Kylian Mbappe is in fine form

xG World Cup review: Day 15 scorelines according to expected goals

By Joe Townsend
17:16 · SUN December 04, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day 15 of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

France 3-1 Poland

Kylian Mbappe was the difference as France laboured to victory over Poland in the round of 16 to secure a quarter-final meeting with England or Senegal.

The PSG star created the opener for Oliver Giroud, France's only significant chance of the entire match according to expected goals (0.32 xG), just before half-time, only a few minutes after Poland somehow failed to take the lead in a goalmouth scramble which saw the best opportunity fall to Piotr Zielinski (0.51).

The Poles were impressive in the opening period but less so after the break as neither side managed to take a significant grip on the match.

It wasn't until Mbappe fired home a signature finish from the left-hand side of the area in the 74th minute before scoring from a very similar position in stoppage time, adding a flattering look to the scoreline, that the game became safe.

Robert Lewandowski's consolation penalty with the final kick of the game, which came after a VAR handball check and after he saw his initial effort saved before the referee ordered a retake, gave the scoreline a much fairer look.

Even without that spot-kick, the 'xG battle' would have finished France 1.25-1.15 Poland. The difference? Kylian Mbappe.

