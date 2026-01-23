Sky Bet Offer: Gaethje vs Pimblett - 50/1, Pimblett to win

Fight Overview

Event: UFC 324

Fight: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on Paddy Pimblett to win (new customers)

UFC 324 delivers a fascinating lightweight clash between proven contender Justin Gaethje and the ever-confident Paddy Pimblett. On paper, Gaethje’s experience at the elite level stands out — but MMA rarely follows a script, and that’s exactly why Sky Bet’s 50/1 welcome offer on Pimblett to win carries intrigue.

Pimblett thrives in high-pressure environments and has built his career on upsetting expectations.

Sky bet Exclusive 50/1 Pimblett to win CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

The Matchup: Violence vs Opportunism

Gaethje is known for chaos, pressure, and striking exchanges. He brings forward momentum and power, often dragging opponents into high-risk firefights.

However, that style naturally creates openings.

Pimblett’s path to victory comes through:

Capitalising on scrambles

Forcing grappling exchanges

Exploiting transitional moments

Staying composed when the pace spikes

Where Gaethje creates intensity, Pimblett looks to create opportunity.

Pimblett’s Strengths That Matter Here

While often viewed as the underdog, Pimblett has attributes that can trouble aggressive strikers.

Key advantages include:

Strong submission instincts

Comfort in scrambles

Willingness to take risks

Confidence on big stages

If the fight hits the mat or enters chaotic transitions, Pimblett’s opportunism becomes a genuine threat.

Gaethje’s Risk Profile

Gaethje’s style wins fans — and fights — but it is rarely low risk.

His approach often involves:

Standing in range longer than most

Trading heavy shots

Accepting damage to give damage

Committing fully to exchanges

Against a fighter who looks for openings rather than volume, that volatility can work against him.

Why an Upset Is Possible

This fight may come down to a single moment rather than sustained dominance.

Potential turning points:

A scramble leading to back control

A submission opportunity in transition

Gaethje overcommitting and being countered

A momentum swing after a knockdown

Pimblett doesn’t need to win every minute — just seize the right one.

Why Sky Bet’s 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Backing Pimblett is about embracing unpredictability, and Sky Bet’s 50/1 welcome offer dramatically increases the reward for that risk.

Why it’s appealing:

MMA is uniquely volatile

One sequence can end a fight instantly

Pimblett’s style suits chaotic contests

The odds far outweigh the one-moment potential

In a sport where underdogs land shocks regularly, the price creates serious value.

Fight Scenario That Supports the Bet

A realistic Pimblett win could look like:

Gaethje presses early

Pimblett survives exchanges

A scramble leads to dominant grappling position

Submission finish or decisive ground sequence

It wouldn’t be the first time an aggressive favourite was caught in transition.

Final Verdict

Justin Gaethje’s pedigree is undeniable, but his style guarantees danger for both fighters. In a matchup where chaos is almost certain, Paddy Pimblett’s opportunism gives him a real puncher’s chance — and at 50/1, that’s exactly the kind of scenario welcome offers are designed for.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 50/1 on Paddy Pimblett to win

A volatile matchup, a fearless underdog, and a huge price.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Thursday, 22nd January 2026 until 04:00 on Sunday, 25th January 2026, (the “Promotional Period”). To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Pimblett to Win” in the match Gaethje vs Pimblett, on Sunday 25th January (the “Bet”) at normal odds. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Pimblett does not win the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Free Bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtual markets, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date. This offer can only be claimed once per customer. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.