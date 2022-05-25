We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day 10 of the World Cup.
Senegal booked their place in the last 16 thanks to a deserved victory over Ecuador in a game in which they created the better chnaces.
The win saw the West Africans leapfrog their opponents in the standings, and with it all coming down to the final game, it was Senegal who stepped up.
The first half was a complete domination from the victors, winning the xG battle 0.13-1.62, and while Ecuador did come on stronger in the second half when chasing the game, they couldn't fashion enough good scoring chances.
That proved to be the South Americans undoing in Qatar, averaging just 1.00 xGF per game.
Senegal await the winners of Group B now, and they have been dominant in their last two contests.
The Netherlands secured top spot in Group A with a comfortable win over hosts Qatar, who lose all three games at the World Cup.
Louis van Gaal's side were in control from the off, and created decent chances in the match without allowing the host nation any opportunities of note.
It was a much-improved display from the Dutch, albeit against a Qatar team who have been well-below the required level at this tournament.
At the World Cup so far, defence has been the Netherlands strong suit, allowing just 2.54 xGA in three matches while conceding only one non-penalty big chance.
As for Qatar, it was a poor tournament, with their attack completely faltering, averaging just 0.57 xGF per game.