Saudi Arabia miss chances against Poland

xG World Cup review: Day seven scorelines according to expected goals

By Sporting Life
15:21 · SAT November 26, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day seven of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Wojciech Szczesny was Poland’s hero with a crucial penalty save as they kept their hopes of World Cup progress alive with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Poland led 1-0 through Piotr Zielinski’s goal as half-time approached when the Saudis were awarded the softest of penalties following a VAR check.

But former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny denied them another moment of celebration to follow their shock win over Argentina as he first kept out captain Salem Al Dawsari’s penalty, and then produced an even better stop to tip over Mohammed Al Burayk’s effort on the rebound.

Robert Lewandowski’s first World Cup finals goal then sealed the deal with eight minutes to go. The Barcelona star shed tears of joy – and possibly relief – at breaking his duck.

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Australia ignited their World Cup as a stunning header from Mitchell Duke (0.06 xG) secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

The Socceroos had been thumped 4-1 by France in their Group D opener and knew another defeat would almost certainly send them packing.

But Duke’s first-half goal set up what looks set to be a straight shoot-out with Denmark next week for a place in the last 16.

While Australia celebrated a crucial win in a game of few chances, Tunisia’s prospects look slim with one point to their name and a final group-stage match against holders France on Wednesday.

