April 9, 2022

ENGLISH, Harris Masters form: MC-42-21

Scoring average: 73.70

Sub-70 rounds: 0/10 Has done well to get back into the field having been sidelined last year, but has relied on the putter to contend lately and remains a little unconvincing on the whole. Combine that with a ho-hum record at Augusta and he's not one to be especially interested in, although his best golf does come from the sort of quality iron play that almost all champions demonstrate, and his short-game is excellent. Not without hope of sneaking a place with a Sunday 66. FERNANDEZ DE OLIVEIRA, Mateo (a) Masters form: Debutant Dominant winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship and probably among the better ones behind Joaquin Niemann. Will need to be as six of the previous seven missed the cut, Niemann among them, and six of the 16 rounds they've combined for have been 80-plus. Indeed only Alvaro Ortiz, who played brilliantly to finish 36th, has got close to par. FINAU, Tony Masters form: 10-5-38-10-35

Scoring average: 71.20

Sub-70 rounds: 5/20 Played in the final group alongside Tiger Woods in 2019 after a storming Saturday 64 and did OK despite failing to keep tabs on the eventual champion, finishing fifth. That's the best of five solid Masters appearances and after taking another step up the ladder with three wins in 2023, many will have had him down as a strong candidate for months. Nothing wrong with his form coming in (top 25 in every start this year) and was unlucky to exit early at the Match Play, where his putter came alive again. Approach play has been solid for ages as has short-game so there's a heck of a lot to like about this habitual major contender who has never walked taller than he does now, especially as the 'Big Three' help prop up his price. He's started this tournament shorter when the mantlepiece was shall we say minimalist and it would be excellent to see him doing his dance in one of those green jacket things. FITZPATRICK, Matthew Masters form: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34-14

Scoring average: 72.40

Sub-70 rounds: 4/30 Definitely better than his recent form indicates, making just one (admittedly awful) mistake at the Valspar, narrowly missing the cut at Sawgrass before that, and then playing well but not quite well enough when exiting the Match Play. Nagging neck issue hasn't been put forward as an excuse and he does have a solid Masters record which could improve further now that he's a major champion with added length in the locker. No doubt though that he's not been at his best this year except for maybe 36 holes at Bay Hill, which explains why he's down where he is in the market. Imagine someone telling you six months ago he'd be twice the price of Day.

Matt Fitzpatrick with the US Open trophy

FLEETWOOD, Tommy Masters form: MC-17-36-19-46-14

Scoring average: 72.14

Sub-70 rounds: 2/22 A golfer to set your watch by who landed his latest Rolex Series win in the Nedbank Challenge, his second in that tournament, to end a difficult 2022 in more ways than one (still managed two major top-fives). Somewhat quiet to begin this year but 20th at Riviera and 27th at Sawgrass suggested he was not all that far away before he contended to the death at the Valspar. Good to see his old putter go back in the bag there and, having twice shot 66 here, another low round at some stage looks likely. Whether he can find four of them may depend on getting his driver dialled in again (ranked third off the tee here in 2022) but one way or another he's pounded greens at Augusta which is a very nice place to start, and five top-fives at this level make him a bit of a majors specialist. One of just four players who are top-25 in approaches and around the green so far this season, Day, Scheffler and Rahm being the others. Note also that neither Schwartzel nor Willett had won stateside before they won here. FOX, Ryan Masters form: Debutant Rapid improver now having for so long been a big underachiever, hence making this his first Masters start at the age of 36. Hits it pretty flat but plenty far and can be dynamite around the green, so with putting improvements helping power his rise through the ranks, looks a live player in the top debutant betting. To finish 14th at Bay Hill and 27th at Sawgrass on his first try at those courses speaks to how comfortable he now is as one of the top 50 golfers in the world. Was going to say he also scores high in the top bloke stakes, but I am definitely one of those blokes who cannot get away with calling other blokes blokes. GARCIA, Sergio Masters form: 38-40-MC-8-28-4-MC-46-MC-MC-38-45-35-12-8-MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC-23

Scoring average: 72.99

Sub-70 rounds: 11/76 Fireball by name but, according to the PR, the adult in the room these days – except that is for the locker room in which he trashed the European Tour and its players, a few weeks after he'd moaned that he'd had enough of the PGA Tour. To think, some idiots (hypocrite warning) spent years defending him. Still have fond memories of his win here in 2017 and of plenty else he's achieved in a fine career which for so long saw him bring his fans along with him. Perhaps the new ones will follow with equal vigour but I doubt they'll have much to shout about here, as he's struggled at Augusta since winning and just doesn't strike me as having that Reed-like 'me versus the world' quality. Has at least made a solid start to the year (fifth in Oman, sixth in Arizona).

Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life 🙈😂 #10secondrant #wecanhearyou — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) June 25, 2022

GOOCH, Talor Masters form: 14

Scoring average: 72.50

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Involved in the biggest storyline in golf for at least a hundred and fifty years when he chose to swap 4Aces GC for RangeGoats. Peter Uihlein took his place and was keen to point out the magnitude of all this transfer activity. "It pains me to say this, being a Red Sox fan, but the 4Aces are like the Yankees, right? And when the Yankees call, you answer," he said. My words: hilarious banter. Uihlein's words? Somehow actually real. Anyway, Gooch was 14th here last year but I'll be surprised if he can better that, having been hanging around in mid-table on the LIV circuit. HARMAN, Brian Masters form: MC-44-12-MC

Scoring average: 72.92

Sub-70 rounds: 3/12 Second after rounds one and two on his way to 12th place two years ago, before missing the cut on the number in 2022. Shown enough therefore to believe he can compete here in his home state, but having been one of the better iron players in the run-up to Christmas, he's been one of the worst since. Hard to explain but makes him hard to fancy, even if he did show a little more in the Match Play. Top left-hander might not take a lot of winning, mind you. HATTON, Tyrrell Masters form: MC-44-56-MC-18-52

Scoring average: 74.05

Sub-70 rounds: 1/20 Both the first and most recent of 20 Augusta rounds have been eight-over 80s and in six starts he's yet to look like a Masters champion. Arrow-straight ball-flight might not be ideal and isn't the longest off the tee, while there will be those who point towards his overt impatience as the reason behind a generally poor record in majors. Playing very well with four top-10s this year but that's been broadly true before and Texas Open prep smacks of someone who already thinks he can't solve this puzzle. Slight fitness worry too but Bo Martin on the bag is an angle if you want something to cling to. Thumbs down.

HENLEY, Russell Masters form: MC-31-21-11-15-30

Scoring average: 72.45

Sub-70 rounds: 3/22 Georgia boy who crosses the Macon county line to take part in his seventh Masters, where he'll look to again demonstrate an ability to play well at Augusta. Approach play no doubt a large part of that as a key strength that helped power his fourth PGA Tour win last November, but he's not kicked on from that despite small improvements with his troublesome putting. Mid-pack again? Get the guitar. HIGA, Kazuki Masters form: Debutant Won the Dunlop Phoenix late last year and has spent this one establishing himself on the DP World Tour where he's finished 11th and fourth in his last two starts. Keen to make the most of a special invitation to play here and will surely hope to get some advice from Hideki Matsuyama, his idol despite being just a few years older than he is. Plenty more to come in time and perhaps a winner in Europe before the season's out. HOGE, Tom Masters form: 39

Scoring average: 73.75

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Took a while to find himself but is now established as the PGA Tour's reliable, old-school yardstick who hits fairways, quality approaches, and occasional hot-streaks with the putter. That helped him to make the weekend on debut before improving again for ninth place in the US PGA, and isn't a player to underestimate. Flies economy class, ICYMI, and a prime candidate to appear on the @jeans_sheux twitter feed. HOMA, Max Masters form: MC-MC-48

Scoring average: 74.38

Sub-70 rounds: 0/8 Thirteen major appearances so far and one top-40, which came at last year's PGA Championship. What that tells us who knows, but has to be the standout candidate if you're looking for a trends-busting Masters champion having continued to perform like a top-five player in the world throughout the season. Swing has technical buffs purring, demeanour is first-class and popularity is sky-high, so will have plenty of supporters despite the fact he's been no kind of factor in the tournament so far. At the very least has to be expected to lay the foundations for a future Masters bid.

Augusta National is one of golf’s greatest cathedrals but what are the spots that make it hallowed or special to @JonRahmpga @maxhoma23 @JustinThomas34? Here’s the latest from the #Golfweek #Masters Survey: https://t.co/Ct7srBC4aq — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) March 29, 2023

HORSCHEL, Billy Masters form: 37-MC-17-MC-56-38-50-43

Scoring average: 73.61

Sub-70 rounds: 0/28 Golfers sometimes talk about small goals that provide focus and I have one for Billy: break 70. Please, just break 70. He's yet to do it here in 28 Augusta rounds and it's getting a little silly now. Quite why he's struggled so badly in the Masters is hard to say, though he's not the longest I suppose and chipping wouldn't be his main asset. I did wonder whether his Presidents Cup debut might lead to improved major performances but he's been tinkering with his swing and is unlikely to appeal to many for all that a return to Austin last time out provoked a bit of improvement. Favourite in the 'caught on camera speaking to themselves in the third person' market. HOVLAND, Viktor Masters form: 32-21-27

Scoring average: 72.08

Sub-70 rounds: 0/12 Without question one of the biggest eye-catchers of the early months of the season, because he's been driving the ball superbly again (dipped in 2022) and his approach play was outstanding at Sawgrass. Throw in solid but unspectacular putting and he really is a good way to being one of the very best players in the sport, except he remains pretty hopeless around the green. That's a big issue at Augusta and it's probably not a coincidence that his best major performance so far came at St Andrews, where he could often reach for putter. Everything else suggests he has a huge week in him and you can argue that his best ball-striking could take him to a green jacket in spite of some truly offensive stuff with wedge in hand. Also seen in the Usual Suspects: "Hand me the f***ing putter you c********r what the f***."

HUGHES, Mackenzie Masters form: MC-40-50

Scoring average: 75.40

Sub-70 rounds: 0/10 Sanderson Farms win doubled his PGA Tour tally, both in fairly weak events held towards the end of the year. Has though played well in a couple of majors, leading the US Open briefly until his ball got stuck up a tree, but so far has struggled badly at Augusta. Ball-striking to blame and will likely rely on a hot putting week if he's to get anywhere near the leaders. IM, Sungjae Masters form: 2-MC-8

Scoring average: 71.70

Sub-70 rounds: 4/10 Loves it here as evidenced by two top-10s in three versus nothing of note in the other majors combined. Good to see him back up second place in the November edition with eighth last year, proving his effectiveness under April conditions, and typical of the player he did everything well that week. Tend to think he's underrated in general and should be on everyone's radar having been playing better in the lead-up than was the case 12 months ago, even if his approach play and short-game were a bit off in the Match Play. No doubt he has it in him to win at this level in time and I'll be hoping for a nice primer for the PGA next month. JOHNSON, Dustin Masters form: 30-38-38-13-MC-6-4-10-2-1-MC-12

Scoring average: 71.30

Sub-70 rounds: 12/44 Brilliant winner in 2020 when very much at the top of his game and while that was in November, he'd been runner-up in April and has stacks of 'proper' form here. Concerns that switch to LIV will take the edge off do have some merit, notably a very poor seasonal return in Mexico, but 24th in the US Open and a kind-of-contending sixth at St Andrews suggest he ought not to be dismissed for that reason alone. Then again it can't be easy to balance a career in professional golf with diplomacy of the kind some suggest he's now involved in. Watch the remarkable video below, as I do most days.

Just reviewing the James Hahn interview with Shipnuck and good God, there are some doozies. This may top the charts.@thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/xiekXpffTM — Brysandel DeChamblee (@brysandel) February 14, 2023

JOHNSON, Zach Masters form: MC-32-1-20-MC-42-MC-32-35-MC-9-MC-MC-36-58-51-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.29

Sub-70 rounds: 5/56 Winner of a curious Masters and a curiouser Open in what's been a fabulous career which will turn a new page when he captains the US Ryder Cup side in Rome. Likes: laying up on par-fives. Dislikes: loud noises and the USGA. KIM, Si Woo Masters form: MC-24-21-34-12-39

Scoring average: 72.41

Sub-70 rounds: 3/22 Everyone's favourite Masters long-shot despite being manifestly incapable of behaving himself for 72 holes at this level. Has though made his last five Masters cuts, often sitting within reach of the top 10, and returns having produced a run of consistently good golf which stretches back to the Presidents Cup where he beat Justin Thomas in the singles to top-score for his side. Knows how to score here, too, and Top Woo market is fascinating. KIM, Tom Masters form: Debutant Exciting and excitable youngster who has very quickly collected two PGA Tour wins and impressed on his Presidents Cup debut. Looks at ease in the limelight and has come so far so fast that I can't even reel out the Thomas the Tank stuff anymore. Will have his backers if the 66/1 prices remain but there's no doubt he's been a little quiet of late, although he's so solid that he's still been making cuts despite that. Shorter than some off the tee but the rest of his game is wonderful when firing and having played well in a couple of majors already, I won't be ruling him out despite the negatives around form and experience.

Tom Kim mania has arrived. @joohyungkim0621



Smoked 2-iron and a never-a-doubter from 10 feet to close out the match is stuff of legend @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/tPC0Ybes48 — Skratch (@Skratch) September 24, 2022

KIRK, Chris Masters form: 20-33-MC

Scoring average: 73.10

Sub-70 rounds: 0/10 Deservedly ended a lengthy run without a PGA Tour title when capturing the Honda Classic, although got lucky after almost blowing it with a very silly/terrible shot on the final hole. That event has been a good guide to majors but more so the US Open and the Open, and he's not played here since missing the cut in 2016. In fairness he showed promise on previous visits and produced his first major top-10 last summer, so perhaps he can be this year's short-hitting contender, his sling draw helping, erm, draw comparisons with some other surprise winners. If his nickname isn't Captain then what are we even doing here. KISNER, Kevin Masters form: 37-43-28-21-MC-MC-44

Scoring average: 73.21

Sub-70 rounds: 3/24 Produced a couple of decent efforts here at his best but will tell anyone who'll listen that he can't win the Masters, and he's probably right about that. Would certainly need to play much better than he has in a long time and yet come September no doubt someone will be arguing he merits a Ryder Cup pick because he's quite good at Austin Country Club. Kisner v Siem for all the marbles, or shall we let the best players play? KITAYAMA, Kurt Masters form: Debutant Made a 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he gamely held on to see off a host of world-class challengers for a PGA Tour breakthrough which had been coming. Also won on the DP World Tour despite a quadruple-bogey 8 so really is a rollercoaster golfer who can miss both ways off the tee and looks ungainly. Does at least relish difficult conditions and could do OK on debut if his misses, which will certainly come, are spared by the trees. Still trying to get my head around a top-20 world ranking but winning does take care of a lot of things, and that's exactly what he did at Bay Hill.

Kurt Kitayama

KOEPKA, Brooks Masters form: 33-21-11-2-7-MC-MC

Scoring average: 71.71

Sub-70 rounds: 5/24 Four-time major champion who has made no secret of the struggles he's endured since the last of them, largely because of injury but perhaps also because of his desire to win all the time in a sport where nobody wins all that often. Can't be sure of the specifics regarding LIV decision but the fact his brother is part of it might well have compelled him to leave behind the best competition, which is what he thrives upon, and it's a great shame that circumstances are what they are even if he's always been a golfer people love to hate. MC-MC over the last two renewals having amassed a brilliant record over his first five appearances, so his Masters record matches that unfortunate career trajectory. Can't ever be ruled out but prices as big as 66/1 tell you the gap he now has to bridge. KOKRAK, Jason Masters form: MC-49-14

Scoring average: 73.30

Sub-70 rounds: 0/10 A fine golfer who deservedly became a multiple PGA Tour winner and declared that he was only just getting started. Little did we know that what he meant was he was going to leave the PGA Tour. His choice. Precisely the sort of player that absolutely nobody outside of the golf and maybe casino industries has heard of, and they never will now, unless he can improve from last year's 14th to win a major. LANGER, Bernhard Masters form: <upload error - file too large>

Scoring average: 73.34 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: Yes and as recently as 2020 Oh, you're new are you? OK, well I've always found joy in the fact that, during his Masters-winning peak years, he used to go home and win the German National Open Championship just for the hell of it. What are you doing here? LEE, Kyoung-hoon Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 74.50

Sub-70 rounds: 0/2 One of the very best singers on the PGA Tour according to... himself. Yes, that's right, KH declares in one of the strongest of a strong bunch of PGA Tour profiles that he 'has a very good voice' and would've been a singer were it not for the fact he's a golfer. Perhaps we'll never know, but if he does land a Byron Nelson hat-trick they really ought to make him sing Jens Lekman's Cowboy Boots on the final green. Augusta return comes at a bad time but there's talk of a nightly karaoke at the Fishbowl Lounge so he's guaranteed to be a winner come the end of the week. LEE, Min Woo Masters form: 14

Scoring average: 72.50

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Hugely talented Australian who stayed on well for 14th place last year, narrowly missing out on an automatic return but sealing one anyway via the world rankings. Contended for The PLAYERS before fading to sixth but generally remains on an upward curve, with the world's top-10 well within his sights in the coming years. Hits it long, deadly chipper and can putt well, so the improvement he's shown with his approaches suggests we're closing in on the complete package. Not to be underestimated as he seeks to emulate sister Minjee. What a gift the libido of their parents has been to the world of golf. LOWRY, Shane Masters form: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21-3

Scoring average: 72.82

Sub-70 rounds: 5/22 Said he learned a heck of a lot from playing with Tiger Woods here in 2020 and has backed that up with finishes of 21st and third, latterly recovering from a double-bogey on day one and a triple-bogey at the fourth hole in the final round, which ended his chances. Has since got back to winning ways in a big event as is typical of the man, and there have been some good signs since parting company with caddie Bo Martin, at least enough to suggest that's no longer an excuse. Quality ball-striking and magic hands make him an ideal type now he's figured this place out. Is he quite ready to produce his best? Not sure, but at least the putter fired in Austin, as it did here a year ago, and he's in many ways a good fit.

Shane Lowry with the BMW PGA Championship trophy

LYLE, Sandy Masters form: Debutant HA! (Winner 1988)

Scoring average: 75.67

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2010 Retired from the Champions Tour a couple of weeks ago and this will be his final appearance at Augusta, so it's a fond farewell to a legend of the game who won this with a famously magnificent fairway bunker shot in 1983. Family along for the week and we ought to therefore expect some tears. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Masters form: 27-54-mc-5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14

Scoring average: 71.55

Sub-70 rounds: 9/42 In the age old debate as to whose best golf is the best golf, might the answer actually be Matsuyama? The injury-plagued 2021 winner (second-mention bump) remains deadly when things click (not his neck or his back) and briefly threatened to steal The PLAYERS Championship from off the pace, his second top-10 of an up-and-down year so far. Bit of a guessing game but what we know for sure is that he won here two years ago and put up a very good defence to make it seven top-20s in his last eight Masters appearances. Looking to do what Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Horton Smith all did and win his second green jacket two years after his first. Can't rule it out despite the risks attached. Wait a second... he was born in the city of Matsuyama? Shut up.

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, removing his hat and bowing his head after returning the pin.



Quite an image. pic.twitter.com/chUVA9XRTF — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) April 11, 2021

MCCLEAN, Matthew (a) Masters form: Debutant Optometrist by day who won the 2022 US Mid-Amateur Championship at Erin Hills. Very much the normal man living the dream but was third in the South African Amateur in February and will hopefully be able to rely on the support of his fellow Irish players out at Augusta. Perhaps he'll give them a free eye test in return. MCILROY, Rory Masters form: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-5-7-21-5-MC-2

Scoring average: 71.38

Sub-70 rounds: 15/52 Seven top-10s in his last nine Augusta appearances but has never come closer than when infamously tumbling to 15th back in 2011. Those of us who'd love nothing more than a McIlroy win might struggle to comprehend how he manages his own expectations and the pressures of time and mortality ahead of what will be his 15th Masters and ninth in pursuit of the career grand slam. Perhaps that explains a series of slow starts (73-75-76-73 over the last four renewals) and needs to do better on Thursday if he's to enter the back-nine on Sunday with a more realistic chance to win. Positives are plentiful: this is probably the longest run of quality approach play he's ever produced, his switch to Titleist wedges appearing to have helped, and a new driver set-up seemed to work nicely in the Match Play. He also reverted to a putter similar to the one he used when winning his four majors and holed plenty, so this really could be the year. Please let it be the year. I think it might be the year.

The 2023 Masters approaches, and in my mind there is only one storyline: Rory McIlroy.



🧵... — Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) March 27, 2023

MERONK, Adrian Masters form: Debutant German-born Pole who has led the way for his country and might one day be looked back upon as a real game-changer. Enjoyed a fabulous 2022 which featured high-profile wins in Ireland and Australia, and has performed well at times over in the US this year, including in the Match Play. Long driving and ability to sling a draw both mark him down as an interesting candidate in the top debutant market, with his around-the-green weakness showing signs of improvement. Probably too soon to be stopping a nation by appearing on TV late on Sunday night but stranger things have happened, like when either PJ or Duncan liked this feature on twitter once. Heady days indeed. MICKELSON, Phil Masters form: 3-MC-12-6-7-3-3-3-1-10-1-24-5-5-1-27-3-54-MC-2-MC-22-36-18-55-21

Scoring average: 71.30

Sub-70 rounds: 31/98 Three-time Masters champion who, not for the first time, has struggled to get his story straight over the past year or so. Will still carry plenty of support and why not (don't answer that), but one thing he doesn't deserve is gratitude from any of the PGA Tour players who inadvertently benefited from his departure to LIV Golf. As one sage put it, when someone robs your house you don't thank them for inspiring you to upgrade your security system. As for what to expect, the man is a golfing genius who knows every blade of grass here. He's also about half his fighting weight and looks like someone who has just cleared his debts and is now relaxing by the pool. He'll finish 54th. MITCHELL, Keith Masters form: 43

Scoring average: 71.75

Sub-70 rounds: 1/4 Visor-wearing southern boy who is among the best drivers on the PGA Tour. Played decently for 43rd on debut, carding a final-round 69, and added further sneak to a sneaky Masters profile when contending at Riviera, a well-known source of Augusta champions. Not done a great deal since but nor has he been far away and is one you could see enjoying a run at the top of the leaderboard at some point, or attracting the eye of your mate who has watched one round of golf all year and remembers thinking a man called Keith looked quite good. Get out. MIZE, Larry Masters form: Winner 1987

Augusta scoring average: 75.04

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2009 when opening with 67 to lie fourth Born in Augusta and won this in 1987, famously chipping in from the side of the 11th green to break Greg Norman's heart. Shame. Opened with a round of 70 in the rain-softened, November 2020 renewal, one of the most remarkable we've seen here all things considered, but nothing better than 77 in five subsequent spins. More importantly, the 87th Masters will be the final appearance for the '87 champion, who has struggled with a back issue for a while, largely one would think because he's almost at pensioner age. We wish him well. MOLINARI, Francesco Masters form: 30-MC-19-MC-50-33-20-5-MC-52-MC

Scoring average: 73.17

Sub-70 rounds: 4/36 A career in two halves so far, the dividing line his tee-shot to the 12th hole here in 2019. The repercussions were far greater than personal, paving the way for Tiger Woods to win his 15th major championship, but where Molinari is concerned that was the beginning of a serious regression after a famous, record-breaking 2018. None of this is to say that the shot itself specifically explains what's gone wrong since (injury and lifestyle changes among other things have also contributed) but had he hit the 12th green, he might well have won the Masters, and it seems unthinkable that his place in this year's Rome Ryder Cup team would be in any doubt. As it is, he's a long way short of elite level now, but there have been some encouraging signs lately and a run at making that side is still possible. What a thing it would be were it to begin here. MOORE, Taylor Masters form: Debutant Produced a stunning finish to win the Valspar, reward for some solid golf throughout this season and last. It means he's earned a late Masters invite and having decided to decline offers to play Augusta without one, this is a week he's waited a long time for. Four rounds should be the ambition. MORIKAWA, Collin Masters form: 44-18-5

Scoring average: 71.58

Sub-70 rounds: 2/12 Main issue might be that he hates the colour green, having taken on the role of golf's grumpy teenager during a cringeworthy Netflix scene with the Adidas apparel people. In fairness to Morikawa, while I personally adore the colour green, he's not in the best place for garb, is he. As for his Masters prospects, the obvious positive is that he's probably the finest iron player since Tiger Woods, so that's the first box ticked. The worry would be that as well as being totally unconvincing with the putter at the moment, his chipping at times has been an even bigger issue, one that cost him in Hawaii. Given that he does produce red-hot putting weeks it's his work around the green that worries me most (even if season-long stats are fine), but a closing 67 for fifth place last year kept his Augusta profile progressing in the right direction. Doesn't need much more.

Collin Morikawa

NA, Kevin Masters form: MC-MC-12-59-12-55-MC-46-13-12-14

Scoring average: 72.74

Sub-70 rounds: 5/38 Five Masters top-20s in a career spent punching above his weight, but yet to better 12th and that would have to be at the upper end of expectations. NIEMANN, Joaquin Masters form: MC-40-35

Scoring average: 73.90

Sub-70 rounds: 1/10 Played with Tiger Woods over the first 36 holes last year and as a two-ball following Paul Casey's withdrawal. Started really well to lie third after round one and still in there pitching at halfway only to shoot seven-over at the weekend. Could still develop into an Augusta contender given time, but gradual slide down the world rankings will soon gather pace unless something changes behind the scenes. Shot-shaping, in the mould of his mentor Garcia, makes him a player to be somewhat interested in around old-school courses like this (see: Riviera win), but plenty of guesswork involved. NOREN, Alex Masters form: MC-MC-62

Scoring average: 75.13

Sub-70 rounds: 0/8 Hard-working Swede went close to winning a few times late in 2022 and probably should've done in the Dunhill Links, when his usually reliable putter cooled at just the wrong time. Does depend a little on that club and his long-game has been shoddy lately, including in Austin where he'd previously gone really well. That all suggests he's unlikely to improve much on a terrible course record and is one to take on in three-balls. OLAZABAL, Jose Maria Masters form: Winner 1994, 1999

Scoring average: 73.60 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: None since a closing 66 for third in 2006 Did fabulously to make the cut in 2021 thanks to an under-par second round, the only time he's bettered 72 since 2015. Struggling to compete on the Champions Tour and early exit appears certain. OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Masters form: MC-MC-MC-2-MC-25-19-15-41-12-29-23-26-WD

Scoring average: 72.31

Sub-70 rounds: 8/45 Came within a whisker of a trends-thumping win in 2012, losing out to Bubba Watson in a play-off having been thoroughly unfortunate not to win in regulation play if you ask me, which you sort of did. Plenty of good efforts since but went WD-60-MC-MC in the majors last year and probably missed his chance to double his tally with a string of near-misses in 2021, especially as his elbow continues to be a problem. Came closest to LIV win when second in March event.

.@bubbawatson earns the No. 9 spot on our Top 10 Masters Moments list with his par save in a playoff at the 2012 Masters.



When his drive landed in the trees on 10, Watson shaped a jaw-dropping wedge shot onto the green clearing the way to his first major title.



📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/y0dBGITMS3 — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 3, 2020

PEREITA, Mito Masters form: Debutant Another LIV defector who might have to make the most of this Masters debut given the fact that he's slipped outside the world's top 50. Has made a good start to the year, hitting plenty of greens, and should have won the PGA Championship last May, where he was one good swing away from causing an upset. Reckon he's a bit of a sneaky one here although you'd worry about his putting on these slick greens. PIETERS, Thomas Masters form: 4-MC-MC

Scoring average: 74.13

Sub-70 rounds: 2/8 Fourth on debut and has all the tools to contend again despite struggling when generally in poor form last April. Finishes of 32nd and 33rd since switching to LIV go down as thoroughly underwhelming and there's absolutely no mistaking his motivation: Pieters never much fancied life on the PGA Tour and took the option which he felt made sense for his growing family. That to me suggests we've probably seen the best of him and almost certainly means no reprisal of his McIlroy partnership at the Ryder Cup. *Sad face* POSTON, JT Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 74.00

Sub-70 rounds: 0/2 Short-hitting, hot-putting southerner who could do with another 20 yards off the tee around here. Missed the cut on debut and makes no appeal on his return despite a good Match Play performance which came after he'd spent all week in the mix at the Valspar. One to watch with the following week in mind and a missed cut by one would do nicely. POTGIETER, Aldrich (a) Masters form: Debutant Won the Amateur Championship last year and added the African Amateur to begin this one. More recently dominated the prestigious Junior Invitational, winning by 10, then followed up in the Georgia Cup (beating Bennett), and is hugely promising. Was the second-youngest winner of the Amateur and, his 19th birthday still six months away, is very much living the dream at a young age. Worries me that the only other South Africans in the field are LIV lads. Someone look after him.

Aldrich Potgieter 🇿🇦 beat Sam Bennett 🇺🇸 5&4 in the Georgia Cup match on Sunday at The Golf Club of Georgia. The Amateur champions now lead the U.S. Amateur champions 14-11 in the series which has been running since 1998.

Info: https://t.co/5hr5T1qVSP pic.twitter.com/ldBj2xItPW — Amateur Golf Bible (@GolfBible) March 28, 2023

POWER, Seamus Masters form: 27

Scoring average: 73.00

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Among a cluster of potential Ryder Cup rookies after two PGA Tour wins since the summer of 2021. Both of those at a fairly low level but has produced at a much higher one and was 27th on his Masters debut, before taking ninth in the PGA and 12th in the US Open. Perhaps most encouragingly his performance here last year was based on quality ball-striking and he's one of those who will enjoy the fact he can get away with the odd wide from the tee. Were he to win we'd be drawing comparisons with Danny Willett and Charl Schwartzel, who both did so after similar first attempts, and can't be dismissed even if it still feels a bit much to ask. RAHM, Jon Masters form: 27-4-9-7-5-27

Scoring average: 70.75

Sub-70 rounds: 9/24 Masters recorded bookended with a pair 27ths, one as an amateur and the other, last year, at one of the lower points in a consistently fabulous career. Back then, his short-game had been a major issue (ranked 170th in SG: around the green) but now he's well inside the top 20 and there aren't many negatives beyond a lacklustre display in Austin, where his irons weren't always sharp. Before that had to withdraw from The PLAYERS due to a sickness bug so the last month hasn't gone to plan, but the previous six had and he's oh so comfortable here, having put together a run of 15 par-or-better rounds prior to 2022. He's yet to rank all that highly in greens hit at this course, which is so often key, but you do have to search around for any real semblance of a concern and I'm not sure that one really counts. Big man, big chance. REED, Patrick Masters form: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10-8-35

Scoring average: 72.09

Sub-70 rounds: 7/32 Revels in the role of pantomime villain as he again displayed with a fabulous final round in Dubai, where he was pipped by McIlroy. Beat the latter to win the Masters in 2018 when every American in town was cheering on the Northern Irishman, and has continued to play well here since without ever really threatening, which has generally been the story in majors since he failed to capitalise on a strong position in the 2020 US Open. Unlike some of his LIV Golf pals he's well versed in being the one nobody wants to win so couldn't rule out a big go at this at a big price, despite fairly modest form in the main. And if he doesn't win, he could always sue the other players.

Patrick Reed after winning the Masters

ROSE, Justin Masters form: 39-22-5-36-20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23-7-MC

Scoring average: 71.81

Sub-70 rounds: 14/64 Twice a runner-up at Augusta and was understandably delighted to qualify with victory at Pebble Beach, keeping alive a run of consecutive appearances which stretches back to 2011. Disappointed last year but better judged on 2021 share of seventh when, for the fourth time, he was the early pacesetter – throw in top-fives at the same stage in four other appearances and he's been extremely lucrative to follow in the first-round leader market. Sixth in The PLAYERS and 13th in last year's US PGA his best form bar winning and certainly wouldn't be a surprise were he to put his experience to use and get right in the mix. Will likely embroider Mastercard and/or Bonobos logo into green jacket should he get his hands on one, and 100% will be pictured wearing it on the school run. Rosey! What's he like. SARGENT, Gordon (a) Masters form: Debutant Top-ranked amateur who is talked about in the way that only a handful of young golfers are talked about. You know the ones – Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler and so on. Admittedly there's some survivor bias here as I'm sure I've forgotten all the can't-miss-kids who did in fact miss. This one won't. Flash Gordon? Sargent major? A burst safety valve when paired with Tom 'The Tank Engine' Kim? As the ageless Paul Rudd once said, things are about to get wild. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Masters form: 50-2-17-3-MC

Scoring average: 71.39

Sub-70 rounds: 5/18 Boasts an almost palindromic set of Augusta form figures and was a major disappointment last year, before going on to finally get back in the winners' circle a couple of months later. Contended in 2021 (second entering the final round) and was one of those whose final-round move could've denied Woods in 2019, so undoubtedly has the profile of a Masters champion even if nobody is exactly sure what it is he's good at, except golf. Main gripe would be that he hasn't contended this season, not late on at least, but perhaps that kind of quiet preparation is exactly what he needs to make the leap and he did at least reach the quarter-finals of the Match Play. Military in both haircut and precision and we know what to expect. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Masters form: 19-18-1

Scoring average: 70.58

Sub-70 rounds: 3/12 Zen-like god of golf who seldom makes a mistake and is so good at playing the percentages (first in bogey avoidance), as well as boasting the ability to correct things quickly if he does run into trouble (first in bounce back). That's some kind of formula and helps explain a fine record here including a dominant win at the third time of asking, that chip-in at the third hole on Sunday setting him up to fend them off from the front. Since watching the Netflix documentary I can't help but wonder what charmingly inoffensive gripe about his lovely wife Meredith he's explaining to Ted Scott in between shots of enormous magnitude and it's that demeanour which will help him cope with the difficult task of defending this title. Spieth almost did and he should make a good go of it too, although the Champions Dinner will be awks, won't it? 'Yes, Mr Reed, everyone's menu says exactly the same thing.'

SCHWARTZEL, Charl Masters form: 30-1-50-25-MC-38-MC-3-MC-MC-25-26-10

Scoring average: 72.34

Sub-70 rounds: 8/44 Won this with four birdies in a row the year McIlroy collapsed and has since added a couple more top-10s, including last year. Had he not messed around with a silly hat and a golf ball nobody else uses then perhaps he'd have won a second major, although he did win LIV Not-in-London which basically counts. SCOTT, Adam Masters form: 9-23-MC-33-27-27-25-MC-18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34-54-48

Scoring average: 72.53

Sub-70 rounds: 13/80 Remains the only Australian to have won the Masters and did so in dramatic fashion, holing a putt in the rain to beat the now-disgraced Angel Cabrera in a play-off. Mmm Adam Scott in the rain. Has been mediocre here more recently, failing to break 70 in his last 10 rounds and without a top-10 since 2017, but does have the benefit of Steve Williams back on the bag just as was the case on that wonderful weekend 10 years ago. Will need to make a fairly big difference as he's not been a factor so far this year and still looks like he'll always miss from five feet.

Adam Scott won the Masters in 2013

SINGH, Vijay Masters form: 39-17-MC-24-1-18-7-6-6-5-8-13-14-30-MC-MC-27-38-37-54-MC-MC-49-MC-WD-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.22

Sub-70 rounds: None since 2006 Last made the cut in 2018 and has since carded three rounds of 80 from seven, and nothing better than 75. That tells us what to expect although it should be said that this notoriously hard worker produced one of his better Champions Tour efforts last time out. Still, if your three-ball selection loses to him, they've probably played quite badly. It happens. SMITH, Cameron Masters form: 55-5-51-2-10-3

Scoring average: 71.38

Sub-70 rounds: 9/24 Blemish-free record includes four top-10s in his last five, three of them top-fives, and was the one asking questions of Scheffler early on last year. Went on to capture the Open Championship at St Andrews, both courses playing to his strengths in some way, and has won a couple of times since controversial post-Open switch to LIV Golf. By no means a spectacular start to the season but while some players from his circuit might have benefited from more golf, he does go well fresh and came into this after a month off last year. Must be considered the most likely of the LIV brigade and a genuine title threat providing wrist injury isn't significant. SPIETH, Jordan Masters form: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46-3-MC

Scoring average: 70.71

Sub-70 rounds: 10/34 Golden Child who was beaten by a grand total of two players across his first three Masters appearances, gamely in 2014 and then painfully in 2016, when gifting an opportunity which Danny Willett grabbed with both hands. Dominant winner in 2015 of course and twice third since but both from off the pace and does have questions to answer in the mix now, having missed several short putts at Bay Hill and then lost the Valspar with one wild swipe off the 16th tee. Overall profile is encouraging and you sense he feels full of confidence, but it's almost six years since he beat the best players in the world to win a tournament. That being said, it will happen again, and there's no place more likely than Augusta, where his golfing IQ is invaluable and where he probably would've won again two years ago had he made a putt. Bound to be very popular.

OTD 2015 ➡ Jordan Spieth wins The Masters and claims his first major win 👏 pic.twitter.com/XD1QqCzVDO — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 12, 2022

STALLINGS, Scott Masters form: 27-MC

Scoring average: 74.17

Sub-70 rounds: 0/6 Three-time PGA Tour winner early on in his career but it's nine years since his second Masters start. Had done well when 27th on debut and iron play a strength when on-song, though is without a top-10 finish this season and qualified because of how he played last summer. STRAKA, Sepp Masters form: 30

Scoring average: 73.25

Sub-70 rounds: 0/4 Honda Classic winner in 2022 and that's often been a good source of major winners, albeit not necessarily this one. Should've doubled up either at Southwind or in the Sanderson Farms or possibly both (although that would've been trebling up, I admit), but hasn't yet found the consistency he'll need to play Ryder Cup golf in September. Did OK on debut though and approach play is a strength when firing, so could pick up place money in top continental European market. SVENSSON, Adam Masters form: Debutant Broke through to win the RSM Classic prior to Christmas and has produced plenty of good golf since, notably when ninth at Riviera and 13th at Sawgrass. Also showed up at the Match Play where his putter was the only thing preventing him from reaching the knockout stages, his approach play and work around the green both outstanding over three days. More of that and he could surprise a few without looking a likely winner in what's in fact his first major start anywhere. THEEGALA, Sahith Masters form: Debutant The people's rookie of the year having been unfortunate in Phoenix and then made a complete mess of the 18th hole of the Travelers when seemingly poised to win. Captured hearts and minds along the way, his demeanour as big a factor as his style of play, and got a taste of things this big when sat inside the top 10 at halfway in the Open. St Andrews and Augusta share things in common while his obvious liking for an old-school, dog-legged course is another reason to believe he could be the sort to take to this at the first time of asking, especially having struck the ball so well in Austin. Could just be one of the stories of the week.

Just a handful of sleeps until the first divot on the range. 😍 Hear from PING Pro @SRTheegala a week out from his first appearance at #TheMasters. 💚 pic.twitter.com/E45u8OVlqB — PING Golf Europe (@PINGTourEurope) March 30, 2023

THOMAS, Justin Masters form: 39-22-17-12-4-21-8

Scoring average: 71.54

Sub-70 rounds: 7/28 My selection for this in 2022. And 2021. Oh, wait, and 2020. And 2019. And 2018. Surely I didn't tip him in 2017, but I can't remember. Anyway, IT WOULD BE FAIR TO SAY I THINK HE'S AN IDEAL MASTERS CANDIDATE WOULDN'T IT. Yes, it would, and while his form coming in isn't as encouraging as it has been (he's just dropped outside the world's top 10 as a result), we are compensated with his biggest price in many years. Seven of his last 20 rounds at Augusta have been under-par and last year he opened with a 76 and still finished eighth, finally cracking the greens (was Bones a big help in that regard?). Also worth saying that he's won a second major since last playing at Augusta so there are loads of positives for those with the required patience, especially as he's as sharp as ever around the green and ranks first for the season. Approach play has dropped a level but not enough to convince me of a problem just yet, and while quiet, he's been no worse than 25th in all bar one start this season. Plenty of upside for the two-time PGA champ. VARNER III, Harold Masters form: 23

Scoring average: 72.75

Sub-70 rounds: 1/4 Entered the top 50 in the world after winning the 2022 Saudi International, but exited it after finishing down the field in defence of that title. Did everything well here last year but doesn't appear to be playing to the same standards this time around. WATSON, Bubba Masters form: 20-42-38-1-50-1-38-37-MC-5-12-57-26-39

Scoring average: 72.15

Sub-70 rounds: 12/54 Weeping winner in 2012 after that wedge from trees beside the 10th fairway. Defended his title two years later, fending off a young Spieth, and has made 13 cuts in 14 appearances so far. That record may be tested having only recently returned from almost a year on the sidelines but he's always been a feel player so perhaps he'll make the weekend once more.

A lifetime of work to earn a place in history. #BringYourBest pic.twitter.com/ASJNSNrtI5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 28, 2023

WEIR, Mike Masters form: 28-27-24-1-MC-5-11-20-17-46-43-MC-MC-MC-44-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-51-MC-MC

Scoring average: 73.81

Sub-70 rounds: 6/70 Sole Canadian winner whose only recent cut made here came in November 2020. Some good form on the Champions Tour including when second in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship but not likely to be a factor in any relevant market. WILLETT, Danny Masters form: 38-1-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-12

Scoring average: 72.67

Sub-70 rounds: 3/24 Use of the royal we continues to amaze and inspire but had nobody else to blame for a heavy-handed chip and putt(s) which cost him the Fortinet Championship at the start of the season. Disappointment aside that's one of several hints that his game is in tidy shape at the moment so with two top-25s in his last three Masters appearances, the opportunistic 2016 champion is a potential each-way candidate at a course he knows well, where he's twice led the field in scrambling, and where he was the best putter a year ago. Some will like his top Englishman claims without Casey, Westwood and Poulter, too. Sessions. WISE, Aaron Masters form: 17

Scoring average: 70.25

Sub-70 rounds: 2/4 On the verge of joining Alton Towers on the list of big disappointments as it's approaching five years since he won his one and only PGA Tour title, later going on to finish sixth in a WGC. Played a lot of good golf last season and often on tricky courses but has been very poor since the turn of the year despite seemingly having figured out how to putt. Still young and there's still time, but hard to make a case for despite a good Masters debut in 2019. WOODLAND, Gary Masters form: 24-WD-26-MC-MC-MC-32-MC-40-MC

Scoring average: 73.66

Sub-70 rounds: 2/29 Yet to better 24th place on debut, when he looked like a player who could develop into an Augusta candidate. Maybe his preferred left-to-right ball-flight is part of the problem and has long been unconvincing on the greens, making this an unlikely place to win for the first time since the 2019 US Open, which by the way is his way into this field. Does continue to hint at a big performance somewhere but probably not here. WOODS, Tiger Masters form: 41-MC-1-8-18-5-1-1-15-22-1-3-2-2-6-4-4-40-4-17-32-1-38-47

Scoring average: 70.96 since 1996

Sub-70 rounds: 26/90 since 1996 List of career achievements so extensive that making the cut here last year can't exactly feature towards the top of it, but my what an effort it was to open 71-74 and sit inside the top 20 heading into the weekend. Remember, that was his first official start since the 2020 Masters, and given his physical condition Augusta was always going to be a real challenge. Perhaps that kind of performance is what we should now expect: the iron will to get to the weekend, without the conditioning to advance much further, as we saw when he was forced to withdraw after three rounds of the PGA Championship. Swing looked really good on his sole start this year, when shooting two nice rounds at Riviera, and it won't surprise anyone if he forces us to get carried away at some point over those first two rounds. As I've long said, where Tiger is concerned, we don't need to go making predictions based on nothing more than a speculative view of his health. Just watch, hope and cherish the fact that he's still standing, still able to make a golf ball do exactly as its told, still able to draw eyeballs to a sport which may never see his kind again.

YOUNG, Cameron Masters form: MC

Scoring average: 77.00

Sub-70 rounds: 0/2 Put a lot into qualifying for this as a PGA Tour rookie last year and when it came, his game had seemingly hit the skids. Didn't last long as he went 3-2-3 after missing the cut with a pair of 77s, so it'll be interesting to find out more as to whether the course was as much to blame. One of the best drivers of a ball there is and St Andrews effort bodes well, as does an underrated short-game, so it's reasonable to expect much better following run to the final of the WGC-Match Play. That was his first week with new caddie Paul Tesori, who has played a big part in Webb Simpson's major-winning career, so there are parallels with the defending champion. Would like to have seen him win something though. ZALATORIS, Will Masters form: 2-6

Scoring average: 70.50

Sub-70 rounds: 2/8 Runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama before he was even a proper PGA Tour member and came back to confirm a love for the layout when sixth thanks to a final-round 67. Interesting that he's putted well on both visits, which meant that his trademark iron play didn't even have to fire last year – he ranked 40th of the 52 players who made the cut. Returns a winner and has been working backwards from Augusta owing to an injury which forced him to miss the Presidents Cup. It's been a mixed bag this year but no real surprise if he produces his best performance of the campaign exactly when he wants to given his record in majors (MC-6-2-8-MC-WD-6-2-2-28).