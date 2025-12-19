Paul vs Joshua Fight Card: UK Start Times, Undercard & Running Order

Latest Betting Offers: Paul vs Joshua
Quick Summary: When is the Fight?
- Main Card Start (UK): 1:00 AM GMT, Saturday 20 Dec
- Main Event Ring-walks (Estimated): 3:30 AM GMT
- Where to Watch: Netflix (UK TV Licence required)
Full Running Order & UK Timings
The "Judgment Day" event features four world title fights. Please note that all times are approximate and subject to the duration of earlier bouts.
|Segment
|Time (UK)
|Bout
|Stakes
|Prelims
|9:45 PM (Fri)
|Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr
|Cruiserweight (4 Rounds)
|Prelims
|10:30 PM (Fri)
|Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos
|WBC Strawweight World Title
|Prelims
|11:15 PM (Fri)
|Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle
|Undisputed Bantamweight World Title
|Prelims
|12:00 AM (Sat)
|Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta
|WBC Lightweight World Title
|Main Card
|1:00 AM (Sat)
|Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes
|Featherweight (6 Rounds)
|Main Card
|1:45 AM (Sat)
|Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley
|Cruiserweight (6 Rounds)
|Co-Main
|2:30 AM (Sat)
|Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin
|Unified Super-Featherweight Title
|Main Event
|3:30 AM (Sat)
|Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
|Heavyweight (8 Rounds)
Undercard Highlights
While the world watches the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua main event, the undercard is stacked with quality. Caroline Dubois makes her highly anticipated MVP debut defending her WBC strap, while the crossover clash between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley promises high drama for MMA fans.
The chief support sees Alycia Baumgardner defend her unified titles against Leila Beaudoin in a 12-round contest—a rarity in women's boxing that highlights the professional prestige of this card.