Betfair's most popular multiples for Cheltenham Festival Day 1

Cheltenham Day One: The Most Popular Trebles & How to Claim Betfair’s £30 Multiples Bonus

The wait is almost over. As the tapes go up for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the legendary "Cheltenham Roar" will signal the start of four days of relentless action. For many punters, Day One is all about the "Banker" multiples—the high-calibre horses expected to dominate the opening card.

To help you get involved, Betfair has launched a new, streamlined offer for the Festival: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets. This is specifically designed for those who want to turn a small stake into a major return by stringing together the day’s best prospects.

How to Claim: The £10 to £30 Multiples Path

This offer is a New Customer exclusive. It provides you with three separate "free swings" at a big-priced accumulator or treble.

Sign Up: Open a new Betfair Sportsbook account.

Deposit: Add a minimum of £10 using a Debit Card, Pay by Bank, or Apple Pay (e-wallets excluded).

Qualify: Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

The Reward: Once settled, you will be awarded 3 x £10 free bets specifically for Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders.

Trending Day One Multiples: The Popular Picks

With your free bets in hand, here are the trebles currently seeing the most action on the Betfair Sportsbook:

Treble Name Selections Odds The Cheltenham Multi Old Park Star, Kopek Des Bordes, Lossiemouth 22/1 The Nicky Henderson Multi Old Park Star, Lulamba, Manlaga 55/1 The Green and Gold Multi Mighty Park, Saratoga, Jagwar 100/1 The Paul Townend Multi Kopek Des Bordes, Lossiemouth, Leader D'allier 90/1

Build your Day One Trebles with £30 in Free Bets

Timeform Insight: Why These Horses?

The latest Timeform data suggests these selections aren't just popular; they are high-quality:

Old Park Star (Supreme): Rated as a potentially elite novice who showed incredible quickening power at Haydock.

Rated as a potentially elite novice who showed incredible quickening power at Haydock. Lossiemouth (Champion Hurdle): Seeking a Festival four-timer. She is the class act of the race, sharpened further by the addition of cheekpieces.

Seeking a Festival four-timer. She is the class act of the race, sharpened further by the addition of cheekpieces. Lulamba (Arkle): Preferred by many for his superior experience over fences, having already secured dual Graded wins this season.

Preferred by many for his superior experience over fences, having already secured dual Graded wins this season. Madara (Racing Plate): A plot horse for the Skelton yard who arrives fresh for his main target.

Strategic Use of Your 3 Free Bets

With three separate £10 tokens, you have a perfect opportunity to diversify your strategy:

The Banker: Use one token on the 22/1 Cheltenham Multi for a strong chance of a healthy return.

Use one token on the 22/1 Cheltenham Multi for a strong chance of a healthy return. The Trainer Play: Use the second on the 55/1 Henderson Multi to follow the stable in form.

Use the second on the 55/1 Henderson Multi to follow the stable in form. The Longshot: Use the final £10 on a play like the 100/1 Green and Gold Multi. A £10 free bet would return £1,000 (minus the stake).

