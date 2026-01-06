Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Arsenal vs Liverpool - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Date: Wednesday 7 January 2026

Competition: Premier League

Fixture details: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Wednesday 7 January 2026, Premier League

Two of the Premier League’s biggest attacking sides meet at the Emirates in a fixture that almost always delivers drama. Arsenal vs Liverpool has a long history of high-tempo football, chances at both ends, and moments of quality — making Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer on a goal being scored particularly appealing.

All that’s required is one goal at any point in the match, regardless of who scores or when. In a game of this profile, that’s a very realistic ask.

Arsenal: Control, Creativity, and Threat

Arsenal approach big matches with confidence, especially at home. Their ability to dominate possession while still posing a direct attacking threat makes them one of the most reliable sides for generating chances.

Key strengths Arsenal bring into this fixture include:

Bukayo Saka providing width, penetration, and end product

Martin Ødegaard controlling tempo and unlocking defences

Declan Rice offering balance, ball progression, and late runs

A settled defensive unit that allows full-backs to push on

Arsenal may not chase games recklessly, but they consistently create high-quality chances — and one moment of sharp combination play or a set-piece situation is often enough to find the net.

Liverpool: Relentless Attacking Intent

Liverpool remain one of the most aggressive attacking teams in the league. Their style is built on tempo, pressing, and quick transitions, which naturally leads to goal-scoring opportunities.

Liverpool’s main attacking qualities come from:

Hugo Ekitike - tricky customer who always threatens the opposition backline

Jeremie Frimpong , has shown promise in a more advanced role recently

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, adding creativity and shooting threat from midfield

Even when Liverpool don’t dominate possession, they tend to create chances through turnovers, counter-attacks, and sustained pressure in the final third.

How the Game Is Likely to Unfold

This fixture rarely settles into a slow rhythm. Arsenal will look to control possession and build patiently, while Liverpool aim to disrupt that rhythm through pressing and fast breaks.

Key factors pointing toward a goal include:

High technical quality in attacking areas

Both teams committing players forward

Willingness to press high, increasing the chance of defensive errors

Strong set-piece delivery on both sides

A single lapse, rebound, or piece of individual brilliance would be enough to land the Paddy Power offer.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Goal Offer Stands Out

Paddy Power’s 50/1 on a goal being scored is one of the simplest enhanced bets available:

No need to predict a winner

No need for multiple goals

No reliance on a specific scorer

You just need one goal in a match featuring two of the league’s most attack-minded teams, playing on a big stage with high stakes.

Given the attacking talent on display and the historical nature of this fixture, a 0–0 draw would be a major surprise.

Prediction & Betting Verdict

This looks like a game where chances are created and pressure builds as the match progresses. Whether it’s an early breakthrough or a second-half goal, the conditions strongly favour at least one goal being scored.

Likely scorelines: 2–1, 1–1, 2–2

