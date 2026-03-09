Sky Bet Free Bets for Cheltenham Festival Day 1 - Full run down

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer: Bet £20 Get £60 + Lulamba 60/1 Top 3 Special

The Cheltenham Festival begins with a blockbuster opening day, featuring a superb card that includes the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Arkle Challenge Trophy, and the feature race of the afternoon, the Champion Hurdle.

It’s also the point in the racing calendar when bookmakers roll out some of their biggest promotions, and Sky Bet are offering several incentives for punters looking to get involved in the Festival action. Among the highlights are a Bet £20 Get £60 offer on racing, and a standout special: Lulamba at 60/1 to finish in the top three in the Arkle.

How the Sky Bet Cheltenham Offers Work

Sky Bet have several promotions available for the opening day. New customers can take advantage of a Bet £20 Get £60 offer on racing, giving punters additional betting power across the card. There’s also a Bet £1 Get £50 offer specifically for multiples, providing a boost for those building accumulators.

Lulamba Looks One of the Leading Arkle Contenders

Lulamba has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting novice chasers in Britain. Unbeaten in three starts over fences, including Graded wins at Sandown and Newbury, he travels strongly and jumps efficiently. Having finished runner-up in last season’s Triumph Hurdle, the Cheltenham track holds no fears for him.

The Main Threat: Kopek Des Bordes

The biggest challenge could come from Kopek Des Bordes, the Willie Mullins-trained Supreme winner. He produced a highly impressive 13-length victory on his chasing debut at Navan. It sets up a fascinating clash between Lulamba’s proven form and Kopek Des Bordes’ huge potential.

Why the Lulamba Top 3 Offer Stands Out

Sky Bet’s 60/1 offer for Lulamba to finish in the top three adds a unique safety net. Given his consistency and perfect record over fences, finishing in the frame appears well within reach, even if a rival proves slightly stronger on the day. For a £1 stake, it represents significant value.

Day 1 Still Revolves Around the Champion Hurdle

While the Arkle promises a thrilling novice clash, the centrepiece remains the Champion Hurdle. Sky Bet’s range of offers gives bettors plenty of ways to get involved, whether focusing on the novice races or saving their bonus bets for the feature championship event.

