Cheltenham Free Bets - £60 in free bets from Sky Bet when you stake £20

Cheltenham Festival – Your £20 Bet, £60 in Racing Free Bets Guide

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here, and Sky Bet is launching a big offer for the week. Bet £20, get £60 in racing free bets – and there's no better time to make the most of it than during the biggest racing event of the year.

Whether you're a seasoned punter or stepping into the Festival for the first time, we've broken down how to maximise this offer and turn your £20 stake into a genuine Festival experience.

What Makes This Offer Special?

This isn't a complicated promotion. It's straightforward value: stake £20 on any racing, and you'll receive £60 in free bets to use across racing markets. The beauty of it is the flexibility – you can use your £20 stake however you like, then deploy your £60 in free bets strategically across the Festival.

Understanding Your Free Bets

Your £60 in racing free bets can be used on any racing market – win bets, place bets, multis, accumulators, handicaps, favourites, outsiders. The only constraint is that they're restricted to racing, which means the entire Cheltenham Festival is your playground, along with any other racing.

Free bets work slightly differently to cash – your stake isn't returned if you win – but the potential returns are identical. So if you place a £10 free bet at 5/1 and it wins, you'll receive £50 in profit (not £60). It's an important distinction, but it doesn't diminish the value.

Sky Bet Exclusive £60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Strategy 1: The Conservative Approach

If you're new to the Festival or prefer lower-risk betting, use your £20 stake on selections you're genuinely confident about. Back favourites, horses with strong form, or races where you've done your homework. Then use your £60 in free bets to explore more adventurous options.

For example:

Use your £20 stake on three or four solid favourites across different races

Use your £60 in free bets to back outsiders, each-way bets, or horses you fancy but wouldn't normally stake cash on

This approach gives you the best of both worlds: solid foundation bets with your cash, and exploratory bets with your free bets. If your favourites come in, you've got profit. If your free-bet selections land, you've got a genuine windfall.

Strategy 2: The Multi Approach

The Festival is perfect for multi betting, and your £60 in free bets is ideal for this. Use your £20 stake on a few solid selections – maybe two or three horses you really fancy – then use your £60 in free bets to build multiple combinations.

Strategy 3: The Aggressive Approach

If you're feeling bold, use your £20 stake on a few selections you fancy, then deploy your entire £60 in free bets on one ambitious multi – a five-fold, six-fold, or even seven-fold accumulator combining selections across multiple races.

This approach is riskier – your ambitious multi needs every selection to come in – but the potential returns are genuinely impressive. And because you're using free bets, you're not risking additional cash.

Strategy 4: The Each-Way Approach

Each-way betting is popular at Cheltenham, and your free bets are perfect for it. An each-way bet is essentially two bets: one for the horse to win, one for it to place. If it wins, both parts win. If it places, the place part wins.

Use your £20 stake on a few solid each-way bets, then use your £60 in free bets for additional each-way selections on horses you fancy. This approach gives you multiple chances to land returns – you don't need your horse to win, just to place.

Cheltenham-Specific Opportunities

The Festival has iconic races that draw punters from around the world. Here's how to approach them with your offer:

The Champion Hurdle

Back a favourite or two with your £20 stake, then use your free bets to explore the field. There's always value in the Champion Hurdle if you know what to look for.

The Gold Cup

The Festival's showpiece. Use your £20 stake on selections you're genuinely confident about, then use your £60 in free bets to back horses at bigger odds that could deliver a genuine payday.

The Arkle

A competitive race where form is crucial. Use your free bets to explore selections that might offer value without risking cash.

Across All Races

Don't just focus on the big races. The Festival has multiple races across multiple days. Your £60 in free bets gives you the flexibility to explore races beyond the headline attractions.

Maximizing Your Free Bets

Here are some practical tips for getting the most out of your £60:

Spread Across Multiple Bets

Don't put all £60 into one bet. Spread it across multiple selections. This increases your chances of landing at least one winning bet.

Mix Your Bet Types

Combine singles, doubles, trebles, and accumulators. This gives you different paths to profit.

Use Odds Wisely

With free bets, you can afford to back longer odds. A horse at 10/1 or 12/1 becomes genuinely interesting when you're using free bets. You're not risking cash, so the risk-reward calculation changes.

Don't Chase Losses

If your early free bets don't land, resist the urge to throw all remaining free bets at one selection. Stick to your strategy.

Why This Offer Matters

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of racing. It's where form is tested, where surprises happen, and where genuine value can be found. Your £20 stake and £60 in free bets gives you a genuine opportunity to be part of it all.

You're not just watching from the sidelines. You're invested in multiple races, multiple selections, and multiple potential outcomes. That transforms the experience.

Getting Started

Place your £20 stake on racing – any racing you like. Receive your £60 in free bets. Then deploy them strategically across the Festival using one of the approaches outlined above.

The beauty of this offer is its flexibility. You can be conservative, balanced, or aggressive. You can focus on the big races or explore the entire card. You can back favourites or hunt for value. The choice is yours.

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here. Your £20 stake and £60 in free bets are your ticket to making the most of it.