England Sign Up Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets when you place any bet on England vs Argentina

England vs Argentina: World Cup Semi-Final Awaits as Three Lions Stand One Game from History

Date: Tonight

Kick-off: 20:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Offer: Sky Bet – Bet on England vs Argentina and Get £30 in Free Bets (new customers)

There are football matches that capture the attention of a nation, and then there are England versus Argentina.

With a place in the World Cup Final at stake, two of international football's biggest names meet once again in what promises to be a gripping semi-final. The history between these nations stretches back decades, producing unforgettable moments on the world's biggest stage, and tonight another chapter will be written.

For England, the opportunity is enormous. Victory would move the Three Lions to within one win of lifting the World Cup, while Argentina know they're just 90 minutes away from another appearance in football's biggest match.

To mark one of the standout fixtures of the tournament, Sky Bet are offering new customers £30 in Free Bets when they place any qualifying bet on England vs Argentina.

Sky bet Exclusive England vs Argentina: £30 Free Bets When You Place Any Bet! CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply..

A Rivalry Built for the Biggest Stage

Few international fixtures carry the same weight as England against Argentina.

This rivalry has delivered:

Memorable World Cup encounters

High-pressure knockout football

Iconic individual performances

Drama that lives long in football history

With a place in the final on the line, this latest meeting has all the ingredients to become another classic.

England Are Within Touching Distance

England have negotiated the tournament impressively to reach the final four.

Their journey has been built on:

Defensive organisation

Clinical finishing when chances arise

Midfield control

Strength in depth across the squad

As the knockout rounds have progressed, England have looked increasingly comfortable handling the pressure of tournament football.

Argentina's Big-Game Experience

Argentina are no strangers to occasions like this.

Their strengths include:

Technical quality throughout the team

Composure in possession

Creativity in attacking areas

Experience of navigating knockout football

England will know that concentration is essential for every minute.

Semi-Finals Often Come Down to Fine Margins

Matches of this magnitude are rarely straightforward.

Key factors could include:

Set-piece opportunities

Individual moments of brilliance

Tactical adjustments after half-time

Impact from the substitutes' bench

One goal or one moment of inspiration could decide who reaches the World Cup Final.

Why the Sky Bet Offer Appeals

Tonight's semi-final is one of the biggest betting events of the tournament, making Sky Bet's new customer offer an attractive way to get involved.

Reasons to consider the promotion:

One of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup

Place any qualifying bet on England vs Argentina

Receive £30 in Free Bets

Plenty of markets available throughout the match

Whether you're backing the match result, goalscorers, corners or another market, the offer provides extra value for one of football's biggest occasions.

One Step Away from the Final

For England, this is more than just another knockout match. It's an opportunity to reach a World Cup Final and create a moment that supporters could remember for generations.

Argentina will have ambitions of their own, ensuring a fiercely contested encounter between two proud footballing nations.

With history, pressure and a place in the final all on the line, tonight's semi-final has every ingredient to be one of the matches of the tournament.

Best Offer for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – Place any qualifying bet on England vs Argentina and receive £30 in Free Bets

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Tuesday, 1st April 2025 until discontinued by Sky Betting and Gaming using its reasonable discretion, (“Promotional Period”). In order to qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up via the “£30 in free bets when you place any bet” promotion and place a minimum of £0.05 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater, (the "Staking Requirements"). Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of £0.05 in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens (the "Free Bets"). Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting. In order to qualify for this promotion and receive any associated free bets, bonuses or rewards, all staking requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date. This offer can only be claimed once per customer. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here