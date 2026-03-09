Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Bet £20 Get £60 Cheltenham Free Bets and how to use them

The Complete Day One Cheltenham Survival Guide: How to Turn £20 into a Full Day’s Action

The roar of the Cheltenham crowd is the perfect antidote to the long wait through the winter. As Day One of the Festival dawns, the excitement is palpable, but navigating a full seven-race card can often be a daunting prospect for your betting bankroll.

That is precisely where a 'Bet £20, Get 6 x £10 in Free Bets' offer comes into its own. By placing your initial £20 qualifying stake on the opening race, you immediately unlock a £10 free bet for every subsequent race on the card. You get the enjoyment of having a live interest in every single contest on Tuesday, all for an initial outlay of just £20.

Using Timeform's expert analysis, here is a race-by-race guide on how to play your card and deploy those free bets throughout the afternoon.

Race 1: The Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The Play: Your £20 Qualifying Bet

To unlock your afternoon of free bets, you need to stake your £20 cash here. Nicky Henderson has an incredible pedigree in this race, having previously unleashed the likes of Altior, Shishkin, and Constitution Hill.

Timeform suggests Old Park Star (7/4) could be cut from the exact same cloth. This fluent-jumping six-year-old boasts winning form at Cheltenham and looked exceptional when quickening away from a useful field at Haydock. While Mighty Park and Talk The Talk present a stern challenge, Old Park Star is a phenomenal prospect to get your Festival off to a flying start and secure your free bets for the rest of the day.

Race 2: The Arkle Challenge Trophy

The Play: Free Bet 1 (£10)

With your first free bet safely in your account, it is time for the heavyweight clash of the novices. This is a straight shootout between the brilliant Lulamba (11/8) and last year's Supreme winner, Kopek Des Bordes.

Lulamba gets the Timeform nod here. He has already proven himself as a top-class novice chaser with two Graded victories under his belt. Kopek Des Bordes is a superstar, but with only one run over fences to his name, Lulamba’s superior jumping experience could be the deciding factor.

Race 3: McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap (Fred Winter)

The Play: Free Bet 2 (£10)

Handicaps are notoriously tricky, making them the perfect place to deploy a free bet rather than risking your own cash. Timeform fancies Winston Junior (13/2) to repeat the stable's previous big-handicap success at Cheltenham.

In a wide-open 24-runner field, he offers brilliant value.

Race 4: Ultima Handicap Chase

The Play: Free Bet 3 (£10)

The Ultima is one of the few Cheltenham races where the British runners regularly dominate. The Greenall & Guerriero stable looks to hold all the aces this year, fielding both the 9/2 favourite Jagwar and the slightly bigger-priced Iroko (7/1).

Timeform gives Iroko the edge at the forecast odds - with better prices likely available for Iroko. He is a high-class operator, and taking the 7/1 with your free bet offers a highly lucrative return without the associated risk of a brutal 3m 1f handicap chase.

Race 5: The Champion Hurdle

The Play: Free Bet 4 (£10)

The feature race of the day has been blown wide open by several high-profile absentees, leaving the door firmly ajar for a mare to claim the crown.

Willie Mullins’ Lossiemouth (9/4) is the selection. She is seeking a phenomenal fourth Cheltenham Festival victory, and Timeform notes that the application of first-time cheekpieces could provide the extra edge needed to see off the brilliant Gordon Elliott-trained Brighterdaysahead.

Race 6: The Sun Racing Plate

The Play: Free Bet 5 (£10)

Dan Skelton is a master at targeting these Cheltenham handicaps, and Madara (9/2) looks to be his main weapon for the Racing Plate. Arriving on the back of a very eye-catching second at Kempton five weeks ago, this race will have been the ultimate target for a long time. With refitted cheekpieces, he is a massive player.

Race 7: The Challenge Cup

The Play: Free Bet 6 (£10)

The final race of Day One is an absolute marathon. Paul Nolan’s Iceberg Theory (17/2) fits the bill perfectly. This son of Flemensfirth comes here fresh, unexposed, and ready to improve again. Backing him to bring the curtain down on Tuesday is a fantastic way to conclude your card, hopefully adding a final cash return to your balance.

All prices correct at time of writing