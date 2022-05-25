Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Senegal Netherlands

xG World Cup review: Day 10 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
19:13 · TUE November 29, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day 10 of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

Senegal booked their place in the last 16 thanks to a deserved victory over Ecuador in a game in which they created the better chnaces.

The win saw the West Africans leapfrog their opponents in the standings, and with it all coming down to the final game, it was Senegal who stepped up.

The first half was a complete domination from the victors, winning the xG battle 0.13-1.62, and while Ecuador did come on stronger in the second half when chasing the game, they couldn't fashion enough good scoring chances.

That proved to be the South Americans undoing in Qatar, averaging just 1.00 xGF per game.

Senegal await the winners of Group B now, and they have been dominant in their last two contests.

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

The Netherlands secured top spot in Group A with a comfortable win over hosts Qatar, who lose all three games at the World Cup.

Louis van Gaal's side were in control from the off, and created decent chances in the match without allowing the host nation any opportunities of note.

It was a much-improved display from the Dutch, albeit against a Qatar team who have been well-below the required level at this tournament.

At the World Cup so far, defence has been the Netherlands strong suit, allowing just 2.54 xGA in three matches while conceding only one non-penalty big chance.

As for Qatar, it was a poor tournament, with their attack completely faltering, averaging just 0.57 xGF per game.

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets from every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS