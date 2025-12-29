Luke Littler vs Rob Cross: Preview and Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

As the Christmas turkey begins to settle and focus shifts from festive family gatherings to the high-stakes drama of the Alexandra Palace, the fourth round gets underway with a heavyweight clash on Monday, 29th December.

The defending champion and World Number One, Luke Littler, takes on the man who famously won the title on debut, Rob Cross. With a massive offer on the table for 'The Nuke' to progress, we dive into the stats, the form, and the narrative behind this blockbuster Last-16 showdown.

Luke Littler: The Reign of the Nuke

For Luke Littler, 2025 has been a year of total dominance. Since lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy last January, the 18-year-old has surged to the top of the rankings, proving that his debut run was no flash in the pan but the start of a new era in darts.

Littler’s journey so far this December has been a masterclass in precision. He arrived as the top seed and has yet to drop a single set, dispatching Darius Labanauskas and David Davies with ease before producing a tournament-high average of 107.09 in a 4-0 demolition of Mensur Suljovic on December 27th.

Currently the World Number One, Littler is playing with a level of freedom that makes him look untouchable. He converted an incredible 71% of his doubles in the last round, a statistic that strikes fear into any opponent. You can check his full tournament progression on the official PDC website.

Rob Cross: The Voltage Factor

If Littler is the current king, Rob Cross is the seasoned conqueror. "Voltage" knows better than most how to handle the Ally Pally pressure, having famously won the 2018 title. He enters this match in fine form himself, coming off a 4-0 whitewash of Damon Heta where he averaged over 94.

While Littler has dominated their head-to-head record this year (13-3), Cross can take confidence from a 6-4 victory over the teenager in a Players Championship event late in the 2025 season. Cross remains one of the few players with the rhythmic scoring pace to match Littler when both are in the zone. As he noted after his last win: "I’ve got the game to beat him; I just have to stay in his face from the start."

The Tactical Battle: Key Factors The Format: The fourth round is contested over the Best of 7 Sets . Over this distance, Littler’s ability to find "gears" in deciding legs is often the difference.

The fourth round is contested over the . Over this distance, Littler’s ability to find "gears" in deciding legs is often the difference. 180 Power: Littler is averaging 0.44 maximums per leg this tournament, nearly double that of Cross (0.23). This consistent heavy scoring puts immense pressure on Cross’s throw.

Littler is averaging 0.44 maximums per leg this tournament, nearly double that of Cross (0.23). This consistent heavy scoring puts immense pressure on Cross’s throw. Double Trouble: Littler’s 54.5% tournament checkout rate is currently among the best in the field. Cross will likely need to finish above 45% to stay competitive.

The Verdict

While Rob Cross is a proven champion capable of elite-level darts, he is running into a version of Luke Littler that looks even better than the one that won the title last year. Littler’s clinical display against Suljovic suggests he is peaking at exactly the right time. Unless Cross can break Littler's throw early and disrupt his rhythm, the sheer weight of 140s and 180s from 'The Nuke' should see him through to the quarter-finals.

