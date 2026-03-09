Paddy Power's most popular Cheltenham Festival multiples for day 1

Cheltenham Day One: Turn £10 into £60 in Free Multiples with Paddy Power

The wait is finally over. The "Cheltenham Roar" is about to erupt, and while the atmosphere at Prestbury Park is unmatched, the action in the betting ring is just as fierce. If you’re looking to attack the opening day with a series of accumulators, Paddy Power has stepped up with one of the biggest "Bet & Get" offers of the Festival.

By placing a single £10 qualifying bet, you unlock £60 in free bets specifically for multiples, bet builders, and accumulators. Here is your roadmap to claiming the bonus and a look at the trebles the public is jumping on.

How to Claim: The £10 to £60 Blueprint

This is a New Customer exclusive. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to open a Paddy Power account, a 600% bonus for Cheltenham is hard to beat.

The Register: Open a new account using the promo code YHRCHW .

Open a new account using the promo code . The Deposit: Deposit a minimum of £10 via Pay by Bank, Debit Card, or Apple Pay (e-wallets excluded).

Deposit a minimum of £10 via Pay by Bank, Debit Card, or Apple Pay (e-wallets excluded). The Qualifier: Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater on any Cheltenham market.

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater on any Cheltenham market. The Reward: Once settled, you’ll receive 6x £10 free bet tokens.

The Multiples Catch: These tokens are specifically for Bet Builders, Accumulators, or Multiples—perfect for attacking Tuesday's card.

Trending Day One Trebles at Paddy Power

Paddy Power's prices are offering some extra "juice" on specific combinations. Here are the most popular trebles currently being backed:

Treble Name Selections Odds The Banker Treble Old Park Star, Kopek Des Bordes, Lossiemouth 22.36/1 The Irish Invasion Mighty Park, Kopek Des Bordes, Lossiemouth 31.34/1 The Henderson Powerhouse Old Park Star, Lulamba, Lossiemouth 23.53/1 The Alternative Big Three Old Park Star, Kopek Des Bordes, The New Lion 29.47/1

The Timeform Verdict: Why These Horses?

The latest data from Timeform explains why these horses dominate the multiples:

Old Park Star (Supreme): A potentially elite novice following the path of legends; he has a devastating turn of foot.

A potentially elite novice following the path of legends; he has a devastating turn of foot. Lulamba (Arkle): A dual Graded winner over fences with the clinical jumping experience required for a championship race.

A dual Graded winner over fences with the clinical jumping experience required for a championship race. Lossiemouth (Champion Hurdle): Seeking a historic Festival 4-timer; unbeaten at Cheltenham and the class act of the field.

Seeking a historic Festival 4-timer; unbeaten at Cheltenham and the class act of the field. The New Lion (Champion Hurdle): The unexposed threat with the highest ceiling for improvement among the challengers.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds are correct at the time of writing and are subject to change. Free bet tokens are valid for 30 days. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.