xG World Cup review: Day nine scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:40 · MON November 28, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day nine of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

South Korea 2-3 Ghana

The goals continued to flow on day nine of the World Cup, with South Korea and Ghana sharing five goals as the African side took the three points.

Defences were again suspect given the high stakes surrounding the game, with chances flowing throughout the contest.

The Koreans were unfortunate to lose the game based on the opportunities created, racking up over 2.0 xGF, with Infogol calculating they had a 55% chance of winning the contest.

Ghana are in a decent position to qualify now, but ahead of their final group game, they need to tighten things up at the back.

They have shipped a total of 5.01 xGA and five goals in their two games to date, a huge worry.

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

  • Infogol xG: 1.99 - 2.33
  • Fairness rating: 93.31%
  • Scorers: Castelleto 29', Aboubakar 63', Choupo-Moting 66' | Pavlovic 45+1', S Milinkovic-Savic 45+3', A Mitrovic 53'

We were treated to a six-goal thriller on Monday morning, as Cameroon came from two goals down to draw with Serbia.

The result and scoreline were very fair according to the Infogol model, as both sides generated plenty of good chances.

After both failing to break 1.0 xGF in their opener, the pair racked up 1.99 and 2.33 in the game, a complete contrast.

Both defences were a disaster on the day, with major problems at the back contributing to a chaotic match, and that doesn't bode well heading into the final round of group stage games.

World Cup daily best bets red
ALSO READ: Our best bets from every game on every day of the World Cup

FOOTBALL TIPS