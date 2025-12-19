Menu icon
Full fight card for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tonight. Get UK start times for the undercard, world title fights, and the main event ring-walks in Miami.

Paul vs Joshua Fight Card: UK Start Times, Undercard & Running Order

Quick Summary: When is the Fight?

  • Main Card Start (UK): 1:00 AM GMT, Saturday 20 Dec
  • Main Event Ring-walks (Estimated): 3:30 AM GMT
  • Where to Watch: Netflix (UK TV Licence required)

Full Running Order & UK Timings

The "Judgment Day" event features four world title fights. Please note that all times are approximate and subject to the duration of earlier bouts.

Segment Time (UK) Bout Stakes
Prelims 9:45 PM (Fri) Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr Cruiserweight (4 Rounds)
Prelims 10:30 PM (Fri) Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos WBC Strawweight World Title
Prelims 11:15 PM (Fri) Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle Undisputed Bantamweight World Title
Prelims 12:00 AM (Sat) Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta WBC Lightweight World Title
Main Card 1:00 AM (Sat) Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes Featherweight (6 Rounds)
Main Card 1:45 AM (Sat) Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Cruiserweight (6 Rounds)
Co-Main 2:30 AM (Sat) Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Unified Super-Featherweight Title
Main Event 3:30 AM (Sat) Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Heavyweight (8 Rounds)

Undercard Highlights

While the world watches the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua main event, the undercard is stacked with quality. Caroline Dubois makes her highly anticipated MVP debut defending her WBC strap, while the crossover clash between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley promises high drama for MMA fans.

The chief support sees Alycia Baumgardner defend her unified titles against Leila Beaudoin in a 12-round contest—a rarity in women's boxing that highlights the professional prestige of this card.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

