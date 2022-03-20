The goals continued to flow on day nine of the World Cup, with South Korea and Ghana sharing five goals as the African side took the three points.

Defences were again suspect given the high stakes surrounding the game, with chances flowing throughout the contest.

The Koreans were unfortunate to lose the game based on the opportunities created, racking up over 2.0 xGF, with Infogol calculating they had a 55% chance of winning the contest.

Ghana are in a decent position to qualify now, but ahead of their final group game, they need to tighten things up at the back.

They have shipped a total of 5.01 xGA and five goals in their two games to date, a huge worry.