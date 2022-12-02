There was incredible late drama as South Korea scored in the 91st minute to beat Portugal 2-1 and book their place in the Round of 16 by virtue of goals scored.

It was the late show for the Koreans, with Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan scoring the winner to send his nation into the knockout rounds against all odds.

While it may seem like a smash and grab from South Koreans, it is worth pointing out that they actually won the xG battle in all three group games

They finish with an expected goal difference (xGD) of +1.01, meaning that on average they were 0.33 xG per game superior to their opponents.

South Korea fully deserved to qualify.

As for Portugal, they did ring the changes for this game, but when full strength in their opening two games they did struggle to create chances.

In total across their three group games, A Selecao averaged just 1.28 non-pen xGF per game, so they are going to need to step their game up if they are to go deep at Qatar.