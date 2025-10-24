Claim a 50/1 enhanced odds on there being a goal scored in Everton vs Spurs with Sky Bet

The Premier League returns this weekend with a high-stakes clash at Goodison Park as Everton host Tottenham Hotspur. Sean Dyche’s side are fighting to steady their campaign after a turbulent few weeks, while Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs aim to keep pace with the top four.

We have an exciting offer from Sky Bet which offers new customers the ehanced odds of 50/1 for there to be at least one goal to be scored in the match.

Betting Offer: Everton vs Spurs - Claim 50/1 odds on there to be a goal scored

How to claim the Sky Bet Offer

Click this link

Input your details and create your Sky Bet account

To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the match Everton vs Spurs, on Sunday 26th October (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (the match ends in a 0-0 draw) customers will receive £30 in free bet credits as three £10 bet tokens.

Further T&C's Apply.

Where can I watch Everton vs Spurs live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Super Day.

When and where is Everton vs Spurs

The game kicks off at 16:30 and takes place at Everton's new home stadium, the Hill Dickinson.

What are the Everton vs Spurs odds?

Everton to win - 13/10

Draw - 11/5

Spurs to win - 21/10

Everton vs Spurs betting tips

You can read our full Premier League weekend tips here