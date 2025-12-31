Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man City Vs Chelsea - 50/1, a goal to be scored

As the holiday celebrations make way for the first true heavyweight clash of 2026, the Premier League descends on the Etihad Stadium for a Sunday showdown on 4th January 2026.

Manchester City, hunting for every point in a relentless title race, host a Chelsea side that has rediscovered its scoring touch under Enzo Maresca. With both teams featuring world-class finishers and questionable clean-sheet records, we have teamed up with Paddy Power to bring you an incredible 50/1 offer for a single goal to be scored in the match.

Manchester City: The Etihad Powerhouse

Pep Guardiola’s side enters the new year in familiar fashion—scoring goals for fun. City haven't failed to find the net at the Etihad in the league since October, a run powered by the record-breaking Erling Haaland. Despite navigating a busy festive schedule and the New Year's Day trip to Sunderland, the squad depth remains terrifying for any opponent.

The Citizens have seen a few defensive cracks recently, with the absence of John Stones (leg injury) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) forcing tactical shifts. However, with Rodri returning to anchor the midfield and Jeremy Doku back to provide explosive pace on the wing, City’s ability to force a goal is second to none in world football.

Chelsea: The Maresca Evolution

Chelsea arrive in Manchester as a rejuvenated force. The Blues have finally started to gel, exemplified by their high-scoring December which included a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. While the loss of Moises Caicedo to suspension is a significant blow to their midfield shield, it likely means an even more open, attacking game-plan from Enzo Maresca.

All eyes will be on Cole Palmer as he returns to his former home. Chelsea have been managing his minutes carefully following a minor injury, but the "Cold Palmer" factor remains the biggest threat to City's backline. With Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian also finding form, Chelsea are no longer the toothless side of seasons past; they have scored in 11 of their last 12 outings.

The Betting Breakdown: Why Over 0.5 Goals? Heavyweight History: Recent meetings between these two have been goal-fests, including the legendary 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. Neither side prioritises a "bore draw."

Recent meetings between these two have been goal-fests, including the legendary 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. Neither side prioritises a "bore draw." Midfield Absences: With Caicedo suspended for Chelsea and Kovacic out for City, both defensive blocks are missing their primary anchors, likely leading to more chances on the transition.

With Caicedo suspended for Chelsea and Kovacic out for City, both defensive blocks are missing their primary anchors, likely leading to more chances on the transition. Golden Boot Factor: Erling Haaland rarely goes two games without a goal at home. With the title race heating up, expect City to push for an early opener to settle nerves.

The Verdict

This has all the hallmarks of a Premier League classic. Manchester City will dominate possession, but Chelsea’s pace on the counter-attack—led by Palmer and Neto—is designed to exploit the space City leave behind. With both teams boasting elite attacking talent and missing key defensive personnel, the 50/1 offer on a single goal to be scored feels like the ultimate New Year's gift for punters.

Terms and Conditions