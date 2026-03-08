When is the Cheltenham Festival? Complete Dates & Times Guide

Cheltenham Festival Dates: Your Complete Annual Guide

The Cheltenham Festival is held every year in mid-March, running for four consecutive days. It's the highlight of the National Hunt racing calendar and attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers annually.

2026 dates:

Tuesday, March 10 – Champion Day

Wednesday, March 11 – Ladies Day

Thursday, March 12 – St Patrick’s Thursday

Friday, March 13 – Gold Cup Day

Why Mid-March?

The timing isn't arbitrary. March marks the peak of the National Hunt season when the best steeplechasers and hurdlers in the UK and Ireland are at their sharpest. Spring ground conditions at Cheltenham Racecourse are typically ideal for jumps racing and reduce risk of abandonment due to unraceable ground.

Daily Schedule At-a-Glance

Each day features 7 races running from 1:20 PM, with the Gold Cup at 4:00 PM on Friday.

Total Festival Program:

28 races across four days

13 Grade 1 races (highest quality)

Multiple Grade 2 races

Substantial prize money (several million pounds)

Planning Your Attendance

Single Day Option

Most flexible for time-constrained visitors

Ticket prices the same across first three days

Friday (Gold Cup day) is the most prestigious but most expensive and crowded

Multi-Day Option

2-3 days: Common choice, balances experience and commitment

Full 4 days: Complete Festival experience; requires significant time off work

Booking & Availability

Tickets are released months in advance through the official Cheltenham racecourse website. Friday (Gold Cup day) typically sells out first, availability for the other days is normally good until the event.

Book 3-6 months in advance for best selection and pricing.

The Festival's Significance

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the UK's premier sporting events, attracting:

Hundreds of thousands of racegoers annually

Millions of pounds in betting turnover

International media attention

Celebrity and political attendance

Peak bookmaker promotional activity

Whether you're attending for the racing, the social occasion, or the betting opportunities, marking your calendar for mid-March each year ensures you don't miss one of the year's most significant sporting events.