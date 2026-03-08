When is the Cheltenham Festival? Complete Dates & Times Guide

Cheltenham Festival Dates: Your Complete Annual Guide
The Cheltenham Festival is held every year in mid-March, running for four consecutive days. It's the highlight of the National Hunt racing calendar and attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers annually.
2026 dates:
Tuesday, March 10 – Champion Day
Wednesday, March 11 – Ladies Day
Thursday, March 12 – St Patrick’s Thursday
Friday, March 13 – Gold Cup Day
Why Mid-March?
The timing isn't arbitrary. March marks the peak of the National Hunt season when the best steeplechasers and hurdlers in the UK and Ireland are at their sharpest. Spring ground conditions at Cheltenham Racecourse are typically ideal for jumps racing and reduce risk of abandonment due to unraceable ground.
Daily Schedule At-a-Glance
Each day features 7 races running from 1:20 PM, with the Gold Cup at 4:00 PM on Friday.
- Total Festival Program:
- 28 races across four days
- 13 Grade 1 races (highest quality)
- Multiple Grade 2 races
- Substantial prize money (several million pounds)
Planning Your Attendance
Single Day Option
- Most flexible for time-constrained visitors
- Ticket prices the same across first three days
- Friday (Gold Cup day) is the most prestigious but most expensive and crowded
Multi-Day Option
- 2-3 days: Common choice, balances experience and commitment
- Full 4 days: Complete Festival experience; requires significant time off work
Booking & Availability
Tickets are released months in advance through the official Cheltenham racecourse website. Friday (Gold Cup day) typically sells out first, availability for the other days is normally good until the event.
Book 3-6 months in advance for best selection and pricing.
The Festival's Significance
The Cheltenham Festival is one of the UK's premier sporting events, attracting:
- Hundreds of thousands of racegoers annually
- Millions of pounds in betting turnover
- International media attention
- Celebrity and political attendance
- Peak bookmaker promotional activity
Whether you're attending for the racing, the social occasion, or the betting opportunities, marking your calendar for mid-March each year ensures you don't miss one of the year's most significant sporting events.
