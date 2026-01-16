Menu icon
Read our Man Utd vs Man City preview and get 100/1 for Man Utd to win, for new customers only, from Paddy Power.

Paddy Power New Customer Offer: Man Utd vs Man City - 100/1, Man Utd to win

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City
Date: Saturday 17 January 2026
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Paddy Power – 100/1 Manchester United to win (new customers)

The Manchester derby always carries an element of chaos, regardless of form or league position. When these two sides meet at Old Trafford, logic often takes a back seat — which is exactly why Paddy Power’s 100/1 welcome offer on Manchester United to win deserves serious attention from new customers.

City may arrive as favourites, but derbies are rarely straightforward, and United have a long history of producing statement performances when written off.

Manchester United: Derby Mentality and Home Edge

Manchester United remain a difficult opponent at Old Trafford, especially in matches where emotion, intensity, and crowd energy play a major role. While consistency has been an issue, United have shown they can raise their level dramatically in high-profile fixtures.

Key factors in United’s favour:

  • Strong home atmosphere that often disrupts visiting sides

  • Willingness to play with aggression and intensity in big games

  • Quick transitions that suit counter-attacking opportunities

  • Players eager to prove themselves on the biggest stage

Derby matches tend to compress margins. United won’t need to dominate possession — they’ll look to stay compact, absorb pressure, and strike when City overcommit.

Manchester City: Quality, but Pressure to Perform

Manchester City remain one of the strongest teams in Europe, but derby matches bring a different kind of pressure. Away from home, with expectation firmly on their shoulders, City can occasionally be drawn into scrappy contests that don’t suit their rhythm.

City’s strengths are obvious:

  • Control through midfield and possession

  • Elite goal threat from central areas

  • Depth across every position

However, in a derby:

  • Space is tighter

  • Decisions are rushed

  • Emotions run high

If City fail to take early chances, frustration can creep in — and that’s where United’s belief grows.

Tactical Match-Up

This game is likely to follow a familiar derby pattern:

  • City dominate the ball and push their defensive line high

  • United sit compact and look to counter quickly

  • Wide areas become decisive, especially on turnovers

  • Set pieces and second balls play an outsized role

United don’t need sustained pressure to score. One well-timed counter, a set-piece delivery, or a moment of individual quality could swing the entire match.

Players to Watch

Manchester United

  • Matheus Cunha: Direct, fearless, and thrives in open space

  • Kobbie Mainoo: Key to disrupting City’s midfield rhythm if selected

  • Lisandro Martínez: Brings aggression and leadership at the back

  • Senne Lammens: Often crucial in keeping United competitive in big games

Manchester City

  • Erling Haaland: Always a threat, even with limited service

  • Rodri: Capable of deciding games with one pass

  • Phil Foden: Dangerous between the lines

Why the 100/1 Offer Is Worth Considering

Paddy Power’s 100/1 on Manchester United to win is about embracing the unique nature of derbies rather than backing form alone.

Why this offer stands out:

  • Derbies regularly defy expectations

  • Michael Carrick's first game in charge

  • City’s dominance doesn’t guarantee control in emotional games

  • One decisive moment can flip the narrative

At 100/1, you’re being rewarded handsomely for backing an outcome that, while unlikely on paper, is far from impossible in this context.

Prediction & Betting Verdict

Manchester City may control large portions of the match, but derbies are decided by moments — not possession stats. If United defend resolutely and take one of their chances, an upset is firmly on the table.

Likely United win scenario:

  • Tight, low-margin game

  • United strike first and defend deep

  • Late pressure, but Old Trafford holds firm

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 100/1 on Manchester United to win

A historic rivalry, a volatile fixture, and a huge price — this is exactly the type of match where a bold welcome offer can be justified.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo code
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Man utd to beat Man City in the English Premier League match on Saturday, January 17th.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 100/1 payout, credited in free bets.

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

