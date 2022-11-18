Holders France open up their group action with what should be a straightforward affair with Australia, but their recent World Cup appearances have been masterclass or disasterclass.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, the former is far more likely, especially given the strength in depth the French possess.

The level of this Australia team should make this opener a simpler task for Didier Deschamps and his side, too, limping into the finals after a fairly underwhelming qualification campaign.

Australia won just three of their last nine third-round Asian qualification games, before edging past Peru via penalties in a play-off.