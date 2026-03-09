Sky Bet's most popular multis at the Cheltenham Festival Day 1

Cheltenham Day One: Turn £1 into £50 in Free Multiples with Sky Bet

The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is a sensory overload. The "Cheltenham Roar" at 1:30 pm marks the end of months of anticipation and the start of four days of world-class racing. To help you navigate the card, Sky Bet has launched a heavyweight "Bet & Get" offer specifically designed for those who love the thrill of an accumulator.

By placing a single £1 qualifying bet, you can unlock £50 in free bets to use across the week’s racing multiples. Here is how to secure the bonus and a look at the trebles currently trending with the punters.

How to Claim: The £1 to £50 Path

This offer is a "New Customer" exclusive, so if you have never held an account with Sky Bet (or their sister sites like Sky Vegas or Sky Casino), you are in the prime position to capitalise.

Register: Sign up via the “£50 in free bets when you place a £1 bet” promotion.

Sign up via the “£50 in free bets when you place a £1 bet” promotion. Deposit: Add a minimum of £5 to your account.

Add a minimum of £5 to your account. Qualify: Place your very first bet of at least £1 on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

Place your very first bet of at least £1 on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. The Reward: Receive five £10 free bet tokens earmarked specifically for multiples.

The Multiples Rule: These tokens must be used on doubles, trebles, or larger accumulators. It is the perfect setup for attacking the high-odds trebles currently popular on the site.

Popular Day One Trebles

Because your free bets must be used on multiples, we have rounded up the five most popular trebles currently being built on the Sky Bet site. These focus on the "Bankers" of the opening day.

Treble Name Selections Odds The Elite Triple Kopek Des Bordes, Old Park Star, Lossiemouth 22/1 The Irish-Anglo Mix Mighty Park, Kopek Des Bordes, Lossiemouth 28/1 The Henderson Standard Old Park Star, Lulamba, Lossiemouth 22/1 The Future Stars Old Park Star, Kopek Des Bordes, The New Lion 28/1

Why the Punters are Backing These Picks

If you are wondering why these names keep appearing, the latest Timeform verdicts tell the story:

Old Park Star (Supreme): Rated 155p, he is the clear standard-setter. Devastating when winning by 18 lengths at Haydock.

Rated 155p, he is the clear standard-setter. Devastating when winning by 18 lengths at Haydock. Lulamba (Arkle): Tops the figures with a 162p rating. Experience beating older horses in the Game Spirit gives him a tactical edge.

Tops the figures with a 162p rating. Experience beating older horses in the Game Spirit gives him a tactical edge. Kopek Des Bordes (Arkle): Last year’s Supreme winner. His potential is massive (150P), and Willie Mullins remains extremely confident.

Last year’s Supreme winner. His potential is massive (150P), and Willie Mullins remains extremely confident. Lossiemouth (Champion Hurdle): Seeking a phenomenal Festival 4-timer. She is unbeaten at Cheltenham and as clinical as they come.

Managing Your Free Bets

With five separate £10 free bet tokens, a smart strategy is to use two or three tokens on the "market leaders" trebles shown above, and then use your remaining tokens to build your own "Longshot Treble."

Please gamble responsibly. All odds are correct at the time of writing and are subject to change. Free bet tokens expire 7 days after they are credited. 18+.