Infogol xG: 1.16-2.34

Fairness rating: 54.21%

Caicedo 67' | Sarr 44' (pen), Koulibaly 70'

Senegal booked their place in the last 16 thanks to a deserved victory over Ecuador in a game in which they created the better chnaces.

The win saw the West Africans leapfrog their opponents in the standings, and with it all coming down to the final game, it was Senegal who stepped up.

The first half was a complete domination from the victors, winning the xG battle 0.13-1.62, and while Ecuador did come on stronger in the second half when chasing the game, they couldn't fashion enough good scoring chances.

That proved to be the South Americans undoing in Qatar, averaging just 1.00 xGF per game.

Senegal await the winners of Group B now, and they have been dominant in their last two contests.