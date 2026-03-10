Betfair World Cup Sign Up Offer: Mexico vs South Africa

World Cup Opening Match Preview: Expect an Eventful Start as Mexico Face South Africa

Date: Opening Day - Thursday 11th June

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Kick-off: 20:00

Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The first match of a World Cup often carries a unique blend of excitement and tension. Months of preparation, expectation and anticipation all lead to a single moment: the opening whistle.

This year, Mexico have the honour of kicking off the tournament against South Africa, with the eyes of the footballing world firmly fixed on the hosts.

While opening matches can occasionally be cagey affairs, they rarely stay that way for long. One goal can completely transform the mood inside the stadium and alter the direction of the game. That's why Betfair's 50/1 offer on a goal to be scored stands out ahead of the tournament curtain-raiser.

Betfair exclusive Offer! 50/1 a goal to be scored Claim 50/1 Offer Here New customers only. Max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Importance of a Fast Start

No team wants to begin a World Cup campaign on the back foot.

For Mexico, the priorities are clear:

Build momentum immediately

Harness the energy of the home crowd

Avoid a damaging opening result

Lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament

That urgency should naturally encourage positive football whenever opportunities arise.

Why South Africa Won't Simply Sit Back

Tournament underdogs often thrive when expectations are low.

South Africa can approach the match knowing:

The pressure sits firmly with Mexico

A positive result would be a major boost

Counter-attacking opportunities should emerge

The opening game can produce surprises

If Mexico commit players forward, South Africa may find opportunities of their own.

Opening Games Have a Habit of Changing Quickly

World Cup openers often follow a familiar pattern.

The first 15-20 minutes may be cautious, but eventually:

One chance sparks belief

Teams become more adventurous

Spaces begin to appear

The game opens up

Once the first breakthrough arrives, the entire dynamic can change.

Set Pieces Could Be Crucial

With nerves often affecting attacking fluency, dead-ball situations become particularly important.

Potential routes to goal include:

Corners

Free-kicks around the box

Long throws

Second-ball situations

In high-pressure matches, these moments frequently decide outcomes.

Why the Betfair Offer Appeals

This promotion focuses on one of the simplest outcomes possible.

Reasons it stands out:

Hosts typically look to attack when backed by a home crowd

South Africa possess enough quality to contribute offensively

Tournament football creates moments of unpredictability

One goal is all that's required

Whether it arrives early or late, a single breakthrough is often enough to ignite a World Cup match.

Final Word

The opening game of a World Cup is about more than three points. It's about momentum, confidence and setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

Mexico will be desperate to send their supporters home happy, while South Africa will see an opportunity to shock the hosts on the biggest stage.

With so much emotion, pressure and anticipation surrounding the occasion, it would be a surprise if the tournament began without the net bulging at least once.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code ZFBEDP

Opt-in into the promo until the first game starts.

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders

£5 Free England Multi to be used on England World Cup fixtures only. £5 England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles.

£5 England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay & Pay by Bank are eligible.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.