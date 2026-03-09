Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Lulamba Top 3 at 60/1 - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Lulamba can justify Arkle favouritism – and Sky Bet’s standout top-three offer

The Arkle Challenge Trophy is often one of the most exciting novice races of the Cheltenham Festival, and this year’s renewal looks set to deliver another high-class clash at the top of the market.

Two outstanding young chasers dominate the conversation, with Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes bringing serious reputations into the two-mile championship for novice chasers. Timeform’s verdict sums it up neatly, describing them as “two hugely exciting sorts” with Lulamba potentially able to use his greater experience over fences to see off last season’s Supreme winner.

And if that proves the case, Sky Bet’s eye-catching 60/1 offer for Lulamba to finish in the first three suddenly looks extremely generous.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 Lulamba to finish in the Top 3 CLAIM 60/1 HERE New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Unbeaten start over fences

Lulamba has done little wrong since connections switched him to chasing at the start of the season. The well-made gelding has won all three of his starts over fences, improving with each run and already landing races at the highest level.

He followed up an impressive debut with a dominant Grade 1 victory in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown, cruising into contention before quickening clear to score by nearly ten lengths. That performance marked him down as one of the most exciting novice chasers in training.

Grade 2 success confirms Arkle credentials

Lulamba strengthened his Arkle claims further when stepping into deeper waters in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in February. Facing experienced rivals despite still being relatively new to chasing, he travelled strongly before asserting after the third-last and pulling clear in convincing fashion.

Timeform highlighted the performance as particularly impressive, noting that the run should prove invaluable preparation for Cheltenham. Importantly, the race was run at a strong tempo – something that often proves crucial when assessing Arkle contenders.

Already proven at the Festival

Unlike many novice chasers heading to the Arkle, Lulamba also arrives with solid Cheltenham Festival form already in the book. Last season he finished second in the Triumph Hurdle, going down by only a narrow margin in an intense race. That experience around Cheltenham is a major positive in a race where the unique demands of the track can catch out even the most talented novices.

Experience edge over main rival?

Kopek Des Bordes commands plenty of respect, but he arrives at Cheltenham with just one run over fences to his name. That lack of chasing experience could prove significant in the Arkle, which is traditionally run at a relentless gallop. Lulamba, by contrast, already has three chase victories – including at Grade 1 and Grade 2 level – and appears to be progressing rapidly with every start.

A huge price for a top-three finish

With the current betting forecast around 11/8 for the win, Lulamba is widely expected to run a massive race. That makes Sky Bet’s 60/1 offer for him to finish in the first three stand out as one of the more intriguing Cheltenham promotions.

Given his unbeaten chasing record, proven Grade 1 ability and previous Festival experience, it’s easy to make a strong case that simply hitting the frame is well within his reach. And if he produces another step forward at Cheltenham, he might well do even more than that.