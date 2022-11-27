Costa Rica responded to their 7-0 hammering by Spain in the best possible way with a surprise 1-0 victory over Japan.

Keysher Fuller's late effort was enough to secure a crucial three points in Group E, a result that means they still have a chance of progression on Matchday 3.

It was, remarkably, Costa Rica's only shot on target at the tournament so far.

The 0.15 xG was the third-lowest of the World Cup, after the Netherlands could only create 0.11 xG in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador and, of course, Costa Rica in their first game with 0.00.

The Infogol fairness rating of 44.13 further highlights what sort of game this was.