Infogol xG: 1.25-1.95

Fairness rating: 51.91%

Giroud 44', Mbappe 74', 90+1' | Lewandowski 90+9' pen

Kylian Mbappe was the difference as France laboured to victory over Poland in the round of 16 to secure a quarter-final meeting with England or Senegal.

The PSG star created the opener for Oliver Giroud, France's only significant chance of the entire match according to expected goals (0.32 xG), just before half-time, only a few minutes after Poland somehow failed to take the lead in a goalmouth scramble which saw the best opportunity fall to Piotr Zielinski (0.51).

The Poles were impressive in the opening period but less so after the break as neither side managed to take a significant grip on the match.