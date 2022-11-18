Sporting Life
France v Australia tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

France v Australia tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:57 · FRI November 18, 2022

As France look to keep their crown, they begin the 2022 World Cup campaign against Australia. Liam Kelly previews the game, picking out two bets.

Football betting tips: France v Australia

1.5pts Second Half - Highest Scoring Half at evens (General)

1pt Half Time/Full Time - Draw/France at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betway, SpreadEx)

Holders France open up their group action with what should be a straightforward affair with Australia, but their recent World Cup appearances have been masterclass or disasterclass.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, the former is far more likely, especially given the strength in depth the French possess.

The level of this Australia team should make this opener a simpler task for Didier Deschamps and his side, too, limping into the finals after a fairly underwhelming qualification campaign.

Australia won just three of their last nine third-round Asian qualification games, before edging past Peru via penalties in a play-off.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BBC One

France 2/9 | Draw 5/1 | Australia 12/1

Although most of their games were close-knit, this represents a massive step up for possibly the lowest quality squad Australia have brought to a World Cup in recent memory.

Sporting a very passive approach while still allowing plenty of chances is a dangerous mix for Australia, and a weakness France can take full advantage of, despite reigning World Cup champions being relatively slow starters in games.

They've not scored a first-half goal in a competitive match in over a year, which came in an 8-0 win over Kazakhstan. The underlying numbers portray a similar story, with France becoming far more dangerous after the break.

With that in mind, SECOND HALF - HIGHEST SCORING HALF is a bet at even-money.

Sticking to a similar theme, HALF TIME/FULL TIME - DRAW/FRANCE makes appeal at a nice price of 3/1.

If France do indeed start slowly, backing them to dispatch of a poor Australia side in the second half can be done with some confidence.

France v Australia best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Second Half - Highest Scoring Half at evens (General)
  • 1pt Half Time/Full Time - Draw/France at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betway, SpreadEx)

Score prediction: France 2-0 Australia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct at 1430 GMT (18/11/22)

