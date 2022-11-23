Belgium take on Canada in their first game of the World Cup and George Gamble picks out six stats to back.

Youri Tielemans 1+ shot on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip For Leicester City, Tielemans has hit a bit of a purple patch and prior to the season taking a break for the World Cup, he had successfully hit at least one shot on target in four of his last five matches. He is capable of producing spectacular long range goals and it seems as though there is a high chance he can test opposing keeper Milan Borjan.

Thomas Meunier 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Thomas Meunier has not been available for Dortmund of late but looks set start here and he looks to have a great chance of registering two or more tackles. In 13 matches for Dortmund this season, he has completed 28 tackles and he will look to dominate the right-flank by winning the ball back and driving up the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assist CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The man who needs no introduction and can see things that nobody else can. His finesse and guile can be the difference maker and he will be the man threading through balls and putting it on a plate for his teammates. For club and country, he already has 13 assists this season and you have to feel that he will be involved in some capacity if Belgium get on the scoresheet.

ALSO READ: Our best bet for every game on every day of the World Cup

Yannick Carrasco 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Atletico Madrid man looks as though he could occupy a position on the left-flank as a wing back and he’ll be tasked with getting up and down the line. He’s successfully made six tackles across his last five appearances for his club and he will have to fulfil his defensive duties here so 2+ tackles looks realistic.

Belgium 16+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Red Devils successfully hit 16 or more shots in five of their eight qualifying matches but with the way these two look set to line up, there could be plenty of opportunities for shots. They boats the superior personnel in terms of quality and have a number of midfielders that like a pop from outside of the box. 16 or more shots can be hit comfortably.

Canada 20+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Canadians are clear under dogs coming into this one and will have to try and close down quickly and stop balls being played in behind. This means they need to be aggressive and stop things at the source of the midfield. Canada have been awarded 20 booking points or more in seven of their last ten outings and this looks likely to happen once again.