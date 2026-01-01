Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – South Korea vs Czechia World Cup Bet Builder Tips

Match Overview

Fixture: South Korea vs Czechia

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group A

Date: Friday 12 June 2026

Kick-off: 03:00 BST

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Offer: Paddy Power – £50 in Free Bet Builders (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer customers can take advantage of this Bet Builder for the early hours Group A encounter as South Korea face Czechia in Arlington. Both nations will be eyeing three points following the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, making this a pivotal fixture in determining who progresses from a competitive group.

Bet Builder PADDYPOWER South Korea vs Czechia Fri, 12 Jun, 03:00 Czechia And Draw South Korea v Czechia - Double Chance Vladimir Coufal Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls Son Heung-Min Player To Have 3 Or More Shots £10 returns ≈ £59.83 Bet Here

Why Czechia Double Chance Appeals

This selection backs Czechia to avoid defeat – they either win or the match ends in a draw.

Czechia's qualification campaign demonstrated their ability to compete with quality opposition. Ivan Hašek's side secured their World Cup spot with a disciplined, organised approach that prioritises defensive solidity over expansive football.

South Korea, while boasting individual quality in the final third, have shown inconsistency in recent competitive fixtures. Their reliance on moments of brilliance from key attackers can leave them vulnerable when those moments don't materialise.

The Czechs are well-suited to tournament football. Their compact shape and willingness to absorb pressure before striking on the counter makes them awkward opponents. Against a South Korea side that will feel pressure to perform in front of a significant travelling support in Texas, Czechia are capable of frustrating their opponents and taking something from this game.

At the time of writing, the Double Chance price looks reasonable for a Czechia side with genuine pedigree in major tournaments.

Vladimir Coufal 2+ Fouls: Tactical Necessity

The second leg of this Bet Builder focuses on Czechia right-back Vladimir Coufal, who is likely to be heavily involved defensively throughout this encounter.

Coufal's primary task will be containing South Korea's attacking threat down his flank. Son Heung-min's tendency to drift across the frontline and the movement of supporting runners will test the West Ham defender repeatedly over 90 minutes.

The 33-year-old is an experienced operator who understands when tactical fouls are necessary to break up opposition momentum. In matches where Czechia face sustained pressure, Coufal has consistently shown a willingness to commit professional fouls rather than allow dangerous transitions.

His positioning as a full-back naturally leads to more physical confrontations, particularly when tracking runners or engaging in aerial duels. Against technically gifted Korean attackers who will look to exploit wide areas, Coufal accumulating two or more fouls looks a realistic outcome.

PADDY POWER BET BUILDER South Korea vs Czechia – World Cup Group A ADD BET BUILDER TO BETSLIP New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Son Heung-Min 3+ Shots: The Focal Point

The third selection centres on South Korea's captain and talisman, Son Heung-min.

Son carries the weight of Korean expectations into this World Cup. As the focal point of Hong Myung-bo's attack, he will be encouraged to shoot from range and create his own opportunities when the final ball isn't forthcoming.

The Tottenham forward's tendency to drift into central positions and cut inside onto his favoured right foot generates shooting opportunities. Against a Czechia defence that will sit deep and invite pressure, Son is likely to attempt multiple efforts from distance.

In matches where South Korea dominate possession – as expected here – Son's shot volume typically increases. His willingness to try his luck from outside the box, combined with set-piece responsibilities, supports the 3+ shots line.

At 32, Son knows this may represent his final World Cup. That added motivation could see him take on more responsibility in the attacking third.

Match Scenario Analysis

The likely pattern of this fixture supports all three Bet Builder selections:

South Korea will enjoy the majority of possession in the final third

Czechia will defend in a compact mid-block and look to counter

Son will be South Korea's primary attacking outlet, accumulating shots

Coufal will face sustained pressure down his flank, leading to fouls

Czechia's organisation makes them capable of earning at least a point

The most probable outcomes see either a tight South Korea victory or a hard-fought draw – both scenarios align with Czechia Double Chance while the individual player selections have clear pathways to landing.

Bet Builder Verdict

This Bet Builder combines three selections that reflect the expected dynamics of the fixture:

Czechia Double Chance – Backed by their tournament pedigree and organised defensive approach

Coufal 2+ Fouls – The demands of containing South Korea's attack make this realistic

Son 3+ Shots – Korea's captain will be the focal point of their attacking play

The combined price of approximately 4.98 offers value for a Bet Builder grounded in tactical expectations and player roles.

Best Bet:

Paddy Power – South Korea vs Czechia Bet Builder

How to Claim the Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

New customers can access £50 in Free Bet Builders by following these steps:

Register a new Paddy Power account Place a minimum £10 bet on Football at odds of min 1.5 (1/2) Receive £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet settles Free Bets valid for 90 days

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Place a minimum £10 bet on Football at odds of min 1.5 (1/2)

Receive £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled

Rewards valid for 90 days

Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify

What can I win?

£50 in Free Bet Builders to use on football markets

What else do I need to know?

Free Bet stakes are not included in returns

Free Bets are non-withdrawable

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer