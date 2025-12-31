Betfair Sign Up Offer: 50/1 A Goal to be scored in Leeds vs Man United

The historic "Roses Rivalry" reignites at Elland Road to kick off the first Sunday of 2026, as Leeds United host Manchester United on 4th January (12:30 GMT).

Matches between these two are rarely quiet affairs, and with both sides currently plagued by defensive injuries and international absences, the stage is set for a high-scoring encounter. We have teamed up with Betfair to offer an incredible price boost for the ball to hit the back of the net at least once.

Betfair New Year Special 50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED: LEEDS VS MAN UTD

Leeds United: Elland Road Expectancy

Daniel Farke’s Leeds side has been one of the most entertaining, if occasionally erratic, teams of the season. Heading into this clash, the Whites are sweating on the fitness of Joe Rodon (ankle), while Daniel James remains sidelined. However, the attacking threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the creative spark of Wilfried Gnonto have ensured Leeds have scored in 90% of their home games this term.

The tactical setup at Elland Road often invites chaos, and with Leeds failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches, they will likely look to outscore their rivals rather than shut them out. Given the ferocity of the home crowd, expect an early blitz from the hosts.

Manchester United: Amorim’s Defensive Puzzle

Ruben Amorim faces a significant selection headache as he takes his side across the Pennines. The Red Devils are without several key defensive figures, including Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON). Further up the pitch, the absence of Bryan Mbeumo on international duty puts the goalscoring burden on Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Despite the injuries, United have looked more clinical under Amorim's 3-4-3 system. They have averaged nearly two goals per game in their recent away trips, but the makeshift nature of their backline—likely featuring Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven—suggests that Leeds will find plenty of joy in the final third.

Why "Over 0.5 Goals" is the New Year Banker H2H Goal Frenzy: Manchester United haven't failed to score against Leeds in their last 10 meetings, while Leeds have found the net in four of their last five against the Red Devils.

Manchester United haven't failed to score against Leeds in their last 10 meetings, while Leeds have found the net in four of their last five against the Red Devils. Defensive Void: Both teams are missing their first-choice centre-backs (Rodon for Leeds, De Ligt for Man Utd). In high-pressure derbies, these gaps usually lead to early goals.

Both teams are missing their first-choice centre-backs (Rodon for Leeds, De Ligt for Man Utd). In high-pressure derbies, these gaps usually lead to early goals. The "Cunha" Factor: With Bruno Fernandes a doubt, Matheus Cunha has stepped up as the creative hub, currently leading the league in chances created from open play in December.

