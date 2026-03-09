Get Kopek Des Bordes at 60/1 to win the Arkle when you join Paddy Power - Cheltenham Free Bets

Arkle showdown: Why Kopek Des Bordes could be the one to beat Lulamba at Cheltenham

The Arkle Challenge Trophy often serves up one of the most compelling clashes of the Cheltenham Festival, and this year’s renewal looks set to revolve around two exceptional young chasers.

Lulamba arrives with an unbeaten record over fences and already boasts victories at both Grade 1 and Grade 2 level, while Kopek Des Bordes brings the prestige of being last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner and one of the most naturally talented jumpers of his generation.

It’s a fascinating match-up between proven chasing experience and raw star quality, and while Lulamba’s résumé over fences commands plenty of respect, there are strong reasons to believe Kopek Des Bordes could come out on top.

Supreme winner with star potential

Few novice hurdlers made a bigger impact last season than Kopek Des Bordes. Trained by Willie Mullins, he announced himself as a top-class prospect with a dominant display at Leopardstown before going on to land the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

In that race he travelled powerfully throughout and showed both speed and determination to assert late on. It was a performance that marked him out as one of the most exciting young horses in training — and crucially, it proved he can deliver his best on the biggest stage at Cheltenham.

A devastating chasing debut

Connections wasted little time sending Kopek Des Bordes over fences this season, and his debut at Navan suggested the transition could elevate him to another level. Despite returning from a seven-month break, he cruised to a 13-length victory, travelling strongly throughout before pulling clear from the second-last fence.

Given the ease of that success, it’s entirely plausible that we have not yet seen the best of him as a chaser. His big, powerful physique is perfectly suited to the larger obstacles, and the improvement he can make from that first outing is a frightening prospect for his rivals.

Untapped improvement

That possibility of improvement is a major factor when comparing him with Lulamba. Lulamba has been brilliant in his three chase wins this season, but he has already shown a large portion of his hand. Kopek Des Bordes, by contrast, has only one chase run on his record, leaving significant scope for progress as he gains more experience over fences.

A natural two-mile star

The Arkle demands not just accurate jumping but also top-class speed and cruising ability. Even as a hurdler, Kopek Des Bordes was renowned for the way he tanked through the early stages before quickening clear. That high cruising speed was a key weapon in his Supreme success and could prove equally effective in the fast-run environment of an Arkle.

Verdict

Lulamba’s unbeaten chasing record and proven Grade-level form make him an obvious contender, but the Arkle has a long history of being won by exceptional talents who take a big leap forward. Kopek Des Bordes fits that mould perfectly. With a Supreme victory already in the book and the potential for significant improvement still untapped, he looks ready to rise to the occasion once again.

