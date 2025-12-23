Menu icon
Stephen Bunting takes on James Hurrell in the 2025/26 World Darts Championship. View our match preview, full form analysis, and details on the Sky Bet 50/1 sign-up offer for new customers. 18+ T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Stephen Bunting v James Hurrell - Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

As the Christmas turkey begins to settle and focus shifts from festive family gatherings to the high-stakes drama of the Alexandra Palace, one of the most intriguing third-round clashes is set for Saturday, 27th December.

The "People’s Champion" Stephen Bunting takes on the tournament's current giant-killer, James Hurrell. With a massive offer on the table for Bunting to progress, we dive into the stats, the form, and the narrative behind this post-Christmas humdinger.

Stephen Bunting: The Resurgence of 'The Bullet'

For Stephen Bunting, 2025 has been a year of total resurgence. Since switching to his now-famous gold darts and embracing a more aggressive scoring style, the St Helens man has become a fixture at the business end of major tournaments.

Bunting’s journey so far this December has been a testament to his mental fortitude. He survived a genuine scare in his first-round tie against Sebastian Bialecki, where he averaged a staggering 119 in the opening set before winning a tense tie-break. He followed that up on December 20th with a clinical 3-0 dispatching of Nitin Kumar.

Currently ranked World Number 4, Bunting is no longer a dark horse; he is a legitimate contender for the Sid Waddell Trophy. You can check his full tournament stats on the official PDC website.

James Hurrell: The Underdog Who Refuses to Bark

If Bunting is the established star, James Hurrell is the man currently rewriting his own script. Hurrell’s second-round victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode remains the highlight of the championship so far.

Hurrell produced a "mental reset" in that match that saw him average 115 in the second set, eventually hitting ten 180s—the highest individual total in a single match at the 2025/26 World Championship heading into the Christmas break. Speaking after the win, "Hillbilly" was adamant: "I can beat anyone, to be fair."

The Tactical Battle: Key Factors

  • The Format: The third round moves to a Best of 7 Sets format. This favours Bunting’s experience over the longer distance.
  • Scoring Power: While Hurrell hit 10 maximums in his last outing, Bunting’s consistency on the Treble 20 is statistically superior over the course of the 2025 season.
  • The Crowd: Bunting is arguably the most popular player in the PDC. Expect the Ally Pally to be singing his name from the first leg.

The Verdict

While James Hurrell’s run has been magnificent, he is running into a Stephen Bunting who is playing with the focus of a man who believes his name is on the trophy. Bunting’s ability to find 140s and 180s at will puts immense pressure on his opponent's throw—a pressure that eventually caused even a veteran like Van Duijvenbode to crumble.

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

