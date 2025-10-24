Menu icon
All Free Bets
Sky Bet are offering new customers an enhanced price of 50/1 on their being at least one goal scored in the Everton vs Spurs game in the Premier League this weekend.

Claim a 50/1 enhanced odds on there being a goal scored in Everton vs Spurs with Sky Bet

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

The Premier League returns this weekend with a high-stakes clash at Goodison Park as Everton host Tottenham Hotspur. Sean Dyche’s side are fighting to steady their campaign after a turbulent few weeks, while Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs aim to keep pace with the top four. 

We have an exciting offer from Sky Bet which offers new customers the ehanced odds of 50/1 for there to be at least one goal to be scored in the match. 

Betting Offer: Everton vs Spurs - Claim 50/1 odds on there to be a goal scored

How to claim the Sky Bet Offer

  • Click this link
  • Input your details and create your Sky Bet account
  • To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the match Everton vs Spurs, on Sunday 26th October (the “Bet”) at normal odds.
  • Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (the match ends in a 0-0 draw) customers will receive £30 in free bet credits as three £10 bet tokens.
  • Further T&C's Apply. 

Where can I watch Everton vs Spurs live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Super Day. 

When and where is Everton vs Spurs

The game kicks off at 16:30 and takes place at Everton's new home stadium, the Hill Dickinson. 

What are the Everton vs Spurs odds?

Everton to win - 13/10

Draw - 11/5

Spurs to win - 21/10

Everton vs Spurs betting tips

You can read our full Premier League weekend tips here

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

