First-round tee-times

The draw for the first round will be released on Tuesday.

How to watch the Masters

TV coverage is available in the UK live on Sky Sports Golf.

Live action begins at 2pm on Thursday, when viewers will be able to followed a featured group via the main channel or press red to watch groups come through holes four, five and six.

As the first round progresses, coverage of Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes is anticipated, all via the red button as well as the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The full live broadcast begins at 7pm UK time, with global coverage under way an hour later.

As in previous years, coverage is limited until this window opens at 8pm, but recent renewals have seen far more extensive coverage offered before that time than had been the case.

The Masters: Guide to TV coverage

Sky Sports Golf begin their coverage at 5pm on Monday, which runs all the way through to the end of the week.

Monday

1700-1900 - On the Range

1900-2200 - Live from The Masters

Tuesday

1400-2200 - Live from The Masters

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Wednesday

1400-1900 - Live from The Masters

1900-2230 - Par-3 contest

Red button - 1400-1600 On the Range

Thursday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16

Friday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 & 16

Saturday

0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast

1500-1930 - Live Masters build-up

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16

Sunday

0800-1100 - Masters Breakfast

1500-1830 - Live Masters build-up

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four live

Red button (timings may vary) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4, 5 & 6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15 & 16