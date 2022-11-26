Infogol xG: 2.73-2.25

Fairness rating: 64.72%

Zielinski 39', Lewandowski 82'

Wojciech Szczesny was Poland’s hero with a crucial penalty save as they kept their hopes of World Cup progress alive with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Poland led 1-0 through Piotr Zielinski’s goal as half-time approached when the Saudis were awarded the softest of penalties following a VAR check.

But former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny denied them another moment of celebration to follow their shock win over Argentina as he first kept out captain Salem Al Dawsari’s penalty, and then produced an even better stop to tip over Mohammed Al Burayk’s effort on the rebound.

Robert Lewandowski’s first World Cup finals goal then sealed the deal with eight minutes to go. The Barcelona star shed tears of joy – and possibly relief – at breaking his duck.