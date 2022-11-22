France meet Australia in their first game of the World Cup and Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back.

Antoine Griezmann 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Only Kylian Mbappe (12) had more shots on target than Antoine Griezmann (7) in France's recent Nations League campaign. The forward/attacking midfield also had at least one shot in every qualification game, with five of eight seeing at least two.

Aurelien Tchouameni 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Only Denmark's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Austria's Xaver Schlager (14) saw a higher number of successful tackles than Aurelien Tchouameni (13) in their Nations League group. However, Tchouameni played fewer minutes than both, and he should be heavily involved for France in both attack and defence.

Aaron Mooy 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Aaron Mooy is averaging 1.2 tackles per game with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but eight of his 13 appearances have been from the bench. When playing regularly, he is someone who excels in the tackle count, and he could be busy in the centre of the pitch for Australia.

France 6+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip France are clear favourites in this game and should be on the front foot throughout, with the majority of attacking chances going their way. They averaged 6.66 corners taken per Nations League game, hitting this line in four of their six contests, while also averaging 6.15 in qualifying.

Australia 20+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Australia have received at least one card in each of their last five games, which is impressive considering not all of those have been competitive. If the strict approach we've seen in the early stages of this tournament continues, cards should be flying in every contest.

France 2+ goals CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip France have one the strong attacking units at the tournament, and they know the potential of demonstrating this against this level of opposition. Even without Karim Benzema, France have options available.

France v Australia tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview