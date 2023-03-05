Henley to beat Couples & Noren (1336 BST)

Fred Couples has dazzled around Augusta National many a time and he looks in a better place physically for his latest go, but 4/1 is plenty short enough for a three-ball with two really solid PGA Tour players.

That leaves RUSSELL HENLEY and Alex Noren in an effective head-to-head, and in terms of their course form and suitability, it's no contest. Henley, from Georgia, absolutely loves it here. So far Noren has not.

Henley missed the cut on his 2013 debut but has since made five from five, all of them ending in top-30 finishes. His worst round one score across six appearances is 73 and he boasts a dozen rounds of par or better.

His quality approach play and solid off-the-tee game have clearly married up well with Augusta and, having played well and been unfortunate to be eliminated in the group stage of the Match Play after a top-20 at Sawgrass, he arrives in form.

Noren finally showed something in Texas last week but continued to drive the ball poorly. Key though is his record at Augusta: eight rounds, seven of them over-par, a best of 72, and an average of more than 75.

Henley's average is over 2.5 shots lower despite a second-round 81 on debut. Since then he's been solid every time and more of that will do, for the three-ball bet at least.

Oosthuizen to beat Meronk & Kisner (1348)

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN is, like so many LIV golfers, quite difficult to weigh up. But what we do know is that he was runner-up on his new tour a couple of starts ago and that, combined with a fine record in the Masters, is enough to sway me here.

Before last year's withdrawal, Oosthuizen had been on a run of consistent displays at Augusta, and he averages just over 72. Seven times he's shot par or better on Thursday. That sort of score would give him a really good chance of winning this three-ball.

Kevin Kisner's form has been miserable for a long time now. He's driving the ball short and inaccurately, didn't get far at the Match Play, and hasn't produced what you'd call competitive golf since his very first appearance of the year.

His Augusta record is similarly regressive so I rate Adrian Meronk the biggest threat to Oosthuizen. The Pole is making his debut but has the right kind of game for the course, especially with his short-game looking sharp. However, inexperience puts him at a disadvantage and, at the prices, the vote has to go to Oosthuizen.

Power to beat Watson & Fernandez de Oliveira (1448)

I won't waste much time here because bet365 and BoyleSports appear to be the only firms to have priced up this three-ball. I'm sure I remember a time when all groups were offered in this small-field major, but perhaps I misremember.

Anyway, those who can back Power at odds-against are advised to. He made an excellent debut here last year, has a good game for the course, has been playing well, and reports from practise suggest that's continued into this week.

With an amateur and a back-from-injury LIV player to beat, he looks a value favourite. Yes, Bubba Watson is a two-time Masters champion, which is helping to hold the price up. But he's not yet been competitive in three LIV Golf starts and I expect his lack of sharpness will be exposed.