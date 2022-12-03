Infogol xG: 1.83-2.15

Fairness rating: 60.35%

Memphis 10', Blind 45+1, Dumfries 81' | Wright 76'

The Netherlands booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a win over the USA, with clinical finishing to thank.

Oranje took a 2-0 lead into half-time despite mustering just five shots equating to 0.38 xG, ruthlessly dispatching two of those shots to put the onus on the US in the second half.

The USA did come out and have a go after the break, and racked up the chances in doing so, but couldn't take advantage.

Based on Infogol calculations, according to the quality of chances created by both teams in the game, the USA had a 45.2% chance of winning the game, and a 66.8% chance of avoiding defeat. On another day, the USA would likely have progressed.

The Netherlands again underwhelmed on the whole, and have shown some defensive weaknesses in this game, but the feeling around Louis van Gaal's side is that they are yet to step out of second gear. There could be more to come from them.