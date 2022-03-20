We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day nine of the World Cup.
The goals continued to flow on day nine of the World Cup, with South Korea and Ghana sharing five goals as the African side took the three points.
Defences were again suspect given the high stakes surrounding the game, with chances flowing throughout the contest.
The Koreans were unfortunate to lose the game based on the opportunities created, racking up over 2.0 xGF, with Infogol calculating they had a 55% chance of winning the contest.
Ghana are in a decent position to qualify now, but ahead of their final group game, they need to tighten things up at the back.
They have shipped a total of 5.01 xGA and five goals in their two games to date, a huge worry.
We were treated to a six-goal thriller on Monday morning, as Cameroon came from two goals down to draw with Serbia.
The result and scoreline were very fair according to the Infogol model, as both sides generated plenty of good chances.
After both failing to break 1.0 xGF in their opener, the pair racked up 1.99 and 2.33 in the game, a complete contrast.
Both defences were a disaster on the day, with major problems at the back contributing to a chaotic match, and that doesn't bode well heading into the final round of group stage games.