Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Wahbi Khazri celebrates his goal against France

xG World Cup review: Day 11 scorelines according to expected goals

By Tom Carnduff
17:14 · WED November 30, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day 11 of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Tunisia 1-0 France

  • Infogol xG: 0.71 - 0.63
  • Fairness rating: 71.73
  • Scorers: Khazri 58'

Tunisia's 1-0 win over a much-changed France side wasn't enough as they exited the World Cup at the group stage.

The North African side knew that a win here, combined with Australia dropping points, would be enough to send them into the round of 16.

That was the case for mere minutes after Wahbi Khazri fired them into the lead just before the hour mark, finding a way through after pushing in the first-half.

Chance creation up until the final stage was fine, but the 0.14 xG on their tally at the break highlighted how they had issues converting them into shots on goal.

For France, 0.63 xG was their lowest of the tournament by far - with 4.59 for four goals against Australia and 2.95 for two against Denmark.

Even with the introduction of Kylian Mbappe among a host of usual starters as the game entered the latter stages, they struggled to find a way through an organised Tunisian defence - with their bench glued to screens watching the final moments of the other game.

As the whistle blew there, Antoine Griezmann struck from close range to give France what they thought was a late equaliser - but a lengthy VAR check ruled it out AFTER the initial full-time whistle had gone.

The current champions still finished winners in Group D.

Australia 1-0 Denmark

  • Infogol xG: 0.44 - 0.82
  • Fairness rating: 57.88
  • Scorers: Leckie 60'

Mathew Leckie's strike on the hour mark booked Australia's spot in the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Denmark.

The Socceroos knew they had the advantage going into the final round of fixtures, but Tunisia taking the lead against France briefly kept them out of the top-two places.

Leckie's strike restored their position though, in one of a few chances during a fairly low-event game.

Despite winning twice at the tournament and making it through the group stage, Australia have struggled to create sustained attacking opportunities.

They have returned just 1.59 xG from their three games, and that will be a welcome statistic for whoever wins Group D and faces them next.

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS