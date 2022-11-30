Infogol xG: 0.71 - 0.63

Fairness rating: 71.73

Scorers: Khazri 58'

Tunisia's 1-0 win over a much-changed France side wasn't enough as they exited the World Cup at the group stage.

The North African side knew that a win here, combined with Australia dropping points, would be enough to send them into the round of 16.

That was the case for mere minutes after Wahbi Khazri fired them into the lead just before the hour mark, finding a way through after pushing in the first-half.

Chance creation up until the final stage was fine, but the 0.14 xG on their tally at the break highlighted how they had issues converting them into shots on goal.

For France, 0.63 xG was their lowest of the tournament by far - with 4.59 for four goals against Australia and 2.95 for two against Denmark.

Even with the introduction of Kylian Mbappe among a host of usual starters as the game entered the latter stages, they struggled to find a way through an organised Tunisian defence - with their bench glued to screens watching the final moments of the other game.

As the whistle blew there, Antoine Griezmann struck from close range to give France what they thought was a late equaliser - but a lengthy VAR check ruled it out AFTER the initial full-time whistle had gone.

The current champions still finished winners in Group D.