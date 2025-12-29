Menu icon
Get the preview of tonight’s PDC World Darts Championship clash between Luke Littler and Rob Cross. Can "The Nuke" continue his dominance at Ally Pally? Plus, claim an exclusive 50/1 Paddy Power sign-up offer for new customers.

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross: Preview and Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

As the Christmas turkey begins to settle and focus shifts from festive family gatherings to the high-stakes drama of the Alexandra Palace, the fourth round gets underway with a heavyweight clash on Monday, 29th December.

The defending champion and World Number One, Luke Littler, takes on the man who famously won the title on debut, Rob Cross. With a massive offer on the table for 'The Nuke' to progress, we dive into the stats, the form, and the narrative behind this blockbuster Last-16 showdown.

Luke Littler: The Reign of the Nuke

For Luke Littler, 2025 has been a year of total dominance. Since lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy last January, the 18-year-old has surged to the top of the rankings, proving that his debut run was no flash in the pan but the start of a new era in darts.

Littler’s journey so far this December has been a masterclass in precision. He arrived as the top seed and has yet to drop a single set, dispatching Darius Labanauskas and David Davies with ease before producing a tournament-high average of 107.09 in a 4-0 demolition of Mensur Suljovic on December 27th.

Currently the World Number One, Littler is playing with a level of freedom that makes him look untouchable. He converted an incredible 71% of his doubles in the last round, a statistic that strikes fear into any opponent. You can check his full tournament progression on the official PDC website.

Rob Cross: The Voltage Factor

If Littler is the current king, Rob Cross is the seasoned conqueror. "Voltage" knows better than most how to handle the Ally Pally pressure, having famously won the 2018 title. He enters this match in fine form himself, coming off a 4-0 whitewash of Damon Heta where he averaged over 94.

While Littler has dominated their head-to-head record this year (13-3), Cross can take confidence from a 6-4 victory over the teenager in a Players Championship event late in the 2025 season. Cross remains one of the few players with the rhythmic scoring pace to match Littler when both are in the zone. As he noted after his last win: "I’ve got the game to beat him; I just have to stay in his face from the start."

The Tactical Battle: Key Factors

  • The Format: The fourth round is contested over the Best of 7 Sets. Over this distance, Littler’s ability to find "gears" in deciding legs is often the difference.
  • 180 Power: Littler is averaging 0.44 maximums per leg this tournament, nearly double that of Cross (0.23). This consistent heavy scoring puts immense pressure on Cross’s throw.
  • Double Trouble: Littler’s 54.5% tournament checkout rate is currently among the best in the field. Cross will likely need to finish above 45% to stay competitive.

The Verdict

While Rob Cross is a proven champion capable of elite-level darts, he is running into a version of Luke Littler that looks even better than the one that won the title last year. Littler’s clinical display against Suljovic suggests he is peaking at exactly the right time. Unless Cross can break Littler's throw early and disrupt his rhythm, the sheer weight of 140s and 180s from 'The Nuke' should see him through to the quarter-finals.

 

EXCLUSIVE OFFER

50/1: Luke Littler to win against Rob Cross

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Terms and Conditions

50/1 LUKE LITTLER TO WIN IN LUKE LITTLER VS ROB CROSS

 

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYSACLP
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on Luke Littler To Win in the Match Odds market in Luke Littler vs Rob Cross on Monday 29th December.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.

 

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

 

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 

Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

