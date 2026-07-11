England Free Bets: Norway vs England World Cup 2026, Harry Kane and England Offers at 40/1

Match Overview

Fixture: Norway vs England

Competition: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

Venue: Miami

Date: Saturday 11 July 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 BST

TV: ITV1

England Free Bets are in strong supply for Norway vs England, with two standout welcome offers for new customers ahead of this World Cup 2026 quarter-final. Paddy Power are offering 40/1 on England to qualify for the semi-finals, while Sky Bet are offering 40/1 on Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target. Both prices are available at the time of writing and give new customers an inflated way into a game England are strongly fancied to win.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 40/1 England to qualify for the Semi-Finals: Norway vs England CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Norway vs England: The Occasion in Miami

This quarter-final carries genuine history as the "Bjørge Lillelien derby", and Norway arrive in Miami full of belief having knocked out Brazil in the round of 16. England, meanwhile, produced one of their great World Cup nights at the Azteca against Mexico, looking like a side battling together as one unit.

Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly stated this is the stage where the best of his group would emerge, and his public predictions have proven accurate so far. The approach has almost resembled an FA Cup campaign: build a team suited to facing high-quality nations, and accept the earlier rounds may be a grind. Norway have done superbly to reach their first World Cup quarter-final, but England represent a clear step up from anything they have faced.

Why England Are Well Placed to Reach the Semis

Several factors tilt Norway vs England firmly towards the Three Lions:

Norway have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the tournament, not even against Iraq

They have tended to fall short against stronger opposition, including a 4-1 loss to France and a 5-1 defeat to Austria in the Nations League

England are expected to control possession and territory, the type of game that suits Tuchel's side

Among the remaining quarter-finalists, Norway concede the most from set-pieces

With England fancied to progress, Paddy Power's 40/1 on England to qualify for the semi-finals stands out as a considerable price on an outcome that aligns with the likely flow of the tie.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 40/1 England to qualify for the Semi-Finals: Norway vs England CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Harry Kane Leads the Line

England's attack still flows through Harry Kane, and the captain remains the reference point for everything they do in the final third. His game combines penalty box instincts with deeper link play, keeping him involved in England's best moments whether he is finishing chances or creating them.

Across his most recent seven England appearances, Harry Kane's output is impressive:

7 goals in 7 matches (1.14 per 90) from 3.42 xG

7 of his goals scored from inside the box

4 headed goals, a serious aerial threat from crosses and set-pieces

36 touches in the opposition box (5.88 per 90), a constant presence in dangerous areas

The most recent evidence came against Mexico, where Kane scored, added an assist and produced 0.79 xG and 0.67 xA before being withdrawn at 90 minutes. Against a Norway defence that has struggled to keep anyone out, and with four of his last seven goals arriving via headers, Harry Kane should see a steady supply of chances. That makes Sky Bet's 40/1 on Kane to have 1+ shots on target a market that fits both the player and the occasion.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Harry Kane to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Other Angles Worth a Look

Beyond the two featured offers, England to win in 90 minutes rates strongly at 17/20 (general), with England to win and both teams to score appealing at 13/5 (bet365) given Norway are yet to keep any opponent out. Elliot Anderson 2+ total shots (23/10, Coral, Ladbrokes) and Bukayo Saka 1+ assists (19/5, Coral, Ladbrokes) are also worth noting. All prices are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

Final Verdict

Norway have enjoyed a remarkable run, but England represent a step up in class and should have the control and quality to progress. With Harry Kane leading the line against a porous Norway defence, and England strongly fancied to reach the semi-finals, both the Paddy Power and Sky Bet offers give new customers an inflated price on outcomes that suit the likely shape of Norway vs England.